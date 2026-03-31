Moments after the publishing yesterday’s article…

…this Substack was inundated with requests for a specific shingles cure.

While the following purely theoretical protocol has not in any way been tested on humans with actual clinical trials, and is in no way intended as medical advice, the existing research suggests that a potential repurposed combination therapy approach may in fact represent an effective alternative means of shingles treatment.

There is no established clinical evidence that fenbendazole cures herpes simplex or shingles virus (HSV) or clears human papillomavirus (HPV) infections in humans, although it has shown antiviral effects on bovine herpesvirus 1 (BoHV-1) in in vitro cell culture studies.

The mechanism of Fenbendazole is that it disrupts microtubules, which are essential for viral replication, leading to the inhibition of immediate early gene transcription and protein synthesis; therefore, the shingles/herpes virus in humans would also in theory be disrupted.

The research study titled, Dewormer drug fenbendazole has antiviral effects on BoHV-1 productive infection in cell cultures, showed the following:

Fenbendazole could inhibit BoHV-1 productive infections significantly in MDBK cells in a dose-dependent manner. A time-of-addition assay indicated that fenbendazole affected both the early and late stages in the virus replication cycles. The transcription of IE genes, including BoHV-1 infected cell protein 0 (bICP0), bICP4, and bICP22, as well as the synthesis of viron-associated proteins, were disrupted differentially by the fenbendazole treatment. The treatment did not affect the cellular signaling pathway of PLC-γ1/Akt, a known cascade playing important roles in virus infection. Overall, fenbendazole has antiviral effects on BoHV-1 replication.

Therefore, it may be posited that Fenbendazole will have the exact same mechanism of actin against shingles (herpes zoster) virus, and for that matter any other viral infections.

A powerful immune support nutraceutical like VIR-X also stops viral replication dead in its tracks:

…by combining Quercetin with Zinc VIR-X creates what is known as a zinc ionophore, which is the only means to get the Zinc into cells; think of Quercetin as the gun that shoots Zinc bullets inside your cells, which raises cellular pH and prevents viral replication, as well as cancer metastasis.

Upon reviewing the formulation a pattern of antiviral activity across each and every ingredient emerges:

Quercetin Inhibits Influenza Infection [1]

Quercetin Performs Inhibitory Activity in the Initial Stage of Influenza Virus [1]

Quercetin: Antiviral Significance and Possible COVID-19 Integrative Considerations [2]

Quercetin: A Promising Treatment for the Common Cold [3]

Quercetin has Potent Anti-Cold (HRV2) Activity [4]

Quercetin is a Strong and Long Lasting Anti-Inflammatory [5]

Quercetin as a Promising Therapeutic Strategy for Chronic Disease Management [6]

Quercetin Inhibits the Interaction Between Virus-Cell Link in Influenza [7]

Quercetin Combined with Zinc Provides Powerful Zinc Ionophores [7]

Zinc Ionophores have Anti-Cancer Properties [7]

Quercetin and Vitamin C Demonstrated Synergistic Prophylactic and Treatment Evidence for COVID-19 [8]

Quercetin and Vitamin D as Possible COVID-19 Mitigation Agents [9]

Flavonoids Inhibit SARS-CoV 3CL Protease [10]

Flavonoids as Potent MERS-CoV 3C-like Proteasee Inhibitors [11]

Zinc Possesses Unique and Distinct Antiviral Properties Against a Number of Human Viruses [12]

Zinc has been Shown to Contribute to a Number of Innate and Adaptive Immune Signaling Pathways [12]

Upon Recognition of Microbial Antigens, a Rapid and Transient Influx of Free Zinc Occurs[12]

Zinc Plays a Significant Role in the Response to [Interferons] by Modulating Secretion, Cytokine Potency, and Receptor Binding, as well as Influencing Signaling Intermediates and Pathway Inhibitors [12]

Zinc Deficiency can probably be added to the Factors Predisposing Individuals to Infection and Detrimental Progression of COVID-19 [13]

Zinc has Direct Antiviral Effects as Demonstrated in Various Cases. Examples Include Coronaviridae [i.e. Coronaviruses] [13]

Zinc Supplementation Improves the Mucociliary Clearance, Strengthens the Integrity of the Epithelium, Decreases Viral Replication, Preserves Antiviral Immunity, Attenuates the Risk of Hyper-Inflammation, Supports Anti-Oxidative Effects and thus Reduces Lung Damage and Minimized Secondary Infections [13]

Vitamin D Significantly Reduces the Need for ICU Treatment for COVID-19 Patients [14]

Vitamin D Appears to Reduce the Severity of COVID-19 [14]

