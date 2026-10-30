The five year mark since the rollout of the gene altering PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is upon us, and that means VAIDS-induced death and destruction is now accelerating.

From athletes…

…to demographics that prior to the DEATHVAX™ historically were never plagued by heart diseases and cancers…

…to musicians…

…and now we have a stunningly massive updated list of the rest of the musicians that succumbed to the burgeoning VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic this year; to wit:

Jennifer Finch of L7 performs at The Ritz, Manchester on September 10, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns)Redferns

by Brian Linder

The music world lost Bob Weir in January, and Dolly Parton in September.

Two legends gone. Two icons who were taken from the world due to the horrific disease that is cancer.

And, sadly, the list of singers lost in 2026 due to cancer began before Weir and has continued on after Parton at an alarming rate.

Nearly 60 musicians have died this year because of the disease. The following is a look back at those lost:

Don Adams

Adams, a singer, songwriter and longtime band member for Johnny Paycheck and George Jones, died on Feb. 1, according to Saving Country Music.

He was 85.

The site said that Adams had been battling cancer “off and on” for a couple of years.

Parade Magazine wrote that while Adams was never a “marquee headliner, his voice, musicianship and presence placed him squarely inside the outlaw country ecosystem of the 1960s and 1970s.”

Adams was born in Greenfield, Ohio, and he came from a family full of musicians.

His father, Frank Adams, was a radio and recording star all the way back in the 1930s, and Don and his brothers, Gary and Arnie, made up The Adams Brothers. As a group, they backed up artists such as Merle Haggard, Marty Robbins and Tamy Wynette as well as Paycheck.

However, it was their gig as The Jones Boys, backing up the legendary George Jones, that they were most well known for. They were so popular that Jones’ label even released an album entitled “The Jones Boys” which featured them without Jones.

The brothers also gained a reputation as hard partying lifestyle, and that helped them gain access to a more modern crowd when Mike Judge of “Beavis and Butthead” fame used them in multiple episodes of his Cinemax series “Tales From The Tour Bus.”

Marcus Andersson

Andersson, best known for his work as the drummer for the Swedish punk band Disfear, died in September.

He was 52.

The band announced his death on social media.

“With profound sadness and grief, we are sharing the news of the untimely passing of our longtime friend and drummer, Marcus Andersson,” the statement on Instagram read. “Marcus fought incredibly hard but ultimately lost his 4-year battle with glioblastoma and leaves behind his beloved wife, children and dog.

“Marcus has played with Disfear since 1998, contributing significantly to the creative trajectory of the band,” the statement continued. “Marcus was the best of friends, an incredible drummer, and a driving force, full of passion. A big heart, pumping to a rhythm that only he could uniquely master, has sadly stopped beating. Losing Marcus, following the losses of Henrik and Tomas, is hard to comprehend. Hug your loved ones.”

Brad Arnold

Arnold, the beloved frontman for 3 Doors Down, died on Feb. 7.

He was 47.

Arnold announced last year that he was battling stage 4 cancer that had spread to his lungs.

The band announced Arnold’s death on social media.

“With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47,” a statement on the band’s Instagram page read. “With his beloved wife and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer.

“As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners,” the statement continued. “Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”

The lengthy statement then got into Arnold’s family.

“Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him,” it continued. “Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected.

“He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Arnold first shared the news of his diagnosis last May.

“I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” he said in a video shared to the band’s Instagram. “So I got sick a couple of weeks ago, and then I went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it’s Stage 4, and that’s not real good.

“But you know what?” Arnold continued. “We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we’re sorry for that.”

Steve Almaas

Almaas, a founding member of the punk band Suicide Commandos, died on June 5 after his cancer returned and spread.

He was 69.

“Our pal Steve passed this afternoon after a long hard battle with cancer,” the band shared on social media. “Our hearts go out to Steve’s sister Janet and Judy, Daughter Solveig and TJ, Grandkids Sully and Loa, and Steve’s Dear Angel Brandy. Love to all.”

Almaas shared the news in March on Facebook that his cancer had returned.

“Well, I guess the cat is out of the bag,” he wrote. “Last September doctors discovered a mass on my tongue along with cancer in a lymph node on my neck. I spent fall into winter undergoing chemotherapy radiation. The good news is that the treatment seemed to clear up the trouble in my mouth and neck. The bad news is that they discovered more trouble in my spine.”

Almaas wrote then that he was “about to do another round of radiation and chemotherapy.”

“Hopefully, that will take care of everything, and the cancer will go and never darken my towels again,” he wrote. “I wake up every day thankful for the love and support I’ve received and friends. I am humble and grateful.”

Parade called the Suicide Commandos a “pioneering Minneapolis punk band.”

The band released two 7-inch EPs and an album during its first run together from 1975-1980.

Parade noted that Almaas formed a band called the Crackers after the Suicide Commandos split. He later released six solo albums before the Suicide Commandos reformed.

The band released a new album, “Time Bomb,” in 2017. That was its first album in 38 years.

Parade said that Almaas also worked as a schoolteacher in Beacon, New York.

Afrika Bambaataa

Bambaataa, a rap and hip-hop pioneer who faced disturbing sexual abuse accusations later in life, died on April 9.

He was 67.

TMZ reported that Bambaataa died from complications from a battle with cancer.

Bambaataa, whose real name is Lance Taylor, was born in The Bronx.

Bambaataa joined a local gang, the Black Spades, as a youth, and eventually rose to the top as a “warlord.” He began hosting block parties that featured hip-hop, though, and by the time 1980 rolled around he was an artist, too.

He released his first single, “Zulu Nation Throwdown” that year, and in 1982 he had a hit, “Planet Rock” which rose to No. 4 on the U.S. R&B Chart.

He wound up with 22 albums, the last of which, “Death Mix ‘2’” came out in 2006.

Aside from his music, Bambaataa was given a three-year appointment as a visiting scholar at Cornell University in 2012. His music and recordings as well as manuscripts and papers are all part of the Cornell University hip-hop collection.

Complex said Bambaataa’s music “transformed the industry,” and wrote that he was one of the “defining artists” of hip-hop during its early days. The outlet also noted, though, that Bambaataa faced sexual abuse accusations from several individuals who said they were underage at the time.

According to Complex, French rapper Solo was among those to make the claims, saying in 2024 that he was abused by Bambaataa when he was 17. Complex said the accusations began in 2016 when another hip-hop artist, Ronald “Bee-Stinger” Savage accused Bambaataa of molesting him. The site said that a 12-year-old boy also accused Bambaataa of sexually abusing him.

And Complex reported that in 2025, Bambaataa lost a civil case accusing him of child abuse and trafficking after he failed to respond and a default judgment was entered.

Bambaataa denied all of the sexual abuse accusations.

Rob Base

Base died on May 22 at the age of 59.

A member of the iconic hip-hop duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, Base, whose real name was Robert Ginyard, fought a private battle against the disease.

Andy Bickers

Bickers, the longtime saxophonist for the rock group Cold Chisel, died on July 10.

He was 56.

The band shared the news of his death on social media.

“Our much-loved sax player of more than 30 years, Andy Bickers, passed away this morning after a hard-fought battle with cancer,” the post on Instagram read. “Andy was our brother: an incredible musician and a great person to be out on the road or out on the town with. His valuable contribution onstage to songs like Rising Sun, Saturday Night and My Baby will be sorely missed. Our hearts break for his wife Lisa and his son Rudy.”

Fans were quick to respond with love.

“Condolences,” one person replied. “Was great to see him perform live so many times.”

“Sad news,” another wrote. “Rest in peace Andy. Thank you for the music.”

“Sorry to hear of the loss,” another wrote. “What a soundtrack and legacy to leave behind. We will always remember Andy forever!”

Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes also shared a statement about Bickers.

“Andy also toured many times with me, playing soul and rock shows,” he wrote. “We were friends not only because he was a great player but he was funny, intelligent, and most importantly, he was a good man.”

Rolling Stone reported that Bickers also toured with Midnight Oil, Silverchair, the Eagles, Don Henley and Diesel.

“Vale much loved sax players for the Oils and so many other artists — Andy Bickers — who left us today after a long illness,” Midnight Oil shared in a post on Instagram. “Our thoughts are with his wife Lisa and son Rudy.”

Lynn Blakey

Blakey died on Feb. 6 at the age of 63.

Indy Week called her “one of the most beloved singers North Carolina ever produced.”

Blakey formed the country group Tres Chicas with Caitlin Cary and Tonya Lamm in 1999.

Andrew Bodnar

Bodnar died in January at the age of 71.

He was a bassist for Graham Parker and The Rumour from 1975 to 1980. He also appeared in Judd Apatow’s film, “This is 40.”

