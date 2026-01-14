The Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” death and destruction continues unabated, with one of the more prominent VAIDS symptoms in turbo cancer now a burgeoning bonafide epidemic.

In a recent Daily Mail article titled, Four of my female friends were diagnosed with cancer in a year. They were all under 45 - and doctors are baffled: JANA HOCKING, a columnist cluelessly recounted a growing trend in her life:

I’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer.’ That was the sentence I heard four times last year. Four separate friends. All in their 30s and early 40s. One had been told she had two years to live thanks to a terrifying stage four diagnosis. One was in the middle of a divorce. Another was preparing her eldest daughter for primary school. And the fourth had just put her family home on the market ahead of an exciting new chapter with her husband and two young children. Because that’s the thing about cancer. It doesn’t wait until you’re ready. It doesn’t arrive when your life is calm and neatly organised. It turns up in the middle of a Tuesday when you’re juggling work, school drop-offs and future plans, and suddenly all of those plans are shoved aside so you can fight for your life, fight for your hair, and fight for your sanity. By the time the fourth friend shared her diagnosis, I began to feel as though the universe was playing a cruel joke. Surely it was no coincidence for so many women to be affected at once. Shaken, I booked myself in for a full-body check-up. When my doctor asked why, I told her about my friends. She didn’t brush it off. She told me, quietly, that her clinic had also seen a noticeable rise in cancer diagnoses in women my age. That it really did seem to be happening younger and more often.

Readers of this Substack have been well aware of exactly why these cancer diagnoses are now impacting younger and younger demographics:

And readers of this Substack are certainly not ‘baffled’ or mystified or in any way puzzled by exploding cancer rates; to wit:

Our befuddled Daily Mail columnist went on to elaborate:

The first friend to be diagnosed was Nikki, 45, newly separated after 17 years with her childhood sweetheart. She had built a full life: three kids, a successful handbag business, a home that had once felt secure. When her diagnosis was confirmed, we rallied around her as women so often do. There were spreadsheets. We rotated doctor appointments, school pick-ups, meal deliveries and babysitting. Today she is thankfully out of the woods after a double mastectomy, radiation, painful implants and medication she will take for years. Out of the woods, but forever changed. [2SG: the average success rate of the best oncologist is around 15% remission within a 5 year timeframe; in other words, this lady is nowhere near out of the woods using traditional cancer “treatments;” whereas the repurposed protocol which will be featured at the end of this article has around 85% success rate for an indefinite timeframe {i.e. longer than 5 years.}] The second was Emma. She was 43 when she found a lump in her right breast and went to have it checked. She was told not to worry. That it was probably nothing. She was placed on a seven-week wait list for a mammogram. Only after that did she learn it was cancer. By then she had already had multiple biopsies and more delays. ‘My biggest regret is listening and waiting,’ she told me. ‘I trusted reassurance when my body was clearly telling me something wasn’t right. Looking back, I wish I had acted faster and followed my instincts.’ [2SG: listening to the “experts” and subjecting yourself to the “vaccine” should be her biggest regret.] One thing that haunted her was what happened after the biopsy. The lump doubled in size. She cannot say why, but it was confronting and reinforced how deeply she felt that something was wrong. It made her question the delays and pushed her to advocate harder for herself. [2SG: this is classic turbo cancer, where cancerous lumps metastasize at unprecedentedly rapid rates.] In hindsight, there were signs she did not recognise at the time. Crushing exhaustion that went beyond normal tiredness. Persistent itching in her armpits that she would never have linked to cancer back then. Small things that only make sense once you are forced to look backwards. [2SG: all classic VAIDS symptoms.] She was eventually told she had stage four breast cancer and a grim prognosis. As I write this, she is flying to Mexico, pouring every cent she has into treatment because she refuses to give up. Over the past year she has lost her business, her savings and parts of her old life, but she has gained something else entirely: faith, clarity and an unshakeable will to live. [2SG: there is no need to fly anywhere, and no need to pour every cent into the inexpensive repurposed treatment protocol that will be featured at the end of this article.] ‘I share my story to raise awareness that there are other ways to fight cancer,’ she says. ‘But also so people trust their instincts. Ask questions. Don’t wait. Explore every option.’ [2SG: yes, the other ways of fighting cancer that actually work, because this woman is admitting the legacy Medical-Industrial Complex “treatments” do not work at all. The third was Collette, a powerhouse publicist who had just put her coastal home on the market so that she and her husband could move their family back to the city. [2SG: a powerhouse of the very system that will murder her, since we can be all but certain this status quo lady slavishly took all of her PSYOP-19 doses, and boosters.] She shared her diagnosis online because she did not want to have to say it over and over, and because cancer, in her words, does not get to be a secret. She welcomed love and support but not unsolicited medical advice or horror stories. Her journey has been marked by missed symptoms, prolonged uncertainty and a harsh sense of limbo. Still, she chooses to focus on her sons, personal growth, and rebuilding herself from within. The fourth friend has asked to remain anonymous. What I can say is that she was just 34 when she was diagnosed. A young mum raising two beautiful daughters while running a successful business with her husband. [2SG: a real tragedy, or why no one should ever “Trust the $cience” or subject themselves ever again to any “$afe and Effective” depopulation injections of any kind.] One moment she was planning birthday parties and business strategies. The next she was sitting in oncology waiting rooms, staring at scans that would change the rest of her life. These aren’t isolated stories. They are my friends, but they are also part of a broader trend that doctors and researchers are seeing with increasing concern.

