2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 17

The basic message is that our bloated 5 TRILLION annual healthcare industry runs on manipulation of science and not addressing the root causes of ill health. They ignore the root causes and attack RFK Jr. who has the herculean job of reversing it. His goals at NIH reflect this, but the opposition is doing everything in their power to prevent reversal of a sick care system masquerading as a healthcare system. There was a book published many years back called "Science in the Private Interest". It explained what is just now being exposed. John Abraham, an Social Professor in England has published a paper called: "The Pharmaceuticalization of Medicine". The truth tellers are being ignored and the Medical Institutions in DC are brain dead. They go along to get along and have their egos massaged.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Marty Dillian's avatar
Marty Dillian
Oct 17

As a 3-time victim of chemotherapy, I can (at 83 years of age, US Armed Forces retired, State Peace Officer retired), personally attest to the following outcomes: (1) terribly decreased memory, (2) terribly decreased balance, (3) terribly decreased cognitive ability and memory, and (4) rapid loss of weight. If I had it to do over again, I would have avoided chemotherapy like a plague. My history (I acknowledge I'm still alive), I've surgically survived thyroid, bladder, colon, prostate, and lung cancer - so far. I give the surgeons the credit. The chemo therapy was devistating and negatively life altering.

Reply
Share
3 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture