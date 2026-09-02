The CIA and Pfizer along with their NWO globopedo coconspirators had deployed their Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” strictly for mass injury and depopulation purposes, and Rand Paul’s latest bombshell documents further prove that this whole PSYOP-19 scamdemic operation was perhaps the single worst crime against humanity in human history; to wit:

🔥 This from Rand Paul’s latest documents is a huge and shocking data point, worth further investigation.



It suggests that the CIA and Pfizer knew they were lying to the public on the very need for a Covid shot at all. By the time of release, according to their own math, shared only privately, we would already have achieved herd immunity.



On May 7, 2020, CIA Chief Operating Officer Andy Makridis led a briefing with Pfizer’s Scott Gottlieb. The CIA summary of the meeting: “On ‘herd immunity’ Dr. Gottlieb...believes nationally, the seroprevalence is about 20-25% which is insufficient for herd immunity at the R₀ (BRR) value of 3.”



Screenshot attached. In the same time frame, he was telling the public it was low around 8%. Even 3.5 months later, August 16, 2020, he was STILL claiming a low seroprevalence rate nationally. Screenshots attached.



What this means: both Gottlieb AND the CIA KNEW early on that endemicity would be obtained by the time of the shot release. They lied in public while telling the truth in private. https://paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/2026.08.29_Final-Hearing-Document-Release-Package.pdf Source

The gain-of-function (GOF) viral release was always just meant to cull the most vulnerable in society in order to instill sufficient fear while providing the optics for optimal social engineering compliance with MK Ultra masks, panic pushed by the Mockingbird MSM quislings, etc. & etc. & etc. en route to the coordinated distribution of the far more devastating bioweapon payloads in their “free” gene altering eugenics injections.

The CIA just so happens to be one of the unconstitutional agencies that comprises the broader Intelligence-Industrial Complex (the 4th Branch of Government), with fellow war agencies like DoD, DARPA and the Pentagon owning most of these C19 “vaccine” patents; in other words, these injections as per their patent holders can only be classified as bonafide bioweapons, with the CIA being instrumental in helping to orchestrate the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, along with coordinating with the likes of Bill Gates, WEF, WHO, et al., and universities like Johns Hopkins for their EVENT 201 pandemic tabletop exercise just weeks before their “pandemic” scheme went live.

So when the CIA Chief Operating Officer Andy Makridis led a briefing with Pfizer's Scott Gottlieb all while the criminal FDA was issuing bogus “emergency” use authorization (EUA) on these deadly gene therapies that not only never received RCT with placebo-control trials, but were known to have never made it past any animal trials due to their extraordinarily dangerous outcomes…

…the CIA not only knew that endemicity would be achieved by the time of their “vaccine” release, but they also without a shadow of a doubt all knew that these injections would induce VAIDS, and trigger a tsunami of severe adverse events, all by design.

Of course, this unconstitutional spy agency by law cannot run any operations on domestic soil, but since this Constitutional Republic is now approaching banana republic status, with color of law and systemic grift representing some kind of pretend justice, the following should be painfully obvious to anyone paying a scintilla of attention:

Lest one forgets, the PSYOP-19 operation allowed the CIA and their radical Marxist politician assets to steal the 2020 elections under cover of this viral outbreak.

And now the CIA is expanding their takeover with the usual “private” sector cover and plausible deniability:

It’s CIA everything.

So, if the CIA was behind the PSYOP-19 plandemic…

…and the CIA was running all of the biolabs, not limited just to Wuhan…

…and the CIA is still running its MK-Ultra program on Americans…

…then it should come as little surprise that the CIA has for decades covered up the true nature of cancer, while suppressing cures that actually work so that their Medical-Industrial Complex partners-in-crime could generate windfall profits while torturing and murdering off patients with bogus “treatments” that they knew could never be optimal and were deliberately unviable…

…then it must also follow that the CIA does not want Americans to have access to inexpensive, truly safe and demonstrably effective repurposed compounds that would constitute the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that counters their ongoing cash cow VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic, all while addressing Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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