He also played on Elvis Costello’s hit song, “Watching the Detectives.”

Kim Bowers

Bowers died in April at the age of 49.

She was diagnosed with aggressive triple-negative breast cancer in 2022.

She was a member of the Australian rock band Spdfgh, and was also known for her theatrical show “Hot Brown Honey.”

Derry Brownson

Brownson, a founding member and keyboardist for the band EMF, died on Aug. 13.

He was 55.

The band shared the news on its Facebook page.

“Late last night we started to hear the news that we have lost our Brother In Arms Derran Brownson,” the statement read. “We are devastated; the only solace we can find is that we are eternally grateful Derry was able to join us on stage a couple times just a few short months back.

“Nothing will ever be the same again without our band mate and friend, fly high brother Derry.”

Steve Brownson also shared the news of Derry’s death.

“He was a much-loved brother, uncle, son and friend, and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him and loved him,” he wrote on Facebook. “Derry had a beautiful and gifted soul lighting the space around him with love, energy and kindness. He fought bravely for so long, sticking up a middle finger to his assailant! He played one last gig in Bristol this year as a thank you to his fans.

“Our family is heartbroken and would really appreciate some privacy and kindness as we come to terms with this terrible loss,” he added. “We are so very proud to have shared his wonderful life’s journey with him. More will be shared when we are ready.”

Parade Magazine reported that Brownson revealed his cancer diagnosis in 2025 and had surgery to remove part of it. He continued to perform with EMF when his health allowed.

He helped former EMF in Cinderford, Gloucestershire, in 1989. The band has released five albums, with the last, “The Beauty and the Chaos,” coming in 2024.

Francis Bucholz

Bucholz died on Jan. 22 at the age of 75.

He was best known for his time as the guitarist for the Scorpions.

He was with the band from 1973 to 1992 and played on such hit songs as “Rock You Like a Hurricane,” and “Wind of Change.”

After leaving the Scorpions, Bucholz played in Temple of Rock.

Freddy Cannon

Cannon, a talented rock and pop star who even had a hand in some R&B music, died on July 17.

He was 89.

Billboard reported that Cannon died in a hospice facility in California.

Tom Cuddy of iHeart radio was a longtime friend of Cannon’s. Billboard said that Cuddy said Cannon died after a short battle with cancer.

Cannon’s musical background was as successful as it was varied.

He played guitar for the R&B group the G-Clefs on their ”Ka-Ding Dong” record, which made it to No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1956.

Cannon also had a long list of successful singles that charted.

The first of those was 1959’s “Tallahassee Lassie” which made it to No. 6 on the pop charts. He had another hit that year — “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans” — which made it to No. 3.

He delivered another chart success in 1962 with “Palisades Park” which also made it to No. 3 on the charts.

Cannon released 16 albums. The first of those was “The Explosive Freddy Cannon” which came out in 1960. The last was “Boom Boom Rock ‘n’ Roll: The Best of Freddy Cannon” which was released in 2009.

He was nicknamed “Boom Boom” because of the pounding drums that accompanied his hits.

Friends and fans took to social media to remember Cannon after the news of his death.

“What a sad day — our dear friend Freddy ‘Boom Boom’ Cannon has passed away,” Rich Koz, who plays Svengoolie on television, wrote. “From the time we got a cold call from him saying he loved our show and had written a song about me to becoming good friends and spending time with him on and off stage, his talent, personality, and kindness will be missed.”

Kevin Chown

Chown, a bassist known for his work with Chad Smith’s Bombastic Meatbeats, Sebastian Bach, Steelheart, Targa and Artension, died on July 6.

He was 56.

Chown died at his home in Escanaba, Michigan, after battling bladder cancer,according to the obituary shared on his Facebook page.

“He was a brilliant musician and an even better human being,” the obit read. “Since his passing, he is being widely remembered for his exceptional talent but also for his kindness, gentle heart, words of encouragement, positive attitude, humbleness and loyalty to his friends.

“Kevin spent his career traveling the world playing bass guitar on some of the biggest stages, at some of the largest music festivals in Europe and at famous music venues and clubs,” it continued. “A first-rate musician whose talent knew no boundaries, he navigated effortless within progressive rock, heavy metal, funk, R&B, jazz and classical.”

Chown graduated from Wayne State University with a degree in jazz studies. He went on to perform with such acts as Ted Nugent, Uncle Kracker and Chuck Berry.

Jeff Conolly

Conolly, best known for his work as the frontman for The Lyres and DMZ, died on July 31.

He was 69.

BrooklynVegan.com reported that he had been battling bladder cancer at the time of his death.

The site called him a “Boston music legend” and reaction across social media showed that he was certainly appreciated.

“It’s not the biggest shock, but, yet, it is: Lyres, singer-songwriter-keyboardist Jeff Conolly has left the planet earth at age 69,” write Jim Sullivan posted on Facebook. “Conolly had been part of the Boston rock scene for decades, even before I got her in 1978. And it was revealed earlier this year that cancer had come calling. He nicknamed himself ‘Monoman’ — a fan of mono, pre-stereo music — and I will always have images of his blonde hair flying as he one-handedly pumped his Vox Continent organ. Garage rock heaven.”

“RIP Jeff Conolly, an amazing musician, performer, songwriter and historian of rock!” Thalia Zedek wrote on Facebook. “As legendary if not more in Europe than he was in his hometown, he was truly an international ambassador of Boston rock and roll, right up there with the Modern Lovers and the Real Kids. I didn’t know Jeff well but shared a rehearsal space with him and his ex wife Priscilla in the 90s, and worked some shits with him at Mystery Train when I was filling in for my friend Tammy Bonn. He was hilarious and always nice to me. Rest in peace rocker!!!”

There were plenty more comments like that.

Conolly founded the Lyres in 1979 and the band was active into 2026.

The band’s 1983 hit “Help You Ann” was ranked as the 13th-greatest Boston song of all time by Boston Magazine.

The Lyres released 11 albums. The first, “On Fyre” came in 1984, and the last “On Fyre at the Rusty Nail 1985” came in 2025.

Tommy DeCarlo

DeCarlo, best known for his time as the frontman for Boston, died on March 9.

He was 60.

DeCarlo had reportedly been battling brain cancer.

He served as the frontman for Boston from 2007 until his death.

He also formed his own band, DeCarlo, with his son, Tommy Jr., and they released an album, “Lightning Strikes Twice” in 2020.

Brian Doerksen

Doerksen, a beloved Christian singer, songwriter and worship leader, died on July 21.

The 60-year-old had been battling stage 4 cancer.

The news of his death was shared in a statement on his Facebook page.

“On July 21st at 6:45 AM, our beloved Brian passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home surrounded by those who loved him most,” the post read. “Thank you to the entire community around the world that prayed, gave, and sent incredible messages of love.

“Till the very end, Brian continued to love those around him, encouraging them in who they are, and shared incredible gratitude to those in the medical field who tried their best to help him,” the statement continued. “He was a beacon of light even in his final moments to his close family and friends, and loved well right to the end.

“May we all be like him, to love freely, be kind, and grateful even in the midst of the hardest of times.”

According to the Christian Post, Doerksen was hospitalized in February for “undiagnosed medical issues” that caused him severe pain. A GoFundMe posted for him said that scans revealed “a mass in the pelvis and spots on the liver, lungs and near the heart.”

The Christian Post said that Doerksen was known for such songs as “Refiner’s Fire,” “Faithful One,” and “Come Now Is The Time to Worship.”

Cat Dowling

Dowling died on Aug. 7.

She was 54.

Dowling was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. The Star called Dowling an “Irish music icon.”

Fans and friends took to social media to remember Dowling after the news of her death.

“We are so saddened to hear of the death of Catherine ‘Cat’ Dowling,” the band The Stunning wrote on Facebook. “She was a true original. Deepest sympathies to her family and friends. She is another huge loss to Irish music.

“If you don’t know her music, check it out on all the streaming platforms,” the statement added. “She opened for us in Kilkenny a few years back. Her last album ‘Animals’ is superb. Rest in peace Catherine, you can play some tunes with Glen.”

“We are very saddened to hear the news of the passing of Cat Dowling,” Whelan’s live music venue posted. “We were honoured to have her perform at Whelan’s over the years in many guises, including fronting Alphastates and more recently under her own name. Another great talent lost from Dublin’s music family. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Cat’s family and friends.”

She was the former frontwoman for the bands Babelfish and Alphastates.

Dowling helped found Babelfish in 2001 along with Gerry Horan, Stevie Kavanagh and Graham Gilligan. The Irish Star said the group eventually evolved into Alphastates. Its last album, “Human Nature,” was released in 2009.

Dowling released a solo album, “The Believer,” in 2013, and in 2021 she released another album, “Animals.”

RSVP Live said she was “regarded as one of the most compelling and stirring voices in Irish contemporary music.”

Gary Dwyer

Dwyer, best known for his work as the drummer for The Teardrop Explodes, died on Aug. 9.

He was 66.

“Sad news today that former Teardrop Explodes drummer Gary Dwyer, a much-loved figure on the Liverpool music scene, has passed away,” British Music Experience posted on Facebook. “He was an integral part of the band that burst onto the scene in the early 1980s with hits like Reward and Treason, and while the band went through numerous line-up changes, it was always Dwyer behind the kit. After the band’s split, he drummed on Julian Cope’s debut solo album, and also for Terry Hall’s outfit The Colour Field. Rest in Peace ‘Rocky.’”

Liverpool Echo called Dwyer a “legendary Liverpool musician,” and noted that he was “an integral part of the band that burst onto the scene in the early 1980s.”

Fellow The Teardrop Explodes member David Balfe also wrote about Dwyer’s death on social media.

“It is with enormous sadness that I must pass on the news that my wonderful friend of nearly fifty years, Gary Dwyer, Teardrop Explodes drummer and very special man, passed away last night,” he wrote. “He’d been fighting leukemia for nearly two years. We’d stayed in touch and met often over the decades. I saw him last in Liverpool just a few weeks ago, over breakfast in Bold St. He was going through a good patch in his roller-coaster medical battle. We laughed often. Even when I spoke to him last on the phone about ten days ago, he was still in high spirits. Though his body was slowly giving up and he knew he was approaching the end. One advantage of the last couple of years was that it allowed him the time to come to peaceful terms with the inevitable outcome. I could write about his extraordinary personality and sense of humor for hours, but I’m too sad to do so now. Maybe soon.”

David Fair

Fair, the co-founder of the influential rock group Half Japanese, died on Aug. 29.

Fair was 74.

His brother, Jad Fair, with whom he founded the group, told Rolling Stone that he had been battling cancer.

Fair’s daughter, Harper, also shared the news on the musician’s Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my father, David Fair, passed away on August 29th, 2026,” she wrote. “He lived a beautiful life of love, kindness, and creativity. Somewhere not on this Earth he has been reunited with the love of his life Pam. Thank you all for honoring him, I know he’s smiling down at every picture and video he sees.”

Fans were quick to respond with love.

“He was a great soul, always funny and kind and brilliant,” Chris Mason replied. “Love to you and Robyn and Jad and Patty and the rest of the family.”

“So sorry for your loss and this sad news,” Bradley Scott Davis replied. “Sending my condolences. RIP.”

“He changed the whole conversation about music, creativity, and a selfless playfulnee,” Anne Hambleton Watts replied. “You are so blessed to have been so loved by him dear Harper!”

“My condolences,” John Redact replied. “Your father’s influence on my life was huge.”

Travis McElroy, the head of Fair’s record label, Thick Syrup Records, also remembered him on Instagram.

“David was one of those people who showed you that music didn’t have to follow any rules,” he wrote. “You could just make something because you needed to make it. He was a genuinely good, one-of-a-kind human being. I’m thankful our paths crossed and that I got to know him beyond the music. I have a lot of memories that mean even more to me now. It’s hard knowing someone you’ve known and cared about is suddenly just gone. I don’t have anything profound to say. I’m just really (expletive) sad, and I’m going to miss my friend.”

Half Japanese, an art-punk band, was formed by the Fair brothers in 1974.

The band released the first of its 22 studio albums, “Half Gentlemen/Not Beasts,” in 1980. It’s last release, “Adventure,” came in 2025.

Jennifer Finch

Finch, the bassist for the rock group L7, died on July 18, just days after it was revealed that she had been battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The news was shared in a post on her Instagram account.

“We are devastated to announce the death of our partner, sister, daughter, and friend Jennifer Precious Finch,” the statement posted just after 10 p.m. on Saturday read. “Jennifer’s impact on the world of music was seismic; her impact on our lives, even moreso. We appreciate some space to heal privately during this difficult time.”

The news of her brain cancer battle was revealed in a post to her Instagram account.

“Today, we have to share something none of us ever wanted to write: Jennifer is facing an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the statement read. “After her diagnosis, there was hope that treatment would give her a path back to some version of normal life. Instead, complications brought multiple surgeries and a relentless series of setbacks. Jennifer is now living with significant physical limitations and requires a level of care that love, friendship, and sheer determination cannot safely provide around the clock.

“So, we’re calling on the community,” the state continued. “A GoFundMe has been created to help cover professional in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy, medical equipment, home-care expenses, and the essential support Jennifer needs to live with as much comfort, dignity, autonomy, and quality of life as possible. It will also help protect and preserve the creative legacy she has spent decades building —because that work matters, and it deserves to endure.”

Dean Franklin

Franklin, who rose to fame on “The Voice,” died on Feb. 7, just eight weeks after announcing that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

His mother, Marie, announced his death on Facebook.

“As a family we are truly heartbroken to announce that our precious boy who fought so courageously over eight weeks and three days passed last night,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by love. I have been getting (messages) from people this morning and wanted as his ma to manifest my son’s courage to share with you all. As a family we will post in more length when we are able. Until then please know that the love you gave to our Dean and all of us has meant so very much.”

Franklin first announced his diagnosis back in December.

He had been sharing his battle with fans and offered an update back on Jan. 30.

“Over the last few weeks my life has changed very fast,” he said in a video shared to Facebook then. “What started as a esophageal cancer, ended up spreading aggressively to my liver and weirdly I had almost no symptoms from the esophagus itself. Everything that I have been feeling, so the really intense pain in my right side of the liver, where the liver is, radiating right through to my back. The itching, the bloating, the exhaustion, all of that has come from how fast it has taken hold of my liver. That’s something that I really want people to hear because sometimes cancer doesn’t shout when it starts. Sometimes it whispers and shows itself somewhere else.

“Right now, I’m in palliative care while still continuing treatment,” he added. “I’ve chosen to keep fighting with chemo even though it has been incredibly tough. Some days are harder than others, especially the night time, but I’m surrounded by family and I’m being looked after.”

Franklin appeared on “The Voice” in 2016.

Chad Gilbert

Gilbert, the beloved rock musician and founding member of the band New Found Glory, died on Sept. 20 at the age of 45.

His wife, Lisa Cimorelli, shared the news of his passing.

“On the morning of September 20th, Chad Eerett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep,” Cimorelli wrote on Instagram. “He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished. We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was and always will be. He was a legendary musician, but his favorite accomplishment was being a husband and father. His biggest dreams came true. He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian.

“Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades,” the statement continued. “Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings. While we are devastated to lose him, we are so grateful for the incredible life he lived, the memories we shared, and the brotherhood we had. His influence will always be part of New Found Glory and his spirit will be felt on every stage we stand on, with every note we play.

“Rest in peace, Chad. We love you forever Lisa, Jordan, Ian, Cyrus and Dan.”

Gilbert revealed earlier this year in an interview with Rolling Stone that he had surgery to remove three brain tumors. He said he struggled through a show in February after the band released its 12th album, “Listen Up!”

“The show was amazing, but something wasn’t right,” Gilbert told Rolling Stone.

“That night I came home and I was walking up the steps, I fell forward onto the ground,” he said.

Gilbert said a brain and spine radiologist told his doctor to get him to an emergency room “right now.”

“The next morning they had found three new tumors,” his wife, Lisa Cimorelli, told Rolling Stone. “One of them was the size of a walnut and was pressing on the back right side of his brain, which was causing the loss of movement on the left side.”

He said that doctors removed one of the three tumors, and he underwent 10 rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the other two. Rolling Stone reported that Gilbert said the plan was to attack the other two tumors with immunotherapy.

“It felt good to know that there’s still a battle to be going on and that I can recover from this and grow stronger from this,” Gilbert said. “My hope is to really get my energy and strength back. I don’t want to lay in bed all day. I want to be able to get up and do my thing.”

Gilbert was diagnosed with metastatic pheochromocytoma, a rare cancer of the adrenal gland, in 2021.

He announced in August 2025 that he was resuming treatments to battle the cancer.

“From rock to radiation — it’s scary, it sucks, and I wish it weren’t a part of my life,” he wrote. “But truthfully, through the hardships come new outlooks, gratitude, positivity, and a freeing new way to see life. I’m thankful that I’m still in the fight and look forward to putting this enemy to rest for good.

“I encourage everyone going through emotional struggles to find joy in the simple things and the fun moments you might not have experienced without your struggle,” he continued. “We learn from it all. Give yourself a break. Thank you for all the support and love you send my way. Most people aren’t lucky enough to have fans who reach out with kind messages. I might not reply to them all, but I don’t take any of them for granted. I hope your day is awesome!”

Oliver ‘Power’ Grant

Grant, a founding member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, died on Feb. 23.

He was 52.

Method Man posted a photo of himself alongside Grant on Instagram and wrote, “Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! #pookie #power Bruh I am not ok…”

Many in the rap and hip-hop community were quick to send their support.

“Love you brother,” DJ Premier replied. “Glad we got to build 1 more time on the farewell tour at MSG. You were still loud! Sleep peacefully and may the universe welcome you with open arms.”

“A 5 star General in the army of life!” Raekwon wrote on Instagram. “They don’t make em like you anymore. Thank you BIG POWERFUL. We gave you that name for many reasons. May allah preserve a place for you and forgive ya sins. Condolences to the Grant family! Rest well Pook.”

Parade Magazine called Grant “a pivotal figure in hip-hop,” and noted that he was a producer and entrepreneur, too.

Levi Herman

Beloved outlaw country musician Levi Herman died on Aug. 24.

His fellow musicians, Dallas Moore and Zac Kellum, were among those sharing the news.

“RIP brother Levi Herman,” Kellum wrote on Facebook.

“R.I.P. Levi Herman,” Moore wrote on Facebook. “Godspeed Old Friend. Live forever…”

Herman had been battling cancer, according to several posts on his social media account.

“So I had my ct scan today and things are looking pretty good,” Herman wrote in October. “The tumor load is officially gone for now and I just have the lesions on my liver to deal with now. Looks like my organs are getting back into place and my intestines are getting back into shape. My appetite is better than it has been in a long time and I am starting to feel like myself again.”

He wrote at the time that he was preparing to begin immunotherapy.

Herman posted on Facebook Aug. 11, thanking everyone for their support and expressing a desire to perform again.

“I am not giving up,” he wrote. “Me and stumpy are trying to devise a way to set something up for a little tour. It might be right away, but I have serious ways to do this.

“I seriously am going to try and make this little run work somehow,” he added. “I have been singing and plucking around which is feeling good.”

Herman was a native of Alberta, Canada who developed a local following there. He also performed in the United States, opening up for Moore.

“Heard through the grapevine that my friend and brother Levi Herman has passed away after a long battle with cancer,” musician Peter Mucott wrote on Facebook. “Levi was a cool cat and we did a bunch of shows here in Tennessee. We would talk on the phone a lot when he was on the road; he was out there playing anywhere, anytime for years. We exchanged some texts a couple weeks ago about getting together again. Gonna miss him. Rest easy my brother.”

Rob Hirst

Hirst, the drummer for the popular Australian rock group Midnight Oil, died on Jan. 20.

He was 70.

Hirst revealed last April that he had been battling pancreatic cancer.

“After fighting heroically for almost three years, Rob is now free of pain — ‘a glimmer of tiny light in the wilderness,’” Midnight Oil shared on its Facebook page. “He died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The family asks that anyone wanting to honor Rob donate to Pankind, Pancreatic Cancer Australia of Support Act.”

The band returned with a post later on that featured a photo of the entire group together.

“We are shattered and grieving the loss of our brother Rob,” that read. “For now there are no words but there will always be song. Love always from Jim, Martin & Pete.”

Hirst made the revelation that he was battling the disease in an interview with The Australian last year. Hirst, who co-founded Midnight Oil in the 1970s, said at the time he has been battling the disease for two years.

“So it’s ongoing,” he told the newspaper. “I’ve had pretty much every treatment known to man — every scan, ultrasound, MRI. I’ve kind of had ‘the works.’”

Hirst said the cancer was stage 3 when he found it. He said that he had an unsuccessful, eight-hour surgery to remove the tumor.

“Coming up to two years, I thought I just need to get this, literally, off my chest,” Hirst told The Australian. “Also, I think that lesson for me – and maybe why I’ve lasted this long – is because, if you do have any of that kind of symptom, where there’s something that you feel is wrong, just go and get a simple blood test. It could be life-changing, and life-extending.”

Rodney Holmes

Holmes, a beloved drummer who played with Santana, died on July 11.

He was 59.

Friends and fans took to social media to remember him after the news was announced.

“So many gigs with this gentleman going back to 1996, I can’t count,” Tom Guarna wrote on Facebook. “Time spent together talking music and Sci Fi. My first trip to Russia many years ago was with his group. We had so many laughs! Thank you for letting me into your musical world. Rest in Peace my friend. Your musical genius and presence will be greatly missed.”

“Rodney Holmes, RIP,” Steve Kimock wrote. “To his family and friends, and all his music touched, my sincere condolences. Beautiful and fierce, intelligent, creative, talented, driven. There will never be another like him.”

“Rodney, thanks for the music, the inspiration, the teaching. Love and condolences, SK.”

“RIP Rodney Holmes … shocked to hear this news … he was such a wonderful player and a great guy,” Dave Wecki wrote. “He came to me somewhere in the mid 80s for a drum lesson. He sat down and played for about five minutes. I literally told him there was nothing for me to show him, and to go home. Lol … so we hung out and talked for a while. Not long after that Rodney was on the scene, killing it. Sending love and condolences to his family and everyone that knew and loved him.”

Holmes was a native of the Bronx. He picked up drumming at the age of 15, and embarked on a career that saw him play with legends. Along with his time working with Santana, he also played with Randy Brecker, Michael Brecker and Wayne Shorter.

Suggest reported that Holmes is credited for playing on the Santana hit, “Smooth.”

Donnie Iris

Iris has died on Oct. 26 just less than a month after he announced his retirement from the stage.

He was 83.

CBS News noted that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer back in 2023.

“Good evening my friends,” musician Joe Vitale Jr. wrote on Facebook. “Tonight, I have some very sad news to share. Many of you may already know about this, but today my boss and friend Donnie Iris passed away at the age of 83. I have had the honor and blessing of plying drums for Donnie Iris and the Cruisers for the past 5 years and it has been an extraordinary journey.

“(Iris) always had an infectious smile, incredible energy and a wondrous personality,” Vitale Jr. added. “After you meet him, you honestly just love him. You could just sit and talk with him, laugh with him. He was King Cool.”

Iris’ death came after he announced on Sept. 28 that he was retiring from performing.

“After much thought, and in light of recent health issues, I have made the difficult decision to retire from future concert performances,” he said in a statement. “Music has given me far more than I could ever put into words from the earliest days to every chapter of my life, your support has been a constant source of joy and inspiration.”

CBS News called Iris a “Pittsburgh music legend.”

The outlet said that Iris’ rise to fame began in 1970 when he wrote and sang “The Rapper” with the Jaggerz. That song hit No. 1 and earned a gold record. He later formed Donnie Iris and the Cruisers, and in 1980 the group had the hit song “Ah! Leah!” which hit No. 29 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1980.

Carvin Jones

Jones, the beloved rock and blues guitarist known as the “King of Strings,” died on Sept. 20.

He was 60.

His family announced his death in a statement.

“Carvin devoted his life to music,” the statement said. “His sound was rooted in East Texas, where blues, gospel, R&B, and rock and roll intersected. He first discovered the blues through the B.B. King records his grandfather played at home and began playing at seven, when his grandmother bought him his first guitar.

“Carvin loved being onstage because he loved being with people,” the statement continued. “He would leave the stage to play in the crowd, turning every show into something shared. That same generosity shaped his life offstage. Basketball was Carvin’s other great love, and he sponsored and coached youth teams. During the pandemic, he created Carvin Cares, using his own money to deliver groceries to elderly patients throughout Phoenix.”

The family thanked everyone for their generosity during the final months of his life.

Jones, who had been battling prostate cancer, shared a GoFundMe on his Facebook page along with a photo of himself in the hospital, just less than a week before his death.

“As you can see I’m back in the hospital … and the doctor has pulled the plug on all my tours and gigging for the time being until I can get some internal things under control and strength back in my legs,” he wrote. “Many of you know I have had to use a wheelchair recently and I’m going to need a lot of therapy to get my legs back under me. As much as I hate to say it, I’m forced to ask for all y’alls help again. Between the current hospital stay and the expected rehab facility stay I’m gonna be down for a while working hard to get back on track and I need y’all.”

Jones told his fans in the statement how much he appreciated them and wrote, “I seriously would not be here without you all.”

Jones became known as the “King of Strings” for his energy-filled live performances. He toured internationally and performed alongside the likes of B.B. King, Jeff Beck, Santana and Joe Cocker. He was voted one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all time in a poll hosted by Guitarist Magazine, according to his site.

