For many years this Substack has been writing about Ivermectin’s ability to improve and even cure various forms of arthritis; for example:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

And today we have an important study from three years ago further establishing that Ivermectin can significantly improve even especially difficult to treat forms of arthritis like Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA); to wit:

NEW ARTICLE: RESEARCH: IVERMECTIN in RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS - 2023 Paper from Pakistan



What about Ivermectin and Rheumatoid Arthritis?



2023 Khan et al - Evaluation of therapeutic potential of ivermectin against complete Freund’s adjuvant-induced arthritis in rats: Involvement of inflammatory mediators



HIGHLIGHTS:



32 male Wistar rats were randomly divided into four groups: control, diseased, dexamethasone, and ivermectin groups



After 7 days of rheumatoid arthritis induction, animals were treated with dexamethasone (steroid) 5 mg/kg and Ivermectin 6 mg/kg



RESULTS:



Ivermectin has no significant effect on the body weight of rats. Rat’s body weight decreased in the diseased group.



On Day 15 of the study, there was a significant decrease in arthritis in the dexamethasone and ivermectin groups in comparison with the diseased group



there was significant increase in WBC count in the diseased group



After the treatment, the WBC count was significantly decreased in the dexamethasone and Ivermectin groups



There was highly significant subcutaneous inflammation, synovial inflammation, and bone erosion in the diseased group as compared with the control group



Inflammation in the Ivermectin group decreased moderately and significantly as compared with the diseased group



Bone erosion, cartilage erosion, pannus formation were decreased significantly in the Ivermectin group



CONCLUSION:



“In our study, results showed that ivermectin improved the histopathological characteristics in comparison with the diseased group“



“Ultimate aim of using ivermectin was to preserve the tissue architecture, morphology, and function. Histological data suggest that it has succeeded in protecting bone and joint articulation to some extent by preventing the influx of inflammatory cells, as well as the differentiation and proliferation of osteoclasts within the joint cavity.”



“Our study has demonstrated that ivermectin does have anti-inflammatory and antiarthritic effects that are in some cases comparable with those of the potent corticosteroid dexamethasone.“ (!!)



Ivermectin increased body weight, improved the visual arthritic score, and decreased WBC, neutrophils, and lymphocytes counts.



Ivermectin also decreased the expression of inflammatory cytokines, TLR-2, TNF, IL-17, and NF-κB



Now you can see why Big Pharma fears Ivermectin so much 😄 Ivermectin research shows impressive Ivermectin activity not only against viruses, but also against cancer and autoimmune diseases.



I have helped over 9000 people with repurposed drugs: Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole.



A small subset of the 9000 had autoimmune diseases including Rheumatoid Arthritis.



Article link in first photo at the top to avoid shadowbanning, just retype the URL into your browser to access article. Source

And here is an important clarification to the study which proves that Ivermectin does not in any way directly act as an analgesic, but, rather, literally protects and even restores the body:

What stands out to me is the context: it was partly motivated by steroid-induced strongyloidiasis risk in RA patients, positioning ivermectin as anti-parasitic and anti-inflammatory. The histopathology improvements suggest real tissue protection, not just symptom masking. Source

There are many more anecdotal case studies showing that Ivermectin is a viable treatment strategy for the over 100 different types of arthritis, and applying this miracle compound directly to the inflamed arthritic areas may confer even greater benefits with the new IverX Cream.

What we also know is that Hydroxychloroquine is a disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) commonly used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and psoriatic arthritis. It works by modulating the immune system to reduce inflammation, thereby decreasing joint pain, swelling, and stiffness while helping to prevent long-term joint damage.

For example, a research study titled, The Role of Hydroxychloroquine in the Management of Rheumatic Disorders: A Comprehensive Review, concluded the following:

…additional research on the cellular and molecular pathways of HCQ has demonstrated that it regulates cell‐mediated reactions and molecular mechanisms resulting in an immunomodulatory effect. The inhibition of inflammatory reactions, either directly or indirectly, has several consequences. HCQ is frequently prescribed for managing rheumatic conditions and greatly enhances patients' standard of life. HCQ is generally regarded as secure. Even though adverse effects are rare, they can nonetheless happen and have a detrimental impact on patients' lives. The majority of side effects are linked to long‐term use and significant dosage accumulation…

So, a combination therapy of Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine may be an ever more potent arthritis treatment approach, and direct application of IverX Cream to the inflamed joints may significantly reduce pain.

And the following may also very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as GOF viral releases, the seasonal flu and even common cold:

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