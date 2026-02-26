2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
shibumi's avatar
shibumi
3h

From Brave AI: Young Adults (18–25 Years): This group has the highest prevalence of mental illness in the U.S. In 2024, 32.2% of young adults aged 18–25 experienced a mental illness, with 1 in 10 reporting a serious mental illness. Rates of any mental illness in this age group reached 33.2% in 2024, significantly higher than the national average. This age group also reports high levels of suicidal thoughts, with 3.8 million young adults having serious thoughts of suicide.

Adults (26–49 Years): The prevalence of mental illness is high but lower than in young adults. In 2022, 29.4% of adults aged 26–49 had any mental illness, with 23.1% of all U.S. adults experiencing a mental illness in the past year. This group shows increasing rates of mental health challenges, including depression and anxiety.

Adults (50+ Years): The prevalence of mental illness is lower compared to younger groups. In 2022, 13.9% of adults aged 50 and older had any mental illness. However, this group faces unique challenges such as loneliness, grief, and comorbid physical health conditions. Despite lower prevalence, 71.0% of adults aged 50+ with serious mental illness received treatment in the past year.

Children and Adolescents (3–17 Years): Mental health issues are common in youth. In 2022–2023, 11% of children aged 3–17 had diagnosed anxiety, 8% had behavior disorders, and 4% had diagnosed depression. Nearly 1 in 5 adolescents (ages 12–17) had a major depressive episode in the past year, though rates declined slightly from 2023 to 2024. XXX

So, what can we learn from this? Well, whatever they're doing it's now targeting the under 50 crowd, and mostly targeting the under 25 group.

As for Autism, could this perhaps be a control tactic?

Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
J Debra Grube's avatar
J Debra Grube
4h

If our own government won’t step up and prosecute and shut these operations down, what is our recourse? we have none! we’re gonna go at them with our little pistols and rifles to what end? just to be blown up by the next SWAT team. ??? I’m so disheartened by the lack of focus on the harm that’s being done to the American people through

Our air, food and water. It just needs to stop. To us it’s so obvious, so I’m not sure where the holdup is or why they are not seeing it. (like this whole glysophate thing ) I think the right is afraid of the left. I guess and rightly so, the left can react pretty psychotic.

I have read other articles. I wish I could cite them here, but I apologize. I can’t, where “there’s a lot more of us than them. They are just louder“ And now obviously more violent. Come Lord Jesus come.

Reply
Share
2 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture