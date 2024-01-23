This article was originally published by this Substack on December 6th, 2021, and is now revised.

Will the average person ever finally perform the requisite research, or will they “booster” themselves into the next life as per the depopulation agenda currently playing out in PSYOP-19, soon to be PSYOP-(____), more at Disease X?

The research study entitled, SARS vaccines: where are we? concluded, “The greatest fear among vaccinologists is the creation of a vaccine that is not only ineffective, but which exacerbates disease. Unfortunately, CoV vaccines have a history of enhancing disease, notably with feline CoVs.”:

The purposely difficult to find ferret study that was cut short before the animals prematurely and gruesomely succumbed entitled, Immunization with modified vaccinia virus Ankara-based recombinant vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome is associated with enhanced hepatitis in ferrets established that Modified mRNA “vaccines” are deadly.

Ferret Response

And then there were the mice studies that showed Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) entitled, Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus and Vaccines for SARS-CoV-2: Lessons from Other Coronavirus Strains respectfully concluded:

These SARS-CoV vaccines all induced antibody and protection against infection with SARS-CoV. However, challenge of mice given any of the vaccines led to occurrence of Th2-type immunopathology suggesting hypersensitivity to SARS-CoV components was induced. Caution in proceeding to application of a SARS-CoV vaccine in humans is indicated. […] The development of highly effective and safe vaccines for COVID-19 should consider aspects such as the possibility of ADE and other adverse effects previously observed with SARS and MERS.

Except there never were any “highly effective and safe vaccines” for COVID-19, or any other virus, flu, common cold, smallpox, or otherwise.

The optics of a viral outbreak was the setup for the real bioweapon payload in the mass uptake of these nocuous “vaccines.”

In terms of exacerbating disease, we now have an epidemic of turbo cancers, “died suddenly,“ and a plethora of other “vaccine” induced adverse events.

As per the above studies, the Modified mRNA “vaccines” never passed animal trials, and as such could never make it to human trials; thus, the murderous “experts” and their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers pushed through the Emergency Authorization Act (EUA) in order to poison humanity with their slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Does anyone really believe that BigPharma, the DoD, Pentagon, WHO, CDC, NIH, et al. were somehow not aware of the above research studies?

Does anyone still really believe that these democidal criminals did not somehow know that there were carcinogenic SV40 promoter sequences deliberately added to these “vaccines?”

Does anyone still really believe that these globalist eugenicists did not somehow know that the “vaccine” spike protein (SP2) would suppress the cancer suppressor p53 protein?

Does anyone still really believe that the democidal powers that be did not somehow know that Ivermectin would stop any Gain of Function (GoF) “pandemic” dead in its tracks, and that this miracle drug along with Fenbendazole would serve as a cancer cure?

They always knew.

The greatest fear among (honest) vaccinologists has been realized, and then some.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

