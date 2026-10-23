The month of October is proving to be the month of VAIDS for young athletes that were forced to subject themselves to the gene altering PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” with important updates to the following tragic severe adverse event for yet another superstar athlete…

…and now we have nine other athletes that have succumbed to VAIDS:

In just the first 21 days of OCTOBER 2026, at least 10 cases have made headlines: Jalen Hurts, 28 (NFL, Philadelphia Eagles) — Diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in BOTH lungs. Allen Bailey, 37 (Former NFL, Chiefs/Falcons) — Found DEAD at his home. Cause of death remains undisclosed. Ben Kindel, 19 (NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins) — Suffered a medical emergency aboard the team’s flight, forcing the plane to turn around. Hospitalized; diagnosis undisclosed. Kasey Redfern, 35 (Former NFL, Lions/Falcons) — DIED following a battle with central nervous system lymphoma. DJ Jones, 18 (NCAA Football, Missouri Tigers) — Underwent a HEART TRANSPLANT after a serious cardiac condition was discovered. Heidi Burge Horton, 54 (Former WNBA, LA Sparks/Washington Mystics) — DIED from aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma). Hyron Andrews, 31 (Professional Rugby, Johannesburg Lions) — Found DEAD in a hotel shower. Autopsy confirmed a fatal aortic dissection. Cheryl Waaka, 56 (Former Rugby, New Zealand Black Ferns) — DIED following a battle with stage IV bowel cancer. Eirik Skadsdammen, 45 (Former Pro Hockey, Storhamar/Norway) — Suffered a FATAL CARDIAC ARREST during a hunting trip. Jack Davies, 24 (Welsh Rugby, RGC/Caernarfon) — DIED unexpectedly. Cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. Source

Number 2 on the cited list was yet another prominent athlete that just “suddenly” died of “natural causes:”

In other words:

And another top athlete on that list that “suddenly” dropped dead from cardiac arrest courtesy of the DEATHVAX™:

Move along, there's nothing to see here!!! South African rugby player Hyron Andrews has passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2026, following a cardiac arrest. Hyron was found lifeless in the shower of a hotel on the Île de Ré, in Charente-Maritime, where his team was staying. Source

Actually, there is lots more to see here, as a young athlete that did not make the aforementioned list is yet one more democide casualty via the depopulation injection:

The cited article titled, Father of deceased UA baseball player says son died after being pressured by coaches to get COVID-19 vaccine, gave additional context on the pressure this young man faced, and how his highly moral conscience was ultimately his downfall:

The family of a University of Alabama baseball player who passed away after being pressured into getting the COVID-19 vaccine is raising awareness and helping young athletes succeed. Davis James Heller was only 22 years old and had a promising baseball career ahead of him when he suddenly passed away from a cardiac episode on Oct. 5, 2022. His family described Heller as “fiercely passionate about everything he did,” especially baseball. His father, DJ Heller, told 1819 News his son did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Heller presented a fake vaccination card the first year. But when it was time for a second vaccination, DJ Heller said his son felt guilty despite having a pre-existing condition. “Davis was very much of a conscientious, good kid. He didn’t do anything wrong and didn’t like to get in trouble,” DJ Heller said.

Intrepid paramedic Harry Fisher gave additional context:

Now let us review the irrefutable evidence proving yet again what this Substack had predicted just before the rollout of these “emergency” use authorization (EUA) eugenics therapies; namely, that after the initial severe adverse events carnage subsided in the first few months of the EUA rollout, that 5 to 10 years later excess VAIDS deaths would surge:

Young Athletes Dying More?



The data suggests 'Yes' AND tells you why.... If you are wondering whether or not the perception of young athletes dying to excess is real... while it is 10 per week, only 5% of the 5 - 54 male excess mortality...



Yes, it is likely real using Sudden Cardiac Death Excess Mortality Ages 5 - 21 and Males only as a proxy.



6-sigma, 2200 deaths, and 56% elevated



Yes, this is caused by the mRNA vaccine as the highest-sensitivity causal candidate mechanism. Source

Furthermore:

Sudden Cardiac Death Excess Mortality Ages 5 - 54



SCD Excess Mortality in younger persons continues to rise folks... 😔😡



78.6% excess and rising = 603 deaths per week

16-sigma excess



148,000 younger person deaths above and beyond the old 2010 - 2019 validated SCD rate, which was in consistent 3.36% decline. (Sources: Pediatrics (2017), Journal of the American Heart Association (2025), and Clinical Cardiology (2025).)



I include the raw data mapping here as well so that you can observe that the DFT relationship line is sound.



This is REALLY HAPPENING... we are just desensitized to it now. Source

And seemingly there is no ‘off switch’ for these poisonous shots:

Just a year after the “vaccines” were rolled out the following article was published:

930 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 614 Dead, After COVID Shot 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · April 16, 2022 It is definitely not normal for so many mainly young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. Many of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point… Read full story

And now those that initially promoted the C19 “vaccines” are now finally making all of the Trust the $cience and $afe and Effective connections:

Yes, this is a massive democide project, with BigPharma and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers continuing to reap the rewards of their depopulation agenda 5 years after they deployed said bioweapons:

Myocarditis has a 19-39% all cause mortality in 5-10 years.



We are approaching the 5 year mark.

Expect it to accelerate.



And it won’t just be heart attacks.

Clots, Achilles, strokes will emerge from other tissue scarring



From chat-

The 5–10-year all-cause mortality following myocarditis ranges from approximately 19% to 40% in published cohorts of biopsy-confirmed viral myocarditis. However, mortality is substantially lower in younger patients with uncomplicated myocarditis and preserved cardiac function.

Several longitudinal studies provide useful estimates.

Long-term mortality studies

Study

Patients

Follow-up

All-cause mortality

Cardiac mortality

Grün et al., 2012

203, biopsy-confirmed viral myocarditis

Median 4.7 years

19.2%

15.0%

Biopsy-confirmed cohort, 2011

73

Median 6.5 years

22.0%

15.1%

Fischer et al., 2020

183, biopsy-confirmed viral myocarditis

Median 10.1 years

39.3%

27.3%

Kim et al., 2023

2,988 hospitalized patients

Up to 10 years

25.5%

Not reported

Sources:

Particularly important: Sudden cardiac death

The biopsy-confirmed cohorts reported substantial sudden cardiac death (SCD):

9.9% over approximately 5 years.

10.9% over approximately 10 years.

These are cumulative rates in selected populations, not annual risks or estimates applicable to every myocarditis diagnosis.

What predicts mortality?

Cardiac MRI findings are especially informative.

In the 2020 ten-year study, late gadolinium enhancement (LGE), indicating myocardial injury or fibrosis, was associated with:

2.4-fold greater all-cause mortality hazard.

3.0-fold greater cardiac mortality hazard.

14.8-fold greater sudden cardiac death hazard.

Septal myocardial scarring was particularly concerning.

An important distinction

A 2025 Danish population study reported 26.7% all-cause mortality at 10 years among myocarditis patients versus 13.7% in matched controls.

That is approximately a doubling of cumulative mortality, although the excess risk was concentrated early after diagnosis, and the adjusted mortality hazard after six months was not elevated in the same way.

What about vaccine-associated myocarditis?

The historical studies above largely involve myocarditis diagnosed before COVID-19 vaccination.

They should not be used to estimate 5–10-year mortality following mRNA vaccine-associated myocarditis. Those cases are generally younger and often clinically less severe, and sufficiently long follow-up is not yet available.

The key unresolved question is whether persistent myocardial LGE after vaccine-associated myocarditis carries the same long-term prognostic implications as LGE following conventional viral myocarditis.

Are you interested specifically in vaccine-associated myocarditis, or myocarditis from all causes? The distinction is critical when interpreting these mortality figures. Source

Myocarditis can be a death sentence, just like turbo cancers…

…except that several years ago this Substack published an article establishing that there may very well be a viable treatment for this “untreatable” VAIDS condition; in other words, while there may not be an ‘off switch’ proper, there may exist a means to attenuate the death and destruction:

Not only should all athletes that were conned into subjecting themselves to any vaccines consider the following protocol, but so should everyone else that has also been poisoned be guided by the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that may treat other VAIDS symptoms like blood clots, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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