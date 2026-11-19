Widely recognized for its excellence in oncology, and holding the #1 Best Hospital in Cancer Care ranking by U.S. News & World Report, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center is a leading hospital and research institute dedicated to cancer patient care, research, education, and prevention.

But most of the legacy oncology cancer “treatments” at UT MD Anderson Cancer Center result in extremely poor outcomes, except for one approach that is unfortunately deliberately underutilized precisely because it is inexpensive, extremely safe and the most effective means of curing cancer, which is why two days ago Dr. Makis posted the following on X:

Reminder that Ivermectin dosing in Cancer was developed at MD Anderson Cancer Center, Department of Leukemia



This is for the Oncologists who don't read latest Cancer Research (we know you don't) 😃



And those who still think Ivermectin is a "horse dewormer" or a "made up treatment" 😂 Source

The highlighted text of the referenced screen shot:

…we feel that our experience in treating three patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with ivermectin may encourage clinical testing of this widely available drug for COVID-19 repurposing research.

Except that we already have a phenomenal research study:

It is also important to appreciate that Mebendazole is BigPharma’s inferior money grab version of the far more bioavailable Fenbendazole; to wit:

An X account replied to the aforementioned Makis post with yet another incredible research study irrefutably proving that Ivermectin cures cancer:

I think the mexican article published in 2020 is important too :



"Antitumor effects of ivermectin at clinically feasible concentrations support its clinical development as a repositioned cancer drug" Source

And that cited research study titled, Antitumor effects of ivermectin at clinically feasible concentrations support its clinical development as a repositioned cancer drug, included the following:

Ivermectin reduced both cell viability and colony formation capacity in the stem cell-enriched population as compared with the parental one. Finally, in tumor-bearing mice ivermectin successfully reduced both tumor size and weight. Conclusion Our results on the antitumor effects of ivermectin support its clinical testing.

Let us review another trio of Ivermectin research studies for good measure, starting with, Antitumor potential of ivermectin against T-cell lymphoma-bearing hosts, which concluded with the following incredibly positive results:

The treatment increased DAPI-positive cells and exhibited severe chromatin condensation. Additionally, cell death was validated using Acridine Orange and Propidium Iodide staining, which highlighted increased cell membrane rupture and death through apoptosis and necrosis. Mitochondrial dependent apoptosis further supported by increased ROS production upon ivermectin treatment. Moreover, In vivo, ivermectin treatment led to a substantial reduction in tumor size in tumor-bearing mice, along with normalization of spleen size, body weight, and improvement histopathology of liver. These findings collectively support the therapeutic potential of ivermectin as a repurposed anticancer agent, acting through multiple mechanisms including cell cycle arrest, ROS generation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and apoptosis.

The next study titled, Ivermectin reverses the drug resistance in cancer cells through EGFR/ERK/Akt/NF-κB pathway, resulted in similar positive findings:

These findings demonstrated that ivermectin significantly enhanced the anti-cancer efficacy of chemotherapeutic drugs to tumor cells, especially in the drug-resistant cells. Thus, ivermectin, a FDA-approved antiparasitic drug, could potentially be used in combination with chemotherapeutic agents to treat cancers and in particular, the drug-resistant cancers.

And last but not least, the research study titled, Ivermectin converts cold tumors hot and synergizes with immune checkpoint blockade for treatment of breast cancer, also concluded similarly:

We show that treatment with the FDA-approved anti-parasitic drug ivermectin induces immunogenic cancer cell death (ICD) and robust T cell infiltration into breast tumors. As an allosteric modulator of the ATP/P2X4/P2X7 axis which operates in both cancer and immune cells, ivermectin also selectively targets immunosuppressive populations including myeloid cells and Tregs, resulting in enhanced Teff/Tregs ratio. While neither agent alone showed efficacy in vivo, combination therapy with ivermectin and checkpoint inhibitor anti-PD1 antibody achieved synergy in limiting tumor growth (p = 0.03) and promoted complete responses (p < 0.01), also leading to immunity against contralateral re-challenge with demonstrated anti-tumor immune responses. Going beyond primary tumors, this combination achieved significant reduction in relapse after neoadjuvant (p = 0.03) and adjuvant treatment (p < 0.001), and potential cures in metastatic disease (p < 0.001). Statistical modeling confirmed bona fide synergistic activity in both the adjuvant (p = 0.007) and metastatic settings (p < 0.001). Ivermectin has dual immunomodulatory and ICD-inducing effects in breast cancer, converting cold tumors hot, thus represents a rational mechanistic partner with checkpoint blockade.

Longtime readers of this Substack are well aware of the spectacular results using this miracle compound as part of a more comprehensive protocol…

…UT MD Anderson Cancer Center and many oncologists know better than to continue using their current poisonous nostrums, and that the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight is much safer and far more effective than any of their legacy oncological approaches, with this very same protocol also potentially successfully treating Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, GOF viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

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