Randomised Controlled Trials Showed that Vitamin D Decreases Acute Respiratory Infections (ARIs) [15]

Low Vitamin D Status Might be Associated with an Increased Risk of COVID-19 Infection [16]

Preliminary Observational Studies Indicate Low Vitamin C Status in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19 [17]

Possible Therapeutic Effects of Adjuvant Quercetin Supplementation Against Early-Stage COVID-19 Infection [18]

Quercetin is a powerful senolytic, inducing death of senescent cells and improving overall health [19]

In preclinical models, Quercetin delays, prevents or alleviates frailty, cancers and cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, liver, kidney, musculoskeletal, lung, eye, hematological, metabolic and skin disorders as well as complications of organ transplantation, radiation and cancer treatment [19]

Quercetin as possible anti-aging therapy [19]

Quercetin disaggregates prion fibrils and reduces fibril-Induced cytotoxicity and oxidize stress, thus reducing spike protein induced diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Lewey Body Dementia, Mad Cow, etc. [20]

Quercetin has properties that disaggregate fibrils, and in conjunction with Serratiopeptidase which breaks down the disaggregated fibril waste may be useful in COVID-19 [21]

Bromelain inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection via targeting of ACE-2, TMPRSS2, and spike protein [22]

Bromelain may be a powerful antiviral against SARS-CoV-2 and future coronaviruses [22]

Fenbendazole on its own is not very bioavailable, but when combining a multivitamin or nutraceutical like VIR-X, there becomes a tremendous synergy as per a research study titled, Unexpected Antitumorigenic Effect of Fenbendazole when Combined with Supplementary Vitamins, which concluded:

Most importantly, our observation that fenbendazole in combination with supplemented vitamins significantly inhibited tumor growth…

The same holds true for viral replication, with vitamins and nutraceuticals significantly improving Fenbendazole efficacy by greatly increasing the disruption of microtubules, which in turn inhibits replication of shingles, and all other viruses.

As per a research study titled, Ivermectin Inhibits Bovine Herpesvirus 1 DNA Polymerase Nuclear Import and Interferes With Viral Replication, ivermectin interferes with the importin α/β nuclear transport pathway, preventing the viral DNA polymerase from entering the nucleus to replicate this virus.

As per a research study titled, Evaluation of Antiviral Activity of Ivermectin against Infectious Bovine Rhinotracheitis Virus in Rabbit Model, in cell cultures ivermectin reduced BoHV-1 titers by nearly 4 logs, which was more effective than acyclovir in some comparisons; in rabbit models, it decreased clinical signs and viral shedding.

Thus, we may extrapolate that ivermectin may very well be another viable strategy for the treatment of shingles, and all other viral infections.

Ivermectin Cream (coming soon)

Ivermectin has powerful anti-inflammatory properties, and it may provide relief in skin conditions associated with herpes zoster, as per studies and clinical observations.

According to First Med article titled, What is the Best Anti-Itch Cream for Shingles?:

While it is not a primary treatment for shingles, some patients have found it effective in alleviating itchy skin and irritation. Always consult with a doctor or healthcare professional to determine if Ivermectin is a suitable option for your situation.

In the coming days a new PetMectin Cream will be launching that will be the purest topical formulation ever offered, with nontoxic ingredients and 100% pure pharmaceutical-grade ivermectin, which may help in the treatment of shingles, as well as skin cancers, rosacea, acne, psoriasis, etc. & etc. & etc.

Shingles Treatment Protocol

With legacy treatments, antiviral medications for shingles are typically prescribed for 7 days if started within 3 days of the rash appearing, depending on the severity of the condition.

Shingles rash itself usually takes up to 4 weeks to heal completely, even with treatment, and in certain cases pain may persist for weeks after the rash has cleared.

For the repurposed compound treatment approach, based on the fact that shingles generally lasts between 2 and 6 weeks, and that these compounds are totally benign and have no negative side effects whatsoever, the following may be considered as a viable combination protocol:

Fenbendazole (150mg, 7 days a week for 2 to 6 weeks, or until the shingles is cleared)

VIR-X nutraceutical which also greatly increases the bioavailability of Fenbendazole (2 capsules per day indefinitely since it provides overall immune support and life extension)

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week for 2 to 6 weeks, or until the shingles is cleared)

Ivermectin Cream (applied topically 2 times per day for 2 to 6 weeks)

Do NOT comply.

⚡️ THE REAL FLASH SALE ends tomorrow, so please use code REAL25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X! ⚡️

THE MASSIVE 25% OFF LIFESAVING FLASH SALE ends Wednesday, April 1st (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code REAL25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline