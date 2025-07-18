Not only is Ivermectin administered with other compounds such as Fenbendazole a possible Alzheimer’s Disease cure…

…but according to a research study from last year entitled, Ivermectin increases striatal cholinergic activity to facilitate dopamine terminal function, Ivermectin may also increase dopamine production which in turn may greatly benefit Parkinson’s Disease symptoms, attention deficit disorder, and mood in general.

This Substack had previously written about this subject:

The latest research now strongly suggests that Ivermectin may not only cure Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, turbo cancers, viral infections, and many other ailments, but it can also serve as a powerful antidepressant that increases the production of dopamine; to wit:

Conclusion This study provides novel information about the effects of IVM on DA release in slice. Dopamine release in the striatum is mediated by many intrinsic factors, including ion channels, autoreceptors and heteroreceptors. Through FSCV experiments, IVM is increasing DA release independent of P2X4 receptor activity in the DS, even though P2X4 receptors are in this region on microglia as well as other cells. Ivermectin also attenuates nicotine effects as a high-pass filter in a way that is not mediated through P2X4 receptors. In addition, IVM is able to increase CIN firing rate frequency, highlighting a possible mechanism through which IVM is acting to affect DA release. With that, HEX was used to block CIN outputs on nAChRs and saw that IVM no longer was able to increase DA release. Ivermectin was also unable to block HEX as a high-pass filter, suggesting that IVM is affecting DA release directly through nAChRs, providing further evidence of IVM acting on DA release through CINs. And when IVM was co-applied with L-DOPA there was an even greater increase of DA release compared to IVM or L-DOPA alone. In addition, co-application of L-DOPA with IVM saw a decrease in the normalized 5 pulse ratio, showing that L-DOPA and IVM together is decreasing the readily releasable pool of DA, meaning that IVM is acting through a different mechanism then L-DOPA. This study has helped elucidate the effects of IVM on DA release and how it is able to mediate the cholinergic system in the DS.

Unpacking this conclusion, CIN stands for cholinergic interneurons which are crucial for normal motor and behavioral functions of the basal ganglia. CINs function in a kind of pulsed firing, or pause-burst sequences, with pauses being responses to motivationally significant events; in other words, motivationally significant stimuli cause CIN’s to pause firing, and Ivermectin accelerates the CIN pause-burst rates such that there is an increase in dopamine release.

Increases in dopamine release, along with attenuation of fungal brain infections and prevention of the formation of the infectious form of the prion protein in prion-infected cells, may be the contributing factors to curing Alzheimer’s Disease, as well as Parkinson’s Disease, depression, ADHD, etc. & etc. & etc.

And because according to the research study, Ivermectin effects are mostly through DA terminal excitation and not through additional changes in vesicular content, this miracle compound may very well be a powerful dopamine releasing agent, which could also serve to help with drug addiction and dopamine dysregulation syndrome, whereby Ivermectin recalibrates the “reward center.” Since dopamine is critical for many body functions, including memory, movement, motivation, mood, attention and more, and since high or low dopamine levels are associated with diseases like Parkinson’s disease, restless legs syndrome and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), we may conclude that Ivermectin, with a safety profile that is far superior to aspirin, should be strongly considered as a novel repurposed drug therapy for these conditions.

The combination of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, nutraceuticals like VIR-X and compounds such as low dose lithium orotate underscores the importance of repurposing existing drugs and natural compounds in order to create highly accessible new treatment paradigms for neurodegenerative diseases, and even mood disorders.

Dementia, Alzheimer's & Parkinson’s Disease Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

VIR-X immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in VIR-X, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

