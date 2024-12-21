This Substack has been diligently exposing the turbo cancer epidemic…

…which is the direct consequence of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and their deliberate “contamination” with gene altering additives like the cancer-inducing SV40 promotors…

…which brings us to the fraudulent and criminal Omnibus CR Funding Bill, a trojan horse for the World Health Organization (WHO) treaty that would further enslave Americans with never-ending scamdemic lockdowns and forced DEATHVAX™ mandates; and now the Democrats are using their classic Saul Alinksy tactics of blaming their opponents for their own malfeasances by falsely claiming that cancer research funding for children was somehow being cut all because their bill that would have allowed the United Nations (the WHO is the UN’s “health” node, more at eugenics offshoot) to take over America was not being voted on.

BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow is cancer treatment, and so now they have no choice but to continue pushing their extraordinarily high profit margin iatrogenic cancer “treatments,” especially since vaccine uptake is plummeting.

But is there really any need to continue funding cancer research given that we already have a ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight?

by Libs of TikTok

The debate over the CR bill has ignited a firestorm on Capitol Hill and across social media. From a 1500-page bill with funding for Biolabs and woke policies to a more streamlined 116-page bill, Democrats have been up in arms over the American people’s rejection of a bloated spending package.

This has given rise to Democrats’ newest claim: Republicans cut cancer research funding for children by deserting the 1500-page CR.



This is a MASSIVE lie and we aren’t going to let them get away with it. So we exposed the truth. DEMOCRATS were the ones who held up a pediatric cancer research funding bill! A stand-alone bill was passed in the Republican-controlled House and was blocked by Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The bill has been sitting in the Senate since March.

Despite knowing the truth, this didn’t stop prominent Democrats from taking to social media to spew their political propaganda.

Alexandria Ocassio-Cortes lied when she claimed Republicans were “cutting healthcare for kids” while her colleges in the Senate are currently holding that funding bill hostage.

It doesn’t stop there…

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren repeated the lie that Elon Musk and Republicans blocked funding for child cancer research in an interview with the fake news network CNN.

We then have Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader who has been railing nonstop against Republicans and Elon Mush for “killing” cancer research funding and blaming them for a possible government shutdown.

As usual, Democrats run to their allies in the mainstream media to spread their blatant misinformation and hide from any accountability.



Fortunately, that won’t work anymore.



The American people are fed up with politicians gaslighting them with hoaxes and made-up controversies. The media and Democrats will always lie to you. That’s why independent journalism on X and across the internet is so important.



Libs of TikTok will always fight to expose the truth and we will never stop!



-LoTT Team

Everything from politics to science to culture to the XY sex-determination system has been reduced to statist-corporate reality inversion constructs.

For those that are able to see through this engineered mendacity, they realize that doing the exact opposite of what the “experts,” Mockingbird MSM talking heads and politicians demand of them is the only way to survive and thrive in this post-truth world.

There is no need for cancer research for children or adults alike at this stage of the game, unless it is to further establish through high quality randomized controlled trials (RCT) that the following synergistic treatment approach cures a broad range of (turbo) cancers, and that hundreds of billions of tax theft dollars in money laundering should never again be allocated to government bills or donated to scammy American Cancer Society “non-profits:”

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Please take advantage of the WEEKEND SALE by using code SWEET20 to receive 20% OFF on lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, and the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code SWEET20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, December 22nd (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

