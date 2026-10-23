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Unjabbed Mick (UK)'s avatar
Unjabbed Mick (UK)
Oct 23

Well, we saw this coming band have warned the masses that these poisonous Death Shots were unproven experiments, designed to depopulate by DARPA as a bioweapon of mass destruction.

We tried to warn the masses, but they (with the guidance of their Masters) called us Conspiracy Theorists! It's too late to turn back the clock as any survivors will now be experiencing ill-health or perhaps just the inevitable shortened Life Expectancy.

Any who continue to take ANY injected mRNA poison obviously have a Death Wish to take a leap of faith with these, so obviously, poisonous Experimental mRNA injections (they call 'vaccines')?

Only the gullible still continue to participate in the Experimental poisonous mRNA injection which Pfizer wanted 75 years before releasing (perhaps non-existent?) Safety Trial Stats and data!

Perhaps the details would cause bankruptcy and the proprietors to be found guilty = convicted criminals?

Unjabbed Mick. (We live longer!)

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Charles Fortin's avatar
Charles Fortin
Oct 23

Only monsters would mandate vaccines on innocent healthy athletes.

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