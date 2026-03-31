2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Delta Mike's avatar
Delta Mike
6h

Very much looking forward to the PetMectin Cream!

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
6h

A double dose of ivermectin cured my shingles overnight

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