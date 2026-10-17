We know that chemotherapy is at best a questionable procedure in most cancer cases…

…and we also know that the entire peer-reviewed journal space is completely captured by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their BigPharma assets…

…with one of those unconstitutional agencies comprising that 4th branch of government that runs the other three branches having known that there is in fact an inexpensive repurposed cancer cure…

…which brings us to the latest outrage regarding the Medical-Industrial Complex cash cow in cancer “peer-review research” and “treatment:”

Remember when they said to “Trust the science?”



Artificial intelligence finds that a quarter million cancer research papers have been faked



A 2026 study trained an AI on 2,202 cancer papers that had been identified as fake. It then applied this model to look into 2.65 million original cancer research papers published between 1999 and 2024. It flagged 261,245 papers as fake



- Over 178,000 flagged papers had Chinese institutional affiliations

- Roughly 36% of Chinese cancer research output in the dataset

- Iran was next at around 20%



This is a major problem because this can mean the medical community amplifies completely fake research and findings



“Every fabricated study sitting in a real journal is competing for attention with studies actually pointing towards a legit cure, which means the more fake noise there is, the longer it takes for the real breakthroughs to surface. And somewhere in that pile, maybe a real cure is buried under a fake AI-generated one.”



No doctors have gone to jail for this (I checked) Source

Because the American Cancer Society is just another NWO globopedo black ops money laundering scam…

…with the highly carcinogenic Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” platform now driving a pandemic of VAIDS-induced turbo cancer:

Of course, the very Modified mRNA “vaccine” depopulation program that is driving this current turbo cancer epidemic is now being sold as a ‘$afe and effective’ cancer cure, which is yet another fake claim with exactly the opposite real-world results:

Meanwhile, the funding scams continue unabated, with nothing to show for it other than massive profits and blatant theft at the expense of innocent lives:

In a post-truth world there are fake vaccines, fake treatments, fake research studies, fake doctors, fake diagnoses, fake science, fake fiat, fake laws, fake fake, and so on and so forth, but the death, destruction and democide are all too real, by design.

Thankfully, the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight is absolutely real, truly effective, and may also treat VAIDS, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

⚡️The Sitewide Weekend Flash SALE⚡️ continues!

Please use code SITE20 to receive 20% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

Please note that supplies for many of these products are now extremely limited.

⚡️The Sitewide Weekend Flash SALE⚡️ends Sunday, October 18th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code SITE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX