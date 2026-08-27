Dolly Parton passed away from turbo cancer on August 25, 2026. She was called the “Queen of Country,” and was the most celebrated country music performer in history as well as earning eleven Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards, two Academy Awards nominations, six Golden Globes and a Tony Award.

Parton sold over one hundred million records, had 25 number-one country singles, and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

BREAKING: Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at 80.



The Tennessee icon behind "Jolene," "9 to 5," and "I Will Always Love You" leaves behind a career spanning nearly seven decades, crossing music, film, and business while becoming one of the most beloved figures in country music.



Parton's death comes after she recently opened up about ongoing health struggles while insisting she was still working and looking ahead to new projects. Source

Simply put, Parton’s various health problems were VAIDS, and the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that she subjected herself to finally ended up murdering her.

Sadly, Parton subjected herself to multiple doses:

And while it took several years for this particular VAIDS symptom to express itself, and then furiously metastasize and kill Parton, this is precisely what this Substack has been warning about ever since the rollout of these C19 depopulation injections; namely, one could feel “perfectly fine” for many years post “vaccination,” and then all of a sudden come down with a severe adverse event and rapidly die prematurely; to wit:

But there is a far darker side to Parton’s death, because she became a leading proponent of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated eugenics “vaccines:”

Some forget who these people are… I don’t.



"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate— "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, 'cause once you're dead then that's a bit too late."



She continued:

“I just want to say to some of you cowards out there, don’t be such a chicken twat.. get out there and get your shot.” Source

Was this all just an innocent “vaccination” campaign?

Yes, Parton was in fact one of the most famous or infamous “vaccine” cheerleaders in the world, having swayed the most patriotic demographics in America into poisoning themselves and their children:

"In a functioning information environment, “brief battle with cancer” at 80 in a vaccinated public figure with documented immune complaints would trigger exactly one follow-up: what type?"

"The irony writes itself: the most famous vaccine cheerleader in country music dies of a fast-moving malignancy shortly after her public vaccination." FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™) She Believed in It With Her Whole Heart By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH… Read more Source

But was Parton really exploited…

…or was she weaponized in a far more sinister NWO globopedo operation?

Dolly Parton Funded Moderna COVID Vaccine...



Soon after being injected she developed severe autoimmune, liver and kidney issues. Cause of death... CANCER.



Synthetic lipid nanoparticles and mRNA invaded her cells and produced toxic proteins... the intended design of mRNA shots. Source

Parton funded Moderna research, and donated $1 million for this $afe and Effective mass murder project:

The Daily Mail article titled, ‘I get a lot more credit than I deserve’: Dolly Parton addresses the worldwide praise she’s received for helping to fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine with her $1million donation, went into more detail on her philanthropic efforts:

Dolly Parton has addressed the praise she’s received for helping to fund Moderna‘s much-heralded COVID-19 vaccine with her $1million USD (£724K) hospital donation. Appearing on Absolute Radio Country on Monday, the country music icon, 75, said that she ‘probably gets a lot more credit’ than she deserves. The musician contributed the funds to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville, Tennessee for coronavirus research in April last year, after the hospital was ‘good to her and her family through the years’. Parton revealed how she felt empowered to help when the virus first made news. ‘When the pandemic came out, I just felt led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise and I just kind of wanted to help with that, so I donated to help with that,’ she said on radio. Parton got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine in March and the second in April.

Unlike Pfizer’s “free” bioweapon injections which were sold to the tax slaves as requiring two initial servings, the Moderna “vaccine” was claimed to be a one-and-done “emergency” use authorized (EUA) medical intervention, and yet Parton subjected herself to multiple back-to-back doses.

The Daily Mail article continued with more of their usual Trust the $cience lies and data manipulation fraud fed to them courtesy of their BigPharma advertisers and Intelligence-Industrial Complex Mockingbird handlers:

In November, US company Moderna announced its coronavirus vaccine may be 94.5% effective against the virus, and Parton was namechecked in the preliminary report. Published in the New England Journal Of Medicine, the report stated that the work was supported by the ‘Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund (Vanderbilt University Medical Centre)’ among other groups. But the country superstar admitted she didn’t know it was the programme she was part of when she first heard the good news. Speaking on BBC’s The One Show at the time, Parton admitted she was ‘already at work’ and doing interviews when someone asked her on air about the vaccine.

That 94.5% efficacy claim was known to both Pfizer and Moderna as per their very own internal research to be a complete lie, and has since been debunked; in fact BigPharma always knew that it is absolutely impossible to inject anything into the deltoid that would prevent any viral infection in the lungs. It is simply impossible whether it be the flu vaccine or this PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ to inoculate against any gain-of-function virus or seasonal flu, but we digress.

From the very outset, the reason this Substack coined the term slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is precisely because one may receive multiple doses of these injections and live a seemingly VAIDS-free life until all of a sudden years later they come down with an ultra aggressive turbo cancer, and die in quite literally four days just like Parton did.

