In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first comment is especially fascinating, and represents the very first time this Substack is reporting that Ivermectin can cure asthma; in a meta-analysis entitled, Ivermectin: enigmatic multifaceted ‘wonder’ drug continues to surprise and exceed expectations, the authors wrote:

A 2011 study investigated the impact of ivermectin on allergic asthma symptoms in mice and found that ivermectin (at 2 mg kg−1) significantly curtailed recruitment of immune cells, production of cytokines in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluids and secretion of ovalbumin-specific IgE and IgG1 in the serum. Ivermectin also suppressed mucus hypersecretion by goblet cells, establishing that ivermectin can effectively curb inflammation, such that it may be useful in treating allergic asthma and other inflammatory airway diseases…

The research study cited was entitled, Anti-inflammatory effects of ivermectin in mouse model of allergic asthma, which concluded:

This is the first study to demonstrate that ivermectin is an effective suppressor of inflammation and may be efficacious in the treatment of non-infectious airway inflammatory diseases such as allergic asthma.

And so given this, it comes as little surprise that this Substack’s subscriber wrote the following comment:

Not only may Ivermectin cure asthma — which is an inexpensive, truly safe and incredibly effective treatment option — but speaking of the gut, Ivermectin is extremely beneficial to its microbiome by protecting and promoting the beneficial microorganism strains, reducing mucosal and systemic inflammation, and even having other gastrointestinal healing properties, as well as improving the the brain-gut axis.

Our next success story came by way of email, and it proves yet again that Ivermectin and a powerful nutraceutical like VIR-X are far superior to any deadly injection which only ‘works’ to increase the chances of illness; in fact ,the combination of Ivermectin and VIR-X will stop any seasonal ailment dead in its tracks, even a gain of function lab made one:

Ironic indeed that all of the vaccinated people are sick, precisely because they are the ones aggressively pushing said unsafe and ineffective vaccines on everyone else: talk about the egregious cognitive dissonance of this mass ritual bio-suicide cult!

And last but not least is an X post that proves yet again how simple it is to treat all kinds of cancers:

Feeling the best you can feel in years while defeating cancer with just two completely benign compounds like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole is a no-brainer of a great deal.

The following treatment approach not only represents the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure, but it also heals asthma, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, and the various other ‘incurable’ ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

This is true MAHA.

Do NOT comply.

