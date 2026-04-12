For many years now this Substack has specified in passing that Fenbendazole was superior to Mebendazole in terms of bioavailability and efficacy for most applications, but in yesterday’s article…

…yours truly failed to explicitly elaborate on this crucial point; in fact, far too many people have been conned into even wanting to source the inferior and needlessly more expensive Mebendazole when the far better Fenbendazole is readily and inexpensively available, so I was remiss in not pointing this out in a more obvious manner.

Which brings us to today’s addendum article courtesy of Ben Fen, researcher and author of the popular Substack Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer, who correctly included a comment in my aforementioned article:

Ben Fen is absolutely correct, and yet many self-reported success stories where patients in remission also provided medical records also serve as compelling and important anecdotal data points showing that Fenbendazole cures cancer, with one of the earliest and seminal cases coming courtesy of Joe Tippens.

(As an aside, Joe Tippens was the inspiration for much of this Substack’s early research on Fenbendazole, and how the VIR-X nutraceutical [formulated at the start of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic in order to prevent viral replication via zinc ionophores and sufficient Vitamin D levels, etc.] makes this compound far more bioavailable and thus significantly more potent; for example: Unexpected Antitumorigenic Effect of Fenbendazole when Combined with Supplementary Vitamins.)

There is absolutely no reason to use Mebendazole for most cancers, and the only reason this benzimidazole structure variation exists is because BigPharma needed a patent in order to fleece patients.

Thus, the following treatment approach may very well not only be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, including gain of function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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