Or when over time slow kill becomes fast kill:

The Daily Mail article continued:

She said: ‘I’m so excited about the news. I heard that yesterday and I didn’t realise that was part of the programme that I was part of. So I feel very, very honoured and proud.’ Parton donated $1million USD (£724,475) to the programme at Vanderbilt Hospital in April last year, which they then called the ‘Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund’. The singer said: ‘When the pandemic started many months ago I just kind of felt led to put some money into a programme at Vanderbilt Hospital, it’s a wonderful hospital here.

Exactly who or what “led” Parton to fund this plandemic democide program? Was it really her faith that contributed to all of this death and destruction? And faith in exactly what?

Was Parton really toasting to the fallen angel of sacrifices Azazel?

Could there be an actual occult side to all of this?

Allow Me To Present This Little Nugget: Dolly Parton



In April 2020, Dolly Parton made a direct $1,000,000 capital donation to VUMC's research branch.



This funding was directly channeled into the development of the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine, placing the cultural icon at the center of institutional pharmaceutical partnerships alongside the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).



Which means This money went directly to academic researchers, specifically the lab of Dr. Mark Denison.



You Know What I Find Funny About This?



The ironic policy twist during 2020 when the Trump administration halted a long-running National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant to EcoHealth Alliance that had funded bat coronavirus surveillance research that Denison and other scientists noted was critical in predicting and understanding the efficacy of drugs like remdesivir ahead of time.



Do you see what D. Trump stepped in front of once he found out the looping in funding from those who claim to be studying a virus that was ultimately financed for "research"? Do you see how these celebrities were planted in the entertainment specifically for your demise?



Dolly Parton was raised in the occult by her uncle. She was always bad news from day 1. People have no idea how instrumental she was in the trafficking of children through these 501-C3 organizations. All you have to do is go look at her close relationships with Bill & Hillary Clinton. This will tell you how deep all of this goes.



Parton's Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, has reportedly served as a front for trafficking operations since its inception in 1986. Dolly Parton's rise to fame was orchestrated by her uncle Bill Owens, a high-ranking Freemason and music industry insider who groomed her for stardom from a young age.



I Will See You All Later On Tonight Source

Here is the slowed down clip of Parton toasting, “to the god Azazel, oh lordly:”

In terms of Parton’s alleged Christian values, it is difficult to really reconcile where her faith lay:

To many people, it’s sad to hear the passing of Dolly Parton, even though she pushed the COVID-19 vaccine onto people whilst telling people they were cowards if they didn’t get the shot (Biological Weapon).



She even changed the lyrics to her famous song ‘Jolene’ to try get people to take the vaccine….



"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you, please, don't hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you're dead, then that's a bit too late."



Parton was a major supporter of the vaccine's development, donating $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help fund the Moderna research. Her contribution was formally acknowledged in the footnotes of the preliminary New England Journal of Medicinereport on the vaccine's trial results.



Recently she asked Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce if she could “Have their First Born Child”, whilst waving her hands in a satanic way.



Dolly was a huge advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, often citing her ‘Christian faith’ and family experiences as the foundation for her unwavering support. She has publicly stated that she "knows and loves" gay, lesbian, and transgender people in her family and circle, emphasizing that "how we are is who we are" and that judgment belongs to God, not humans.



Key aspects of her support include:



-Marriage Equality: Parton has championed same-sex marriage for decades, notably intervening in 2011 when a visitor to her theme park, Dollywood, was forced to hide a pro-marriage equality shirt.



-Family Inclusion: Her 1991 song "Family" explicitly includes gay people alongside preachers and others, asserting that "not a one is turned away when it's family."



-Anti-Trans Advocacy: She has spoken out against anti-trans legislation, such as in Tennessee in 2023, insisting that everyone deserves to be treated with kindness and respect.



-Rejection of Judgment: Parton frequently criticizes religious figures who use faith to condemn LGBTQ+ individuals, arguing that "if people want to pass judgment, they're already.



Dolly Parton died with a net worth of over $450 million, according to estimates. She was one of the richest and most successful country music legends.



Dolly will be missed by many, and there are others who remember those who pushed the agenda.



God bless to those who see it all so clearly. Source

Most entertainers do not have the discernment and good sense to influence innocent people to make the right life decisions, and yet they are out there every single day, and some of them are blatantly espousing Satanism:

And speaking of Taylor Swift:

Is this all high octane speculation and conspiracy “theories,” or is there something else at play?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘Allegedly’ had a Contract of when to Break up 😂



🔴 REMINDER…



The Pentagon Psychological Operations Unit Floated Turning Taylor Swift into an Asset During a NATO Meeting to be used as a PSYOP to Combat Online ‘Misinformation’



So understand that these things do occur, Hollywood does indeed have these kinds agreements in place more than people realize.



🔴 DEETZ



• A document reportedly leaked by Full Scope PR..

—— Full Scope is a PR company that currently represents Travis Kelce.

—— Full Scope PR says the document is “entirely false and fabricated”



Believe them? Source

Of course, some entertainers do see through the whole statist democide con, and risk everything to get the truth out in an attempt to save as many lives as possible; for example:

Dolly Parton was a legend in her own right, but aside from all of the other possible explanations into her allegiances and faith, one thing is irrefutably certain: she made a grave mistake funding and partaking in the PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ mass ritual bio-suicide.

Irrespective, RIP Dolly Parton.

Do NOT comply.

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