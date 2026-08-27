2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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midwest momsense
Aug 27

Seems like Dolly received the ultimate “Tony” award…..

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shibumi
Aug 27

I've been reading this substack for a long time. I find the author to be informative and very measured. A smart guy. Not prone to hyperbole or wacky conspiracy stuff.

And now... we've delved into "yeah, what was going on with Dolly Parton, who was she, why was she toasting a demon and by the way, what's up with the one eye stuff?"

There should, in all reality, not be a crossover between these two worlds. But yet there is, and I hope people start taking this seriously.

For some answers, check out this site: https://vigilantcitizen.com/

It all seems crazy until you look at years upon years of symbolic pictures.

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