“So sad to hear about the passing of my friend Carvin Jones,” Dustin Holindrake wrote on Facebook. “He was an incredible guitar player, a hell of a basketball player but most importantly he was a good man. He inspired me during COVID when he would bring groceries to older people who needed help, he was always positive and brought and infectious smile everywhere he went. Rest in peace my friend, thank you for the positive impact you made on the world.”

“I can’t believe I’m making this post,” the Still Livin’ the Blues account on Facebook wrote. “He was both a great man and an incredible musician. He will be missed.”

Harry Kim

Kim, the longtime leader of the horns section for rock and pop legend Phil Collins, died on April 10.

He was 74.

Genesis-News.com reported that Kim had been battling cancer.

“We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Harry Kim, an extraordinary musician and friend who performed with Phil for decades,” a post on Collins’ Facebook page that showed the two together read.

Fans and friends also took to social media to remember Kim.

“We are devastated to hear about the loss of our dear friend Harry Kim,” Bob Reeves Brass Mouthpiece wrote on Facebook. “Our prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues. Harry was more than a customer. He cared so much for Bob and our staff. He single-handedly organized Bob Reeves’ 80th birthday. While hanging around for an alignment or mouthpiece, he would be chatting with Jose in Spanish. He would check in on us just to see how we’re doing. And if you haven’t heard his playing, check out his work with Phil Collins, Johnny Hallyday, and many others. If you want to learn more about Harry’s life, listen to our interview with him and our podcast.”

Kim was a native of New York City, and he was a member of the Phenix Horns, which not only played with Collins but also the legendary group, Earth, Wind and Fire.

Kim also played with Stevie Wonder’s Wonder Love group, and also worked with other legendary artists such as Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, The Four Tops, The Temptations and Smokey Robinson.

Lou Koller

Koller, the beloved frontman for Sick Of It All, died on July 24.

He was 59.

The band announced Koller’s death on social media.

“It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announced to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller,” the post read. “The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming. This year would have marked Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary as a. and, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Loud had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over with where ever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.

“At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund,” the statement continued. “You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest.

“Hopefully we can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world.”

After announcing in May 2025 that he was cancer-free, he shared a video update on Instagram in October in which he announced the disease had returned.

“Hey everybody what’s up, it’s Lou here,” Koller said in the video. “I don’t know if you can tell with my new skeletal look that I have going on. Here’s an update for you. It’s not one I want to make, but unfortunately the cancer has come back, and he brought some friends with him.

“I was having a really hard time with my recovery,” he continued. “I was having a tough time gaining weight and keeping food down so I had some scans done and sure enough it’s back. But we are going to take it day-by-day and see what happens. I want to thank you all again for your support and the way you all reach out to me is … thank you very much. I’ll keep you updated and let you know how it goes, alright?

“See you soon.”

Tzruya ‘Suki’ Lahav

Lahav, a member of the E Street Band in the mid-1970s, died on April 2.

She was 74.

Her son, Yonatan Lahav, said in a Facebook post that she had been battling cancer.

Variety reported that it was Lahav’s violin that can be heard on Bruce Springsteen’s “Jungleland” track which closes out the “Born to Run” album.

She also sang on two Springsteen tracks — “The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle,” and 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)” — according to Variety.

The Springsteen Center issued a statement following her death.

“Suki Lahav, the Israeli-born musician, lyricist, and poet who briefly joined the E Street Band in the mid-1970s, has passed away at the age of 74,” it read. “A violinist on Born to Run — most notably heard on ‘Jungeland’ — she contributed to the early sound of Bruce Springsteen’s breakthrough era. Lahav went on to become a major figure in Israeli music and literature, leaving behind a lasting legacy as both a songwriter and a poet.”

Variety reported that Lahav played the violin for Springsteen in 38 concerts prior to “Born to Run” being released. The outlet said she is also known for contributing to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “I Want You” that was popular for decades.

Gabe Lopez

Lopez, a beloved singer/songwriter known for his work on “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” died on Jan. 25.

He was 31.

“Dear friends, family and fans of Gabe Lopez,” a statement on his Instagram read. “I am Connie Howard, Gabe’s mom, with a message from his family. On Sunday afternoon, January 25, 2026 our loving, kind, talented, hilarious Gabe lost his brief but intense battle with lymphoma. We the family are heartbroken to lose our deeply loved Gabe and cannot imagine life without his joy and laughter, his generous love and sincere kindness.

“In the coming days we will share a post about Gabe and what he meant to us,” the statement continued. “As we make arrangements to celebrate his life and love we will share those with you.”

Lopez released six albums during his career. The first, “This Is About You,” dropped in 2006, and the last, “God Bless The Queens,” was released in 2018.

His IMDB credits him for working as a composer on “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” for 13 episodes as well as “The Other Two,” and “Belinda Carlisle: Sun.” His other credits include music producer for “Monster High 2,” and as a music co-arranger on “The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.”

He also worked on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” as a music producer and music editor for eight episodes.

His most recent credit came as music editor and music producer on the “Las Culturistas Culture Awards” in 2025.

Lopez’s final social media post on Instagram came back on Dec. 20.

“Family. Friends. Love. Hope,” he wrote. “Keep steady the light. Keep steady the way.”

Donal Luny

Lunny died on Oct. 23.

He was 79.

His death was announced in a post on his Facebook page.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that our beloved Donal passed away peacefully this morning in Dublin following a short stay in St. James’ Hospital,” the post read. “Thank you for helping us remember and celebrate his immense contribution to music, to culture, and to so many people’s lives all over the world.”

The Irish Times reported that Lunny had been battling cancer.

The BBC called Lunny “one of Ireland’s most-celebrated traditional musicians and multi-instrumentalists.” The outlet noted that he helped found three “renowned bands — The Bothy Band, Planxty and Moving Hearts.”

Bono of U2 once called him Ireland’s “answer to Quincy Jones.”

The BBC reported that Lunny was known for his work with modern artists such as Rod Stewart and Elvis Costello. He also wrote songs and composed music for TV projects and film.

Lunny received the RTE Radio 1 Folk Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025.

Fans and artists took to social media to remember him following his death.

“Hard to find words to describe the loss of Donal Lunny,” Karen Matheson wrote on Facebook. “He was otherworldly … a giant of a musician and a man of huge humility. Such an honour to have worked with him and witness his quiet grace. Condolences to Manus Lunny an all his family. Sleep softly Donald. Your legacy is infinite.”

“We are all heartbroken over the passing of this giant of Irish music, Donal Lunny,” Zoe Conway wrote on Facebook. “I am honestly in shock and finding it hard to pull my thoughts together. One of my closest collaborators and friends over the years, he has been and continues to be an inspiration on many levels.”

Kim Lusk

Lusk, a talented bassist known for her work with several bands in Texas, died on Sept. 11.

Her husband, David Lusk, shared the news on Facebook.

“My beautiful, sweet Kim, the Goddess of Thunder, passed away peacefully while in her bed in hospice care,” he wrote. “Thank you everyone for (your) kind words, love, prayers, and support … she loved all of you so much. Please do us the honor of giving us the time and space to grieve our loss … but feel free to share your love and memories of Kim, here or in your own way on FB or social media.”

His post came just days after he wished Kim a happy 28th anniversary while sharing a photo from her hospital bed. The update then was not good, as David said Kim suffered a “cardiac event, brought on by the strain of cancer and chemo treatments.”

“She went thru several tests at the hospital, and unfortunately, she has mentally left this world, and now her poor broken body has began its final journey in the ages,” he wrote.

Def Leggend, which bills itself as “The World’s Greatest Tribute to Def Leppard,” paid its respects to her on social media.

“Def Leggend (mourns) the loss of our sister, Kim Lusk,” a post on the group’s page read. “Our thoughts and condolences go to David Lusk and family, as well as all of you who knew and loved her, as we did. Rock on, beautiful angel.”

“Kim Lusk was born to boogie,” Michael Javier wrote on Facebook. “She made herself known with a smile on her face and thunder on her fingertips. She proved she can rock with the boys and play the notes like a boss! She stepped up to the plate and took on the challenges many could only dream of with confidence and pride. Rock N’ Roll was in her blood and she poured out every ounce of energy on stage for all to see. Respectfully earning the name Goddess of Thunder among her friends and fellow musicians, Kim Lusk owned it! Today we say goodbye to Kim as she moves on to a better place, but we won’t let her spirit fade. She now lives in all who (knew) her, who cherished her and appreciated her for the class act she was. Rest in Power my friend. Until we meet again.”

Lusk was best known for her talents in the Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas area. She is also known for forming the all-female band, Battle Ax.

Mike Milford

Millford, the frontman and founding member of Scars of Tomorrow, died in August.

He was 46.

Scars of Tomorrow first shared the news of his death on its Facebook page.

