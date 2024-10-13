For years now this Substack has been saving lives by promoting its cancer cure based on the original Joe Tippens protocol, and now brave doctors and researchers have finally caught up by publishing this very same treatment approach in a mainstream medical journal.

At the end of this article you will find the aforementioned granular breakdown of this “new and improved” Joe Tippens approach.

by William Makis MD

My Take…

This paper is the FIRST peer-reviewed and Published paper in the world to propose a Cancer Treatment Protocol based on the incredible properties of IVERMECTIN, MEBENDAZOLE (edit 2SG: this is the more expensive patented version that may in fact be inferior to Fenbendazole, totally needless, and simply represents BigPharma’s attempt to fleece sick patients) and FENBENDAZOLE.

This was truly a labor of love.

My thanks to lead authors Ilyes Baghli and Pierrick Martinez for their incredible inspired work, FLCCC’s Dr.Paul Marik for his extensive work on repurposed drugs and every co-author who worked hard to bring this paper to life.

I hope that this paper lays the groundwork for a brand new future for Cancer Treatment.

2SG’s Take…

This “brand new future” cancer treatment has been known for years by readers of this Substack.

The following protocol was initially conceived by this Substack as a desperately needed response to the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and their associated severe adverse events (SAE’s), such as turbo cancers and prion-based diseases; in fact, as this Substack continued its research, the following ‘cancer cure’ approach became a kind of treatment strategy for an ever broader range of ailments, as well as a powerful prophylaxis against viral infection, cancer, and even addresses the phenomenon of Long COVID, more at Long VAIDS (i.e. any Modified mRNA-induced damage, or any spike protein damage whether by infection, shedding or genetic modification) and environmental/dietary poisoning, which is now ubiquitous and also causes cancer and a whole host of neurological diseases, shortened lifespans, etc. & etc.

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

