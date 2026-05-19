In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed compound crowdsourcing series comes a dozen healing experiences that completely reversed Lone Star Disease.

A subscriber that cured her Alpha-Gal Syndrome was featured in the following article…

…she kindly wrote a comment in this past Sunday’s article…

…with the following stunning update:

Yours truly asked if she could elaborate, and here is her absolutely remarkable reply:

In a post-truth reality inverted world where gain-of-function bioweaponized ticks are being released all over America, Crazygoatlady is anything but crazy, and has quite literally cured a dozen people afflicted with this Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

Because the NWO globopedo transhumanist technocrats want all of their genetically modified tax slaves eating bug gruel and lab grown tumorigenic synthetic meat instead of nutrient dense real foods; for example:

🚨 I have bad news everyone 🚨 After 9 years eating ketogenic, no processed carbs, no sugar, very little fruit but plenty of steak and eggs, I regret to inform you about my most recent heart scan and the ultrasounds of my arteries.



My most recent calcium scan was zero, and my carotids and femoral arteries are completely free of any plaque 😮 Why is this bad?

Somewhere, on some corner of the earth there is a vegan who will be suffering to see me thrive eating animals. Source

And just in case anyone is still somehow doubting that Alpha-Gal Syndrome aka Lone Star Disease is anything but a deliberate bioweapons program:

Thankfully, we now know that all of these tick-borne diseases released by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their Federal “health” agency partners-in-crime (that also brought us the “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as well as Lyme Disease, the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic, early onset Alzheimer’s and so on and so forth) can all be easily cured with just a few inexpensive repurposed compounds.

With the introduction of the new IverX Cream you now have an even better chance of reducing infection by applying this product directly on the bite upon removal of the tick.

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin (1mg per 1kg body weight, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)

Ivermectin Cream applied topically on the tick bite

The rest of this protocol may also be beneficial, but not crucial for Lyme and Lone Star:

With massive thanks to Crazygoatlady for being of such great service to her community and ours.

Do NOT comply.

Please use code ALLUX50 for 50% off on AlluX, and stock up on this pharmaceutical-grade rare sugar Allulose.

And while this sale does not apply to the rest of the RESOLVX HEALTH product line, you can still add all of the other miracle compounds to your cart like the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, the newest product Ivermectin Cream, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, and the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX!

The 50% OFF ALLULOSE SALE ends Wednesday, May 20th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code ALLUX50 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

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