“We’re thinking about our friend and singer, Mike Milford, today as we mourn the news of his passing,” a statement on the page read. “Thank you to everyone who supported Mike and Scars over the past two plus decades. If you ever had the privilege of meeting Mike, you know what an amazing person he was. He was an incredible frontman, artist manager, label exec, father, friend and so much more. Our thoughts are with Mike and his family today. We hope his legacy lives on through the memories he gave us and all the incredible heavy music he made.”

“Rest easy Mike Milford,” Scars of Tomorrow bassist Bob Bradley wrote. “You were loved by so many and made a huge impact in the heavy music and hardcore scene during our touring days together and well after. Just thinking about you and praying for your family and all that were there for him during his battle with cancer. Father, musician, music industry wizard and all around amazing guy. RIP and thanks for all the memories my friend.”

Metal Injection reportedthat Milford co-founded Scars of Tomorrow in 2000. The site said the group developed a “West Coast take on “East Coast-style hardcore.”

The band released six albums. The first of those was the 2002 album “All Things Change.” Its last album was the 2014 album “Failed Transmissions.” Scars of Tomorrow also released a single, “Perspectives,” in 2018.

Wayne Moss

Moss died on April 20.

He was 88.

“Wayne Moss was a guitarist of dexterous skill and sophisticated taste,” Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young wrote on Facebook. “Listen carefully to Bob Dylan’s ‘I Want You’ or Roy Orbison’s ‘Oh, Pretty Woman’ or Waylon Jenning’s ‘Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line.’ You’ll hear the innovative electric lead parts that drew attention to Nashville’s world-class musicianship.

“As a studio owner, his doors were equally wide open to pop, rock, and country music,” Young added. “Wayne was a musical torchbearer and a creative pathfinder who left his own resounding stamp on music history.”

Moss was a session musician who was a member of “Nashville’s A-team.” Parade Magazine noted that he was also known for his work with Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride and Joan Baez.

In fact, it was Parton’s hit, “Jolene,” that Moss played on.

The first No. 1 hit he appeared on was Tommy Roe’s “Sheila” in 1962.

Moss also founded two bands — Area Code 615 and Barefoot Jerry — and the studio Cinderella Sound. People reported that such acts as the Steve Miller Band, Linda Ronstadt and Grand Funk Railroad recorded there.

Moss was a native of Charleston, West Virginia.

“My dear friend, the great guitarist Wayne Moss, has died,” Roy Orbison Jr. wrote on Facebook. “A member of ‘Nashville’s A-team’ of musicians. Wayne was my Dad’s good friend and played on all the Roy Orbison Monument hits. ‘Only The Lonely’ ‘Crying’ ‘Pretty Woman.’ He played on thousands of country music hits. That’s his guitar on ‘Jolene’ by Dolly Parton. Etc. etc. Wayne Moss played on Asa Orbison’s first album ‘Blue Bayou’ and let us use his ‘Cinderella Sound.’ Thank you. We love you Wayne.”

Linda Pardee

Pardee, who played bass and sang backing vocals for Gang of Four, died on Aug. 16.

The band shared the news on its Facebook page.

“Such sad news,” the post read. “Linda almost came to Australia with us. A huge loss to Boston’s music scene and all who knew her. All Together, Now: (EXPLETIVE) CANCER.”

Pardee was also known for her work with Orbit and The Chelsea Curve. She was with Gang of Fur from 2023 through 2024.

“We’ve lost our Soul Sister,” Orbit posted on its Facebook page. “We are heart broken with the sudden loss of Linda Bean Pardee. Linda was the heart and soul of ORBIT. She inadvertently propelled the band through her joy of playing music. She had the unique combination of grit, determination, professionalism, and amazing style all wrapped up with a warm smile that can light up a room and make you feel like everything was going to be OK. Linda was always so supportive and positive. Her presence elevated the band on so many levels.

“Linda played bass guitar with ORBIT for over 100 shows,” the statement continued. “From the spring of 1999 to (the band’s) last official show in Burlington, VT on New Year’s Eve 2001. She played on 3 national tours and several region runs that included everything from clubs, festivals, radio performances and played the albums; Tonedeaf, XLR8R and Vapor Trails. She graciously participated in several reunion shows which included the most recent appearance in 2025.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Calvins, her solid family who were always supportive of her music endeavors, and all her bandmates who have had the pleasure of playing with Linda. They know how much of a joy it was to be playing with her and our feeling this tragic loss.”

Dolly Parton

Parton died on Aug. 25 after a brief battle with cancer.

She was 80.

Her death was announced in a video shared on her social media accounts.

“I am representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt Dolly, Rebecca Parton Dean,” Bryan Seaver said the in video posted on Parton’s page. “Sister. Sis, and Granny to one generation, and GiGi to the next.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” Seaver continued. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now. It is an honor. An honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us not with Dolly.”

Seaver said that Parton has “lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus.”

“Surely met by Carl and countless others who have watched her, and longed for her to meet them in the heavens,” he said.

Seaver also said that Parton told him she wants to be laid to rest in “a bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones she finally deserves a rest.”

Darik Pearson

Pearson might not be a name that every rock fan knows, but in his corner of the world he had plenty of fans.

Don’t believe it? Just check social media.

Pearson, 54, was the lead singer of the popular Connecticut-based cover band Darik and the Funbags for nearly 30 years.

Pearson was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2020, according to WTNH.com.

He died Oct. 13.

That was just seven days after he made his final social media post on Oct. 6, and it was an emotional one.

“This is a tough post to put up as my fight has unfortunately taken a new shape,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself sitting on a hospital bed with his children. “Last Tuesday I was admitted into Yale Hospital due to cancer progression into my cranium which posed life threatening complications.

“Consequently, this has brought all my treatment options to an end and set me on the road to hospice care,” he continued. “As you can imagine this is very difficult for me and my family but the strength and resilience Ryan, DJ and Michele have demonstrated is the very reason why I am able to cope with this next chapter whether that means preparing for a beautiful death or continuing to defy the odds. Either way, I could not be here without them and the layers of support I’ve received over the last six years. The amount of love from my innermost circle of friends is unparalleled to anything I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Pearson praised his doctors at Yale and then addressed the clinical trials he went through.

“I hope that all the phase 1 and 2 trials I have volunteered for and participated in over the last 6 years may save someone’s life someday,” he wrote. “Nothing would make it more worth it.

“It’s hard to say exactly what I’m feeling right now other than pure gratitude,” he continued. “I am so grateful for the life I built, the extraordinary people in it and the little piece of world I’ll leave behind. Although I’m not ready to get off the wheel just yet, I have zero regrets. I respect and love who I am and will eventually leave this earth knowing I left it better than I found it. I have found peace. God bless my ability to evolve, adapt and change when I most needed to. There is nothing more powerful in life.”

His wife, Michelle Kopchak Pearson, revealed his death in a post on Facebook.

“It is with a broken heart and unimaginable sadness that I share the passing of my husband, Darik,” she wrote. “While we wished this day would never come, nothing could have truly prepared us for the heartbreak of saying goodbye. Darik was so deeply loved and touched the lives of so many people. His love, laughter, and the memories we shared will forever remain in our hearts. Music was such as huge part of who Darik was, and through it, he touched the hearts of so many. His talent, passion, and love for music brought people together and created memories that will live on forever. Although his voice may be silent, his music and the impact he made will continue to be heard and felt for years to come.

“For the past 6 years, he fought like HELL against this terrible disease with incredible courage, strength and determination,” she continued. “Through the hardest battles, the uncertainty, and the days when the road felt impossible, he continued to fight with a spirit that refused to give up. Six years of fighting. Six years of courage. Six years of showing the world what a TRUE WARRIOR looks like. His doctor told me today he was a LEGEND.”

Jeanie Poling

Poling, beloved for her work as a country and bluegrass musician, died on Aug. 26.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Poling died after battling two rare forms of cancer for the past three years.

Poling performed alongside her husband, Chuck Poling, and the Chronicle credited her with being “at the heart of San Francisco’s bluegrass scene.” The outlet noted that the two hosted the Bluegrass Country Jam at the Plough and Stars for more than 20 years before it was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, according to the Chronicle, Jeanie and Chuck performed together for 42 years.

Chuck Poling took to social media to reveal more about his wife’s death.

“MY JEANIE,” he wrote on Facebook. “She passed away on August 26 form pneumonia after a three-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She fought the good fight but knew when to throw in the towel. Thanks to all of you who have opened your hearts to me and my son and daughter over the loss of Jeanie. I can tell you that I am being well taken care of. Even in their own grief for their mother, Isabel and Reuben (and his beautifully compassionate wife Kat) are doing so much to prop me up. I’ve never been prouder of them. And for the many of you who have offered help, don’t worry, you’ll be hearing from me at some point. Right now it’s time to hunker down with the family.

