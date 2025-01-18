The following success stories were taken from this Substack’s previous articles spanning several years, and represent a kind of greatest hits compendium of anecdotal crowd sourced information that may very well end up saving many more lives.

Our first anecdotal experience is of particular importance given that we now know that dementia and Alzheimer’s may be caused by fungal and viral infections…

…we may also extrapolate that these two diseases are exacerbated by VAIDS, especially given the surge of premature dementia and Alzheimer’s cases ever since the DEATHVAX™ rollout.

A research paper entitled, Fenbendazole Controls In Vitro Growth, Virulence Potential, and Animal Infection in the Cryptococcus Model describes a study that investigated the antifungal potential of fenbendazole against Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii. The study found that fenbendazole was effective in inhibiting the growth of both species of fungi in vitro and in vivo. The article also found that fenbendazole reduced the virulence of C. neoformans in a mouse model of infection.

And since it is now strongly suspected that cryptococcal infection causes dementia and Alzheimer’s, the administration of repurposed drugs like fenbendazole represents truly safe and extremely effective treatment strategies.

Another research study entitled In vitro susceptibility of the opportunistic fungus Cryptococcus neoformans to anthelmintic benzimidazoles investigated the in vitro activity of ten benzimidazole derivatives and amphotericin B against three isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans.

The authors found that four of the benzimidazole derivatives, including mebendazole and albendazole, had moderately high activity against Cryptococcus neoformans. Fenbendazole, however, was 10-fold more active than the other benzimidazole derivatives and 2-fold more active than amphotericin B.

The authors also tested ten additional clinical isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans against fenbendazole, mebendazole, and albendazole. They found that the isolates were similarly susceptible to all three drugs.

The authors concluded that fenbendazole is a promising new antifungal agent for the treatment of cryptococcal infection. Fenbendazole is an inexpensive and well-tolerated drug that has been used safely for many years in the treatment of parasitic infections.

Some additional details from the article:

• The IC50s (drug concentrations inhibiting 50% of growth) of fenbendazole against the three isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans were 0.01 to 0.02 microgram/ml.

• The LC90s (drug concentrations lethal to 90% of the cells) of fenbendazole against the three isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans were 0.1 to 0.2 microgram/ml.

• The fenbendazole MICs (minimum inhibitory concentrations) for the ten additional clinical isolates of Cryptococcus neoformans were 0.01 to 0.04 microgram/ml.

Therefore, we may conclude that fenbendazole is extremely potent even at minuscule dosing amounts.

And as per GaryP’s aforementioned comment, incorporating fenbendazole in combination with other supplements and repurposed drugs like ivermectin may very well attenuate Cryptococcus neoformans-induced brain fog, and restore lucidity even in individuals suffering from advanced and severe cases of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The next two success stories were featured in an article that was citing yet another longer article:

The next forty success stories were selected from across dozens of this Substack’s articles and are truly awe inspiring:

There are quite literally thousands upon thousands of other anecdotal success stories just like these, which is why BigPharma and their partners-in-crime like the FDA are so hellbent on preventing anyone from taking inexpensive repurposed compounds that are significantly safer than drugs like aspirin in order to cure themselves.

These iatrogenic and democidal agents of the Medical Industrial Complex do not want anyone to ever question any of their extraordinarily profitable “treatments,” nor do they want you to know about what may very well be the ‘holy grail’ synergistic cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Please take full advantage of this WEEKEND FLASH SALE by using code FREEDOM20 to receive 20% OFF lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FREEDOM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, January 19th (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X