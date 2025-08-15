We know that Ivermectin administered with other compounds such as Fenbendazole may very well be an Alzheimer’s Disease cure…

…we also know that Ivermectin may cure other “incurable” conditions such as Parkinson’s Disease, turbo cancers, viral infections, and even serve as a powerful antidepressant…

…and now according to a new bombshell research study entitled, Ivermectin Protects Against Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis in Mice by Modulating the Th17/Treg Balance Involved in the IL-2/STAT5 Pathway, we may very well have a possible treatment for Multiple Sclerosis (MS); to wit:

Multiple sclerosis (MS), a T-cell-mediated autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system (CNS), is characterized by white matter demyelination, axon destruction, and oligodendrocyte degeneration. Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor, and antiviral properties. However, to date, there are no in-depth studies on the effect of ivermectin on the function effector of T cells in murine experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), an animal model of MS. Here, we conducted in vitro experiments and found that ivermectin inhibited the proliferation of total T cells (CD3+) and their subsets (CD4+ and CD8+ T cells) as well as T cells secreting the pro-inflammatory cytokines IFN-γ and IL-17A; ivermectin also increased IL-2 production and IL-2Rα (CD25) expression, which was accompanied by an increase in the frequency of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ regulatory T cells (Treg). Importantly, ivermectin administration reduced the clinical symptoms of EAE mice by preventing the infiltration of inflammatory cells into the CNS. Additional mechanisms showed that ivermectin promoted Treg cells while inhibiting pro-inflammatory Th1 and Th17 cells and their IFN-γ and IL-17 secretion; ivermectin also upregulated IL-2 production from MOG 35–55 -stimulated peripheral lymphocytes. Finally, ivermectin decreased IFN-γ and IL-17A production and increased IL-2 level, CD25 expression, and STAT5 phosphorylation in the CNS. These results reveal a previously unknown etiopathophysiological mechanism by which ivermectin attenuates the pathogenesis of EAE, indicating that it may be a promising option for T-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases such as MS.

Readers of this Substack know that Ivermectin is a powerful anti-inflammatory that attenuates and even cures arthritis…

…with this Substack’s subscriber success stories corroborating this…

…so it makes perfect sense that Ivermectin would also attenuate and cure T-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases such as MS.

Extrapolating from the research study, Ivermectin dosing protocol for MS would be at the higher range of 10mg per kilogram of body weight:

Another interesting discovery was that Ivermectin ameliorates neuroinflammation, which also reinforces its efficacy in the attenuation of Alzheimer’s Disease:

Any insult to the brain or spinal column, whether from an accident or due to neurodegenerative disease would more than likely benefit from Ivermectin administration, especially at the higher dose.

The research study concluded precisely what this Substack had already shown in previous articles:

Regrettably, only a few research studies have concentrated on the impact of ivermectin on T-cell-mediated autoimmune illnesses, which include MS, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), Sjogren’s syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus, and psoriasis.

All of these conditions have been improved, and even cured by the use of Ivermectin.

In summary, the presented study showed that ivermectin can directly attenuate EAE clinical symptoms by altering T-cell responses and CD4+ T cell subsets. To our knowledge, this is the first study to show that the protection is related to its effect on T-cell responses, particularly by the reduction of pathogenic Th1 and Th17 cells and enhancement of Treg cells; all these processes may be related to the ivermectin-induced IL-2/STAT5 pathway. These new findings contribute to a better understanding of the mechanisms underlying the protective effects of ivermectin against T-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Further studies are required to further extend this study by establishing a causal relationship between the events involved to determine whether ivermectin directly affects the differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into different CD4+ T cell subsets and to provide direct evidence for the role of ivermectin in controlling the IL-2/STAT5 pathway.

In other words, Ivermectin can cure autoimmune diseases while improving rapid signal transmission from the cell membrane to the nucleus.

The combination of Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, nutraceuticals like VIR-X and compounds such as low dose lithium orotate underscores the importance of repurposing existing drugs and natural compounds in order to create highly accessible new treatment paradigms for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, various mood disorders, and now even Multiple Sclerosis:

Dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s & MS Cure Protocol

Fenbendazole 150mg every other day with dinner for 30 days, and repeat every 4 months

Ivermectin 12mg every evening with dinner indefinitely

Low dose lithium orotate 4.8mg capsule in the morning with breakfast and in the evening with dinner indefinitely

VIR-X immune support 2 capsules in the morning with breakfast indefinitely (Quercetin is a critical ingredient in VIR-X, and as per research studies similar to Ivermectin it displayed capabilities against tauopathy by inhibiting the hyperphosphorylation of the tau protein, thus its anti-prion activity helps to reverse Alzheimer’s Disease)

Removal of sugars and carbohydrates, and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