“I could say so much about Jeanie but can easily sum it up by saying she made all my dreams come true,” he continued. “I shared 44 years of true love — that elusive magic that so many people search their whole lives and never find — with a beautiful, bright, funny, and oh, so talented woman. A wonderful mother, an amazing singer, and accomplished professional, and my partner, my lover, and my biggest fan.”

Catherine Ringer

Ringer died on Sept. 16, according to multiple reports.

Ringer, 68, had an impact across the globe, but she was regarded as a true icon in France. She was best known for her work as the co-founder of the pop-rock group Les Rita Mitsouko, but she held many titles during her career.

She was a singer, a songwriter, a composer, a dancer, an actress and even an adult performer.

Her death even drew the attention of French President Emmanuel Macron, who called her “unclassifiable, irreverent, profoundly French.”

Ringer released 12 albums with Les Rita Mitsouko. The last of those, “Variety,” came in 2007. Following the death of her husband and Les Rita Mitsouko guitarist Fred Chichin due to cancer in 2007, she set out on her own.

She released three solo albums, with the last of those, “Chroniques et Fantaisies,” coming in 2017. She performed alongside acts such as Iggy Pop and Sparks, according to The Independent.

Ringer’s songs were featured on the soundtracks of more than 20 films, and she appeared as an actor in more than 25 films.

Emmanuel de Buretel, who founded the music label Because Music, called her “one of the greatest singers of the past fifty years,” in France.

“This extraordinary artist was an example to others,” he said. “Always completely devoted to her art, she was a lyricist, composer, performer and producer. But above all, she remained deeply devoted to her family. Catherine possessed a rare combination of improvisation and hard work, self-questioning and risk-taking. She moved forward with complete freedom, never seeking to be opportunistic or to follow trends. Her modesty, independence and exacting standards made her a unique and profoundly sincere artist.

“The general public often knows Catherine through a handful of popular songs that brought several generations together,” he added. “But her artistic legacy is far broader. She leaves behind a poetic, musical and free-spirited body of work that deserves to place her among the great artists of French chanson.”

Scott Sechman

Sechman died on Aug. 11.

He was 72.

Sechman had been battling lung cancer and sharing his fight with followers on social media.

The Dare Arts center was among the group mourning Sechman on Facebook.

“Everyone at Dare Arts would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family of Scott Sechman,” its post read.“A talented singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Scott willingly shared his gift of music with us many times over the years. He played on our courthouse steps, during Frist Fridays, in our virtual Courthouse Sessions in 2020, and in the memorable ‘All Along The Watchtower’ exhibition opening celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s famous song. Scott was a special part of our music community, and we will miss him.”

Sechman’s website noted that he had been playing music and singing since he was 15.

Donna Gable Hatch, a correspondent at Galveston Monthly Magazine, also shared the news of Sechman’s death on social media.

“Scott’s friends know that several years ago he was diagnosed with lung and brain cancer, along with other serious health problems,” she wrote. “For the better part of four years, he and his beloved Belinda made more trips than I could begin to count from the Outer Banks to Norfolk for treatments, appointments, tests and consultations. They lived through the peculiar tyranny of serious illness — waiting for results, celebrating good news, absorbing bad news, adjusting to a new reality and then doing it all over again.

“After everything cancer had thrown at him, it wasn’t cancer that finally took Scott,” she added. “In the end, his body could no longer do the most elemental thing we ask of it — breathe. There is something almost unbearably poignant about that to me. A man whose life had been built around breath — breath to sing, breath behind a harmonica, breath carrying words, arguments, laughter and music — finally reached a point where his body simply could not do it anymore.”

Jon Small

Small, a beloved rocker best known for his collaboration with Billy Joel, died on Sept. 4.

He was 79.

News of his death was first shared by his friend Gigi Shapiro on Facebook.

“This is so very sad,” she wrote. “Jon Small has passed away. Jon started out in a band called The Hassles with Billy Joel and then they formed the band Attila. But Jon went on to have a huge career as a director and producer. My husband Jay Kulick worked with him a lot. I remember seeing Jon backstage at ‘Billy Joel’s Last Play at Shea’ for 2 of the most amazing nights of music and special guests.”

Joel shared a photo of the two together on Instagram and wrote, “RIP Jon Small.”

“Very sorry Billy,” Steve Brown replied. “Jon was great. Loved working with him on our ‘One in a Million’ video. God Bless & Condolences.”

Parade Magazine reported that Small was also known for his work with Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Run DMC, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, the Beach Boys, and Aerosmith on their music videos, and he also worked on TV specials and concert films.

“The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame is saddened to learn of the passing of inductee Jon Small, acclaimed drummer-turned-video-director,” the organization posted on Facebook. “Jon was on hand at the Hall of Fame as he was inducted as a member of the Hassles on June 28, 2025. He was such a pleasure to work with. May he rest in peace.”

“Rest in peace Jon Small,” John Bohlinger wrote on Facebook. “You were one of the most remarkable people I’ve ever known. Incredibly talented, wildly funny, generous, loving, amazing person. I am forever grateful to you. Much love, my friend and mentor.”

Fred Smith

Smith, a bass player known for his work with the bands Television and Blondie, died on Feb. 5.

He was 77.

“The legendary bassist for Television, Tom Verlaine and many others, Fred Smith, was not only my bandmate for 46 years — he was my true friend,” Television’s Jimmy Rip wrote on the band’s Instagram page on Friday. “He was a great running buddy and exactly the guy you wanted around when road life got wearisome. His sense of humor, much like his musical voice, was dry, subtle, to the point, hilarious and always left you wanting more. Yesterday, he left this world, leaving so many who loved him wanting so much more … of him.

“If you are a lover of melodic bass lines and counterpoint, you could go to school on what Fred created so effortlessly,” Rip added further down into his long statement. “He was a natural — never flashy, always essential — always serving the song in ways that only the greatest musicians can.”

Rip added that Smith “fought his illness long and hard these last few years, looking always forward to new projects.”

“It just wasn’t meant to be,” he added. “Thankfully, we were able to say goodbye, ‘love you’ were our last words to each other. I will miss him more than anyone can imagine.”

Variety reported that Smith began his career playing with Angel and the Snake which eventually became the iconic band, Blondie. He left the group and joined Television. Through the years, the outlet reported, he played with a long line of bands and musicians included Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd, The Roches, Willie Nile, Pergrins, The Revelons and The Fleshtones.

Kevin Spencer

Spencer, an R&B legend known for co-founding the iconic group Dynasty, died on Sept. 17.

He was 71.

Carrie Lucas-Griff, the founder of Soul Train Records and Solar Records, which was Dynasty’s label, shared the news on Facebook.

“With great sadness, I just learned of the passing of Kevin Spencer, after a courageous battle with cancer,” she wrote. “Kevin, was an original member of the hit group, ‘Dynasty’ on our Solar Records Label. Dynasty was a group created by my late husband, Dick Griffey and Leon F Sylvers III. Tall, handsome and one of the lead singers in the group, Kevin’s dynamic performances were a part of what made the group shine.

“Kevin was also a multi-talented musician and songwriter, who played keyboards, bass, and a lead singer who often lent his many talents by singing background on the albums of other legendary groups on our Solar Records label. Solar Records was a boutique label and Dick Griffey personally hand-picked each and every artist and genuinely regarded them as family. In that spirit, as co-founder of our label, I, along with my family, and our entire staff t Solar Records, send our deepest sympathy, respect, love and prayers to the Spencer family.”

Dynasty was active from 1979 to 1989.

The group dropped a string of R&B hits through the 1970s and 1980s, including “I’ve Just Begun to Love You,” “Here I Am,” and “I don’t want to Be a Freak (But I Can’t Help Myself.).”

Spencer was among those in Dynasty who reunited for a single “Escape” in 2020 and “I Can Tell,” in 2021.

Billy Steinberg

Steinberg died on Feb. 16 after battling cancer.

He was 75.

Steinberg was a musician, but his biggest impact may have come as a songwriter. He helped write hit songs such as Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” the Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You,” and many more.

Foster Sylvers

Sylvers died on May 30 at the age of 64 after a battle with prostate cancer.

Sylvers rose to stardom as a teenager in the 1970s and was known for the hit single, “Misdemeanor.”

He was also the lead singer of his family group, The Sylvers, and along with his siblings they produced the hit song “Boogie Fever.”

Chip Taylor

Taylor died on March 23 after battling throat cancer.

He was 86.

Taylor, whose real name was James Wesley Voight, was a musician, but his biggest impact came as a songwriter. He was known for writing the hits “Angel of the Morning,’ and “Wild Thing.”

