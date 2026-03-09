In 2011 the CIA nonchalantly declassified their “sanitized copy approved for release” report on 1940s Soviet research establishing that cancers and parasites, “resemble each other in many respects by reason of similar conditions under which they grow and exist. This suggested long ago the idea in regard to the parasitic nature of tumors.”

For many years now this Substack has been exposing that cancer is akin to parasitic disease, concurrent with some form of metabolic dysfunction, not limited to VAIDS-induced cancers, and that the most effective way to cure all cancers involves a multi-pronged approach of repurposed antiparasitic compounds and diet; for example:

And so back in the USSR in the 1940s scientists and researchers already knew that cancer acts just like a parasite, and so did the CIA; in fact, it is safe to assume that all of the government agencies always knew how to cure cancer then and now; to wit:

The declassified document concluded with the CIA’s assessment:

There are reasons to believe that the specific biological characteristics of malignant tumor tissue and parasites comprise the following elements: (1) presence of specific antigens in both malignant tissue and parasites; (2) optical inversion of the receptors of certain optically active compounds such as atebrin; and (3) peculiarities of purin metabolism in malignant tissue which are connected with the synthesis of nucleic acids, and subsequently, of nucleo-proteins that are important constituents of cell nuclei. One may assume that malignancy is closely connected with alterations of the chemical properties of protoplasm, specific properties of enzymes, and possibly peculiarities of the protein carriers of enzymes. Under the circumstances, recent work on proteins of malignant tumors which is being carried out in the USSR (5, 6, 7) assumes particular importance.

Cia Rdp80 00809a000600380033 3 115KB ∙ PDF file

What is particularly fascinating is that Soviet researchers were positing over three quarters of a century ago that antiparasitic compounds like atebrin would cure cancer.

They were also already aware of the metabolic shift in tumor cells to meet increased requirements for DNA and RNA synthesis, energy production (via ATP and GTP), and signaling (via cAMP and cGMP); in other words, they were describing a kind of cancer mutation that allowed these deadly cells to adapt the “Warburg effect;” thus, allowing the cancer cells to feed on glucose, versus healthy cells which require oxygen.

Basically, the Soviets (and Americans) were well aware of these properties of cancer, and more than likely could have cured all cancers long ago if they so wanted to.

Of course, BigPharma and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers had other plans, and by the 1960s they were only interested in foisting cancer-causing vaccines, carcinogenic chemicals, GMO, and other poisons on humanity, rather than actually curing cancer.

Even way back in 1896 Dr. Charles F. Craig wrote a brief scientific paper titled, THE PARASITIC ORIGIN OF CARCINOMA, where he postulated:

It is the purpose of this paper to briefly review the most important investigations upon the parasitic origin of this disease… …these [parasitic] bodies are present in fresh cancer cells, so that they cannot be produced by changes occurring in the cells during the process of hardening. Plimmer found them present in every case of cancer which he examined (four hundred consecutive cases) and never found them in any other variety of tumor.

It is especially ironic that Dr. Craig’s historic research is currently being hosted on the NIH website.

Even BigPharma-owned sites like Cancer Research Institute (CRI) were publishing in 2014 articles titled, Do Bacteria Cause Cancer?, admitting that cancer is caused by parasites and bacteria that in turn induce chronic inflammation:

William Coley, MD, the 19th century New York surgeon known as the “Father of Cancer Immunology,” had an interesting theory about what causes cancer: he thought cancer was caused by a microbe. Some tiny organism originating outside the body had invaded and caused the cancer—much like bacteria invading the lungs cause tuberculosis (TB). This “parasitic theory of cancer” became popular at the end of the 19th century, when many common diseases such as tuberculosis, cholera, anthrax, and smallpox were shown to be caused by identifiable “germs.” Cancer too, many believed, was likely microbial in origin. “The evidence in favor of the microparasitic origin of cancer has been steadily and rapidly accumulating until at the present moment it rests little short of absolute demonstration,” Coley wrote confidently in 1893. The parasitic origin of cancer had many things going for it. For one, it helped to make sense of Coley’s clinical experience with bacterial toxins (“Coley’s toxins”) as a treatment for cancer. If bacterial toxins were able to kill cancer, that must be because cancer itself was caused by a microbe. […[ So strong was the opposition to the parasitic theory that even when The Rockefeller Institute biologist Peyton Rous, in 1911, provided clear evidence that a microscopic parasite—a virus—was able to cause cancer in farm animals, no one believed him. It was not until 1966 that Rous’s discovery of chicken sarcoma virus was vindicated, by a Nobel Prize, when Rous was 86 years old. […] Today, scientists realize that Virchow was largely correct. Chronic inflammation, triggered by bacteria, can lead to the production of DNA-damaging molecules that cause mutations; this, combined with signals to produce new cells and grow new blood vessels—hallmarks of wound healing—can create a fertile ground for the emergence and growth of cancer.

Readers of this Substack appreciate that compounds such as Ivermectin do not only possess powerful anti-cancer properties, but, also, are incredibly anti-inflammatory.

This is anything but a coincidence, nor is the fact that the NWO globopedo PSYOP-19 scamdemic planners were absolutely terrified that mass adoption of Ivermectin would not only prevent their rollout of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine,” but would also cure a broad range of staggeringly profitable diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s, while also putting a damper on their geronticide, infanticide and greater depopulation programs.

The following treatment approach that the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their various partners-in-crime would never admit to or declassify, even in their “sanitized copy approved for release[s],” represents not only the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

