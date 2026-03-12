At the outset of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, when it was next to impossible to source early treatment lifesaving compounds like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, as hospitals were busy murdering patients with various iatrogenic protocols thanks to governments captured by the NWO globopedo eugenics cabal and their various BigPharma, Intelligence-Industrial Complex, “nonprofits,” et al., a very special nutraceutical formulation was created.

That formulation was called VIR-X, and to this day it still offers the most potent synergistic antiviral and anti-Spike Protein (SP1 and SP2) ingredients possible. This product ensures overall wellness, is anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and offers powerful antioxidant support. It is manufactured in the best American cGMP facility using the finest ingredients that are rigorously tested for purity.

To this very day VIR-X remains the best possible product of its kind currently available.

Here are the active ingredients:

Vitamin C (as ascorbic acid) 250mg, Vitamin D (as cholecalciferol) 62.5mcg, Zinc (as bisglycinate zinc chelate) (Albion®) 50mg, Turmeric root extract (95% curcuminoids) 250mg, Quercetin dihydrate 125mg, Bromelain (from pineapple) 50mg, Boron (as boron citrate) 3mg, Vitamin K2 (as All-Trans menaquinone-7) (MK-7) (K2VITAL®) 45mcg.

Let us review some of these ingredients:

Vitamin D must always be combined with Vitamin K2, because without sufficient Vitamin K2 the risk of arterial calcification and other soft tissue calcifications greatly increase.

Vitamin D3 raises calcium absorption in the gut, but Vitamin K2 is essential for activating proteins like osteocalcin and matrix Gla-protein (MGP) that direct calcium to bones and teeth, preventing it from depositing in arteries and soft tissues.

Without enough K2, excess calcium from D3 supplementation can accumulate in blood vessels, potentially leading to arteriosclerosis and increased cardiovascular risk.

Long-term or high-dose D3 use without K2 is discouraged by many experts, particularly for individuals with risk factors for heart disease or osteoporosis; therefore, any nutraceutical formulation lacking K2 is not only poorly conceived, but potentially dangerous.

The K2 in VIR-X is an especially bioavailable form called K2VITAL®, which is a patented, highly pure form of vitamin K2 as menaquinone-7 (MK-7), specifically designed to support bone and cardiovascular health.

Also, the D to Zinc ratio of VIR-X of 62.5mcg (2,500 IU) to 50mg is the perfect daily allowance, and any formulation with lower daily dosage is suboptimal.

Combining Quercetin with Zinc creates what is known as a zinc ionophore, which is the only means to get the Zinc into cells; think of Quercetin as the gun that shoots Zinc bullets inside your cells, which raises cellular pH and prevents viral replication, as well as cancer metastasis.

During the plandemic, when hydroxychloroquine was deliberately made unavailable, Quercetin-based nutraceuticals with Zinc were the next best means of achieving Zinc ionophores. The Zinc in VIR-X is the Albion® version, which is a highly bioavailable form of Chelated Zinc using the proprietary TRAACS® (The Real Amino Acid Chelate System) technology. This process chemically binds zinc to two glycine molecules, creating a stable, low-pH structure that is absorbed intact through the intestinal wall and efficiently transported into the bloodstream.

Turmeric on its own has very poor bioavailability, which is precisely why VIR-X uses a turmeric root extract called curcumin (95% curcuminoids), the principal bioactive compound in turmeric. Any nutraceutical offering the plain version of turmeric, and not curcumin, is inferior.

And last but certainly not least is the greatly under-appreciated trace element Boron, which rounds out the VIR-X formulation, conferring the following additional benefits:

(1) is essential for the growth and maintenance of bone; (2) greatly improves wound healing; (3) beneficially impacts the body’s use of estrogen, testosterone, and vitamin D; (4) boosts magnesium absorption; (5) reduces levels of inflammatory biomarkers, such as high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) and tumor necrosis factor μ (TNF-μ); (6) raises levels of antioxidant enzymes, such as superoxide dismutase (SOD), catalase, and glutathione peroxidase; (7) protects against pesticide-induced oxidative stress and heavy-metal toxicity;

(8) improves the brains electrical activity, cognitive performance, and short-term memory for elders; (9) influences the formation and activity of key biomolecules, such as S-adenosyl methionine (SAM-e) and nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); (10) has demonstrated preventive and therapeutic effects in a number of cancers, such as prostate, cervical, and lung cancers, and multiple and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma; and (11) may help ameliorate the adverse effects of traditional chemotherapeutic agents. In none of the numerous studies conducted to date, however, do boron’s beneficial effects appear at intakes < 3 mg/d. No estimated average requirements (EARs) or dietary reference intakes (DRIs) have been set for boron—only an upper intake level (UL) of 20 mg/d for individuals aged ≥ 18 y. The absence of studies showing harm in conjunction with the substantial number of articles showing benefits support the consideration of boron supplementation of 3 mg/d for any individual who is consuming a diet lacking in fruits and vegetables or who is at risk for or has osteopenia; osteoporosis; osteoarthritis (OA); or breast, prostate, or lung cancer. Source: Nothing Boring About Boron