Yes, that broader trend is VAIDS-induced turbo cancer, but this simple fact is too horrific for these ladies or their doctors to admit just yet.

And here are the expected bait-and-switch obfuscations:

In Australia, around three women under 40 are diagnosed with breast cancer every day, and it is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women aged 20 to 39. Over the past few decades, the number of new cases in women aged 20-39 has nearly doubled, rising from approximately 500 diagnoses a year to more than 900 - and the trend continues upward.

Actually, most of that doubling occurred around 2021, coinciding with the PSYOP-19 “vaccine” rollout, and why this trend must continue to go upward given that all of these ladies are genetically modified walking spike protein factories now.

VAIDS does not discriminate, and VAIDS indiscriminately induces all types of cancers:

And it’s not just breast cancer: early-onset cancers overall, including bowel, kidney and thyroid cancers, have also increased among people in their 30s and 40s in recent decades.

And the piece de résistance of this MSM Mockingbird article is always the same:

What doctors and researchers can’t yet fully explain is why this is happening, but the numbers show that it is happening - and it’s not something to be dismissed as coincidence.

The top three comments for this article somehow seem to be onto some kind of truthiness:

But alas, these are no “experts,” and so there must be a mystifyingly and bafflingly inexplicable "coincidence,” precisely because the very same doctors that are responsible for this turbo cancer epidemic are the ones that can’t cure it.

Cancer does not wait for the right time. And neither should the conversation. So let this be your reminder: demand breast checks from your doctors – many of them will tell you to wait until you’re over 40, and only bi-annually. But I would recommend annually. In fact, I would recommend today.

“Vaccine” adverse events do not wait for the right time.

And neither should the rigorous honesty of what has been perpetrated. So let this be your reminder: avoid any and all vaccines from your doctors — many of them will still push flu and COVID-19 poisons on you, and then when you come down with turbo cancer they will all be very “baffled” indeed. But anyone that subjected themselves to any vaccine should get cancer checks annually.

In fact, if you subjected yourself to the “vaccines,” were shed upon, have been exposed to environmental toxins, or consume a processed food diet, then this is the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and prophylaxis in plain sight, that also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comp[y.

The MAHA FLASH SALE has been extended for on more day, so please use code MAHA20 to receive 20% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The MAHA FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, January 14th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code MAHA20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X