The turbo cancer epidemic coincided with the rollout of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.” That trend is only becoming more horrifying. The American Cancer Society are now projecting over 611,000 deaths from cancer, with more than 1,600 deaths per day.

For the first time ever cancer diagnoses will exceed 2 million cases this year.

Perhaps the most disturbing trend is that cancer patients are getting younger. People under 50 years of age are developing colorectal cancer at greater rates, which could be explained by the fact that COVID-19 was derived from coronaviruses found in swine gastrointestinal tracts.

This swine gastrointestinal coronavirus was Gain of Functioned (GoF) by Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. His criminal research was funded by Dr. Fauci and his NIH, along with the DoD, Pentagon, et al.; thus, it makes perfect sense that ever since the mass poisoning of Americans with the Modified mRNA “vaccines” — which reprogram the body to produce the deadly spike proteins (SP2), which in turn suppress the p53 tumor suppressor protein — there is now a turbo cancer outbreak, with the associated surge in colorectal cases.

The graphical breakdown by state:

All of this perfectly lines up with this Substack’s previous coverage:

Some additional color on the latest turbo cancer trends:

The distressing charts from the above X post:

Perfect DEATHVAX™ rollout correlation:

Always follow the money:

The trend is total democide:

Of course, readers of this Substack know that inexpensive repurposed drugs Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may be the most viable cancer cure currently available:

Which is precisely why they do not want anyone to have access to these miraculous lifesaving drugs.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

