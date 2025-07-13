2nd Smartest Guy in the World

pyrrhus
5h

His mother's doctor was probably getting big bonuses for prescribing the death-vax and other dangerous but worthless Pharma products...A lawsuit could have revealed that, but of course it would have been a stressful for a senior citizen....

Philanthropy Poketwanus
5h

Similar story here involving siblings and elder attorney as bad guy. Mother and I prevailed due to her degree in nutrition and my relentless research including Pfizers own list of side effects.

Pfizer side effects

https://x.com/johanne31785773/status/1598679737689206784?s=46

Still estranged from siblings but cracks of light are showing in the feud. Mother now 89.

Love rules if you let it.