Now let us review the further research:

Quercetin Inhibits Influenza Infection [1]

Quercetin Performs Inhibitory Activity in the Initial Stage of Influenza Virus [1]

Quercetin: Antiviral Significance and Possible COVID-19 Integrative Considerations [2]

Quercetin: A Promising Treatment for the Common Cold [3]

Quercetin has Potent Anti-Cold (HRV2) Activity [4]

Quercetin is a Strong and Long Lasting Anti-Inflammatory [5]

Quercetin as a Promising Therapeutic Strategy for Chronic Disease Management [6]

Quercetin Inhibits the Interaction Between Virus-Cell Link in Influenza [7]

Quercetin Combined with Zinc Provides Powerful Zinc Ionophores [7]

Zinc Ionophores have Anti-Cancer Properties [7]

Quercetin and Vitamin C Demonstrated Synergistic Prophylactic and Treatment Evidence for COVID-19 [8]

Quercetin and Vitamin D as Possible COVID-19 Mitigation Agents [9]

Flavonoids Inhibit SARS-CoV 3CL Protease [10]

Flavonoids as Potent MERS-CoV 3C-like Proteasee Inhibitors [11]

Zinc Possesses Unique and Distinct Antiviral Properties Against a Number of Human Viruses [12]

Zinc has been Shown to Contribute to a Number of Innate and Adaptive Immune Signaling Pathways [12]

Upon Recognition of Microbial Antigens, a Rapid and Transient Influx of Free Zinc Occurs[12]

Zinc Plays a Significant Role in the Response to [Interferons] by Modulating Secretion, Cytokine Potency, and Receptor Binding, as well as Influencing Signaling Intermediates and Pathway Inhibitors [12]

Zinc Deficiency can probably be added to the Factors Predisposing Individuals to Infection and Detrimental Progression of COVID-19 [13]

Zinc has Direct Antiviral Effects as Demonstrated in Various Cases. Examples Include Coronaviridae [i.e. Coronaviruses] [13]

Zinc Supplementation Improves the Mucociliary Clearance, Strengthens the Integrity of the Epithelium, Decreases Viral Replication, Preserves Antiviral Immunity, Attenuates the Risk of Hyper-Inflammation, Supports Anti-Oxidative Effects and thus Reduces Lung Damage and Minimized Secondary Infections [13]

Vitamin D Significantly Reduces the Need for ICU Treatment for COVID-19 Patients [14]

Vitamin D Appears to Reduce the Severity of COVID-19 [14]

Randomised Controlled Trials Showed that Vitamin D Decreases Acute Respiratory Infections (ARIs) [15]

Low Vitamin D Status Might be Associated with an Increased Risk of COVID-19 Infection [16]

Preliminary Observational Studies Indicate Low Vitamin C Status in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19 [17]

Possible Therapeutic Effects of Adjuvant Quercetin Supplementation Against Early-Stage COVID-19 Infection [18]

Quercetin is a powerful senolytic, inducing death of senescent cells and improving overall health [19]

In preclinical models, Quercetin delays, prevents or alleviates frailty, cancers and cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, liver, kidney, musculoskeletal, lung, eye, hematological, metabolic and skin disorders as well as complications of organ transplantation, radiation and cancer treatment [19]

Quercetin as possible anti-aging therapy [19]

Quercetin disaggregates prion fibrils and reduces fibril-Induced cytotoxicity and oxidize stress, thus reducing spike protein induced diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Lewey Body Dementia, Mad Cow, etc. [20]

Quercetin has properties that disaggregate fibrils, and in conjunction with Serratiopeptidase which breaks down the disaggregated fibril waste may be useful in COVID-19 [21]

Bromelain inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection via targeting of ACE-2, TMPRSS2, and spike protein [22]

Bromelain may be a powerful antiviral against SARS-CoV-2 and future coronaviruses [22]

I have personally witnessed miraculous COVID-19 anecdotal cases using this product, and a stage three cancer patient going into full remission after several months of using this nutraceutical along with a partial Joe Tippens protocol, which has since been vastly improved, but still features VIR-X for maximum synergy (with VIR-X making Fenbendazole significantly more bioavailable):

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Always be careful not to be tricked by inferior products, and always compare copycat supplements by carefully scrutinizing the ingredients, ratios and concentrations.

Because VIR-X is specially formulated to be the absolute best and most potent nutraceutical on the market, accept no imitations.

