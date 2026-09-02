2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Sep 2

so when are they going to start arresting these genocidal sociopaths??? I don’t care about the fake pardons. You CANNOT pardon someone that is guilty of genocide. Only Congress can shut down the FBI but the President has the power to shut down the CIA and it MUST be done.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Sep 2

Yep … a Bioweapon turned on we the people, never forget.

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