Chuck Varga

Varga, best known as “The Sexecutioner” and as a founding member of GWAR, died on Sept. 25.

He was 68.

GWAR bassist Casey Orr shared the news of Varga’s death with a post on Facebook.

“Chuck Varga has left this earthly realm,” the post read. “He passed peacefully, his beloved wife Bambi holding his hand. He was one of a kind. As an artist, as a performer; as a scholar and a gentleman. I’m better for having known him and the world is lesser for his leaving. He is most likely being welcomed into Valhalla right now by Brockie and Smooty and all who went before. Raise your glass and tell his tales. Legends never die. Hail Varga! Hail Sexecutioner!”

Varga was a member of GWAR through 2007 and “provided vocals, created special effects, sculpted set pieces and costumes, and illustrated band artwork.” The site said he was on five WAR albums, including the band’s “Scumdogs of the Universe” release in 1990.

GWAR first shared the news of Varga’s cancer battle in a statement in April.

“The GWAR family is coming together to support one of their own,” the statement said. “Chuck Varga, known to fans as The Sexecutioner and one of the founding members of GWAR, is currently battling cancer. In response, the band and their extended community have launched a nationwide blood donation campaign in his honor.

“Fans are encouraged to find a blood bank near them and either register as donors or give blood in Chuck’s name,” the statement continued. “As a thank you, participants will receive a free exclusive T-shirt designed by Chuck himself. This campaign gives the GWAR faithful a way to show up in a real and meaningful way, helping save lives while honoring a character and creator who was given so much to the band’s world.”

GWAR was formed in 1984 and is still active, having released 15 albums.

The band’s first album, “Hell-O,” was released in 1988, and its last, “The New Dark Ages,” came in 2022.

Dave Venet

Venet, the former frontman for the rock group The Syn D’Cats, died on Oct. 23.

His sister, Leslie Venet Zimmerman, shared the news on Facebook.

“My brother Dave Venet passed away last night,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who loved him and helped him the last few years since his cancer diagnosis. Dave spent his adult life entertaining as a self-taught guitarist/musician & singer playing in multiple bands like the Syn D’Cats, Tossed Salad Blues, Souls At Zero and others. It was always a guaranteed awesome night wherever Dave was playing.

“Dave leaves us with so many memories to cherish. Love you brother.”

A GoFundMe was started for Venet earlier this year that shed some light on his situation.

“Our dear friend Dave Venet recently had to stop cancer treatment and move on to hospice,” the post read. “The tumor has spread to the point where he has lost the ability to talk, and he is expecting some health challenges in the near future. He could really use some help navigating this next phase and any donations, good thoughts, etc. would be much appreciated. Love and thanks.”

Russ Diamond shared the GoFundMe on Facebook at the time and called The Syn D’Cats “one of the best bands that never got signed.”

“Heartbroken to hear that my friend Dave Venet lost his battle with cancer last night,” Glenn Hamilton wrote on Facebook. “Dave was larger than life, an incredible singer with an amazing and true passion for music. A Bonafide fan. A real rock star if there ever was one. My heart goes out to his sister Kathy, his friends, and his bandmates from all the bands he was in over the years. Rest easy, my friend.”

The Bands of Central Pennsylvania page on Facebook called Venet “a larger than life personality with a voice to match.”

Terry ‘Buffalo’ Ware

Ware died on Aug. 5.

He was 76.

KOSU reported that Ware died after a battle with lung cancer. The station reported that Ware was known for his work with Ray Wylie Hubbard, Jimmy LaFave and John Fulbright.

Hubbard was one of those who took to social media to remember Ware.

“Terry ‘Buffalo’ Ware,” Hubbard wrote. “A remarkable life. A remarkable man. A remarkable friend.”

Ware said that he learned to play guitar after watching “The Beatles” play on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964. He played in bands in high school and in college at the University of Oklahoma, and after he graduated in 1972, KOSU reported that he moved to Red River, New Mexico, where he met Hubbard.

Together they formed Ray Wylie Hubbard & The Cowboys Twinkies and toured through the 1970s.

According to KOSU, The Cowboy Twinkies disbanded, and Ware moved back home in the early 1980s. He then formed the rock band The Sensational Shoes, and they played around Oklahoma City.

Ware reunited with Hubbard in 1986 and toured the United States and Europe.

He had a long and versatile career and was even a member of the Oklahoma Sooners marching band for a year.

Ware was named a Texas Tornado by Buddy Magazine in 1999.

From 2000 on, he worked as a freelance guitarist, playing with many artists. He also teamed with Bob Childers in 2003 to record “Two Buffalos Walking-Live at The Blue Door.”

Ware also released 12 albums. The first, “Buffalo Tracks”, was issued in 2001, and his last, “The Buffarama Chronicles, Vol. 2”, came in 2024.

Bob Weir

Weir, the legendary guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, died on Jan. 10.

He was 78.

His death was announced with a lengthy statement published on his website.

“He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.

“For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road,” the statement continued. “A guitarist, vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music. His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong.”

The statement then got into the Weir’s last days.

“Bobby’s final months reflected the same spirit that defined his life,” it read. “Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park. Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design. As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas.

“There is no final curtain here, not really,” the statement continued. “Only the sense of someone setting off again. He often spoke of a three-hundred-year legacy, determined to ensure the songbook would endure long after him. May that dream live on through future generations of Dead Heads. And so we send him off the way he sent so many of us on our way: with a farewell that isn’t an ending, but a blessing. A reward for a life worth livin’.”

The statement noted that his family requests privacy in the wake of his death.

“May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home,” the statement closed by saying. “Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings.”

Weir helped found the Grateful Dead and founded and played in several other bands.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band in 1994, and he received Kennedy Center Honors in 2024.

Chris Welsh

Welsh, the drummer for the legendary Australian rock band Died Pretty, died on Oct. 8.

He was 71.

The band shared the news of his passing on Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing for our drummer Chris Welsh who died on Thursday evening surrounded by his wife Neung and children Jack and Louis,” the post read. “Chris had been battling with cancer for a number of years now with great dignity and courage.

“Chris was an integral part of the band and much loved and we will miss him dearly.”

Fans were quick to respond with love.

“Incredibly sad news,” Darren Bridge replied. “Last time I saw Chris I thanked him for his contribution and told him he was one of the most important drummers in Australian music history. I felt a bit gushy at the time but I still stand by it. Sincerest condolences to his family and all who knew him.”

“Really sad news and condolences with the family,” Archie Law replied. “RIP Chris. Such a great drummer who had an incredible instinct for how to drive songs and a band. So many truly great songs wouldn’t have reached the heights they did without Chris.”

There were plenty more comments like that and you can see them all here.

His death came just days after the band revealed on Instagram that his battle had taken a turn.

“As you all know Chris is battling cancer courageously and has now moved from St Vincents to Caritas Christi Hospice for palliative care,” a statement on the band’s Instagram read. “Thankfully, he is now joined with his wife Nueng, who has given up work and left their home in Thailand to be by his side. As we all know it is not easy to live in Australia these days, so every single donation, no matter how small, will make an immense difference to relieve their financial burden at this very difficult time.”

The band’s frontman, Ron Peno, died in August 2023 after battling esophageal cancer. He was 68.

Ike Willis

Willis, the longtime guitarist known for playing alongside Frank Zappa, died on May 16.

He was 70. Willis said in 2021 that he was battling prostate cancer.

“Rest in Peace, Ike Willis,” Chad Wackerman, former drummer for Zappa, wrote on Instagram. “We toured together with Frank in ’84 and ’88. Ike was so much fun to be around. His ability to be creative and humorous gave Frank so much joy on stage. He was a talented guitarist, but more than that, he was one of the most incredible singers I have (had) the honor to work with. Some nights on the stage his singing would give me chills. A few years ago, Ike showed up to a Banned from Utopia Show at the Baked Potato and killed the crowd with ‘Keep it Greasey.’ I’m sure he (is) singing now.”

Willis joined Zappa’s band in 1978 and he was active into 2026.

He was best known for playing Joe in Zappa’s “Joe’s Garage.” He also played the title character and narrated Zappa’s off-Broadway musical “Thing Fish.”

Willis was with Zappa through his final tour in 1988. He also created two albums with his, “The Ike Willis Band,” and released two albums — 1987’s “Should’a Gone Before I left,” and 1998’s “Dirty Pictures.”

Also, Parade Magazine noted that Zappa remained associated with Zappa’s music following the singer’s death in 1993 and even performed in a handful of tribute bands

Johnny Young

Young, a beloved singer and songwriter from Australia, died in August after battling pancreatic cancer.

He was 79.

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