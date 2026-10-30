2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Blaze Nathan's avatar
Blaze Nathan
1d

So sad to be losing so many artists/musicians who were not allowed to tour or gig unless they were vaccinated! Not only did they harm themselves, but many also told their fans to vax-up or they can't go to their concerts. What does it take for someone to walk away from their career if they need to protect their health? How many had any clue that the vax was actually a bioweapon?

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
21h

And it’s never the shots fault !!!

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