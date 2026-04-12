2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Livetotell
9h

Thanks, 2SG, for all your informative articles. You are a Godsend!

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Mark Beardsley
13h

I've also read that a daily dose of 10,000 units of Vitamin D3 is recommend, along with 2,000 mg of Vitamin C. And a 50 mg dose of Zinc. I noticed that both Zinc and Vitamin C were absent from your protocol above.

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