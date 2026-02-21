Last evening this Substack was sent the following email inquiring about a possible Hashimoto’s Disease Cure:

As this Substack had previously written about here and here, this autoimmune disorder can in fact be cured as per previous subscriber success stories; to wit:

“Multinodular Hashimoto’s is a serious disorder where the thyroid gland has multiple nodules that may eventually lead to thyroid cancer. Treatment of this condition involve dangerous drugs like synthetic thyroid hormones, and oftentimes surgery is required.

That is a staggering reduction in TSH (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone) levels in a mere 6 doses of Fenbendazole! And it is especially fascinating that Ivermectin reduced the goiter size. Research has suggested that there may be a connection between Hashimoto’s and the GABAergic system, and according to a study entitled, Activation of rat recombinant α 1 β 2 γ 2S GABA A receptor by the insecticide ivermectin, the researches stated the following:

The large number of different subunits forming GABAergic Cl− channels results in receptors with different kinetic and pharmacological properties depending on the subunit composition (Sieghart, 1995). This could be an explanation for the different modes of action of ivermectin on GABAergic receptors observed in different preparations.

This gives us a possible yet rather speculative insight into how the Ivermectin may have attenuated the goiter size, and it seems to reinforce the thesis that the combination therapy approach may in fact be the most effective protocol for a wide variety of disorders, diseases, and adverse events.”

And the second anecdotal account:

“The first story is courtesy of this Substack’s subscriber and covers a tremendous amount of symptoms — all of which were the result of an ongoing Hashimoto’s thyroiditis condition — that were all significantly attenuated and greatly improved from a combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole:

You are very welcome Gabriella!

And in terms of memory improvement from Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, we know that these two compounds may not only be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure, but may also very well be the ‘holy grail’ dementia cure in plain sight:”

So, previously, this Substack was focusing on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to address Hashimoto’s Disease, but, thanks to the aforementioned email, we can now add Hydroxychloroquine to the protocol as well.

As per a phase I interventional research study titled, The Effect of Hydroxychloroquine Treatment in Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, hydroxychloroquine was administered to 40 euthyroid adults with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

The study aimed to determine whether Hydroxychloroquine could reduce autoantibodies (anti-TPO and anti-thyroglobulin), inflammatory markers, and disease progression whereby the subjects received 200 mg of Hydroxychloroquine twice daily for 6 months.

The results showed a significant reduction in anti-TPO and anti-thyroglobulin antibodies, with greatly improved thyroid elasticity (measured via elastography), and stable thyroid function (free T4 and TSH) over those 6 months.

Even with women afflicted with Hashimoto’s Disease that were unable to conceive, a research study titled, Hydroxychloroquine Improves Pregnancy Outcome in TPO-Positive Euthyroid Pregnant Females: Case Series, found that treatment with Hydroxychloroquine, (200 mg daily from early pregnancy to 38 weeks) led to successful full-term pregnancies with healthy newborns. Notably, TPO antibody levels did not decrease, suggesting a potential immunomodulatory benefit beyond antibody reduction, with the authors concluding:

HCQ may be a promising pharmacological option for this population, with its multilevel immune anti-inflammatory mechanism and potential endothelial protective and thromboprophylactic effects, regardless of ANA titers.

We know that Ivermectin and Fenbendazole exhibit exceedingly potent anti-inflammatory effects which improve various arthritis conditions; for example;

And now we can also add Hydroxychloroquine as a powerful compound to address many of these autoimmune disorders due to it exerting immunomodulatory effects relevant to autoimmune thyroid disease, including inhibition of antigen presentation, suppression of cytokine production, stabilization of lysosomal membranes, and interference with immune cell activation. These mechanisms may help mitigate the T-cell and antibody-mediated destruction of thyroid tissue seen in Hashimoto’s Disease, as well as arthritis and even Alzheimer’s Disease.

In fact, the following treatment approach may not only be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Hashimoto’s Disease, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

And here is additional information on why Hydroxychloroquine was also added to this protocol as a most viable anticancer compound:

The Medical-Industrial Complex does NOT want you to know about this disease cure-all protocol.

Do NOT comply.

