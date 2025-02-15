As this Substack has been warning for many years now, the turbo cancer epidemic is only now getting underway as a direct function of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” platform that was foisted on humanity during the PSYOP-19 scamdemic; in other words, cancer rates will continue to explode, and the genetically modified young people will be anything but immune from these VAIDS symptoms.

And now Mockingbird MSM outlets have been activated by their Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers to start normalizing this unprecedented phenomenon; to wit:

Except that there is no “mystery” at all, and this is just a simple low-grade coverup for those that still read these mendacious publications and somehow still believe the official narratives.

The TIME article is rather deviously clever in that it exclusively cited cancer cases prior to the C19 “vaccine” rollout, only to quote “experts” post-C19:

Dr. Andrea Cercek, co-director of the Center for Young Onset Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, agrees that some early-onset cancer cases defy easy explanation. She’s treated patients in their 20s and even teens with tumors that, biologically, “look just like a regular 80-year-old’s tumor.” These cases stump her. “Even if they drank as a teenager, it just doesn’t make sense,” she says. A few years of drinking alcohol, following an unhealthy diet, or having obesity should not be enough to produce the kind of tumor typically seen in a senior citizen, Cercek says. And yet, there they are.

If Dr. Cercek bothered to do actual science, she would be anything but “stumped,” because if she read the following article…

…she would have come across the following:

So we got a colon biopsy from a group in Germany that we’ve been working with, and we were quite shocked by the results. This is a person vaccinated four times by Pfizer. One year since vaccination: tumors emerge. Person dead within a month. We got three biopsies out of them. One postmortem. All of them have SV40 in the origin of replication from the Pfizer vaccine. We performed some sequencing which we’re going deeper on right now, but even at preliminary sequencing shows this is in fact Pfizer’s vaccine. There are sequences in there from spike and other places.

The TIME article is an exercise in extreme gaslighting, blaming anything but the deadliest gene altering SV40 promotor sequence and p53 protein suppressing bioterror poisons in the history of mankind; in fact, not a single mention of the keyword “vaccine” is invoked, yet we are treated to reality bending bullshit like this:

Chan’s team is starting with a trial that will study whether losing weight with the help of GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound affects future cancer risk among people who have survived early-onset cancer and who are overweight. Future research may study the effects of specific dietary changes, he says. But not all potential cancer triggers are as straightforward to modify as weight and diet. Take microplastics, which Frizelle, the New Zealand surgeon, believes are contributing to early-onset cancer. Frizelle is realistic about their ubiquity. Avoiding them is all but impossible in a world where water supplies are tainted and babies suckle on plastic bottles from their earliest days on earth. Barreto’s research on cancer risk starting in the womb paints an even bleaker picture, suggesting that the deck may be stacked against some people before they are really people at all. (He chooses to see it more optimistically, noting that everyone can still “take the power into their own hands” by avoiding known carcinogens.)

GLP-1 drugs are extremely dangerous, despite the “genius” PSYOP-MUSK having endorsed them after taking his C19 “vaccines” no less, and short to medium term damage includes rapid onset osteoporosis, blindness and weight gain rebounding, the longer term effects could very well be cancer.

And yet TIME attempted to obfuscate this class of injurious drugs, and use false equivalence to divert attention from the real culprit in the Modified mRNA “vaccines.” Of course, those using dangerous drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are not only more than likely “vaccinated,” and thus genetically modified, but they are more also likely consumming highly processed foods high in sugars, thus poisoning themselves with diet, EUA injections, and other abysmal lifestyle choices.

Or, everyone can still “take the power into their own hands” by avoiding all vaccines, processed foods and the various toxic products that are found in the average person’s home.

Some basic sick-care stats to consider for the United States:

4% of the world’s population

70% of BigPharma profits

50-90% of studies funded by BigPharma

38% of 12-19 year olds are pre-diabetic

7% of adults are metabolically healthy

50% drop in sperm counts in the last 40 years

the most scamdemic deaths (i.e. denial of early treatment and deliberately iatrogenic hospital protocols)

the most chronic disease

the most autoimmune conditions

the shortest lifespan

Of course, there is a massive push by the C19 “vaccine” patent holders in the DoD and Pentagon to promote the Modified mRNA platform to cure the very epidemic that they caused:

If anyone has any doubts that the DoD is yet again in on this democide program using cancer as their scamdemic followup for additional depopulation, then one only has to read a recent New York Post article entitled, Experimental cancer vaccine shows promising results for certain patients:

There could be new hope on the horizon for kidney cancer patients in the form of an experimental vaccine. Researchers at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Yale Cancer Center and other universities have announced early findings from a study of an anti-tumor vaccine for patients with advanced kidney cancer. “Patients with stage 3 or 4 kidney cancer are at high risk of recurrence,” said co-senior author and co-principal investigator Toni Choueiri, MD, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Cancer at Dana-Farber, in a press release. “The tools we have to lower that risk are not perfect, and we are relentlessly looking for more.” After undergoing surgery to remove a malignant tumor, the study’s nine participants received a cancer vaccine that was intended to “train” their immune systems to identify and attack any lingering cancer cells, according to the press release. Each vaccine was personalized to match the individual patient’s tumor type based on cancer cells that were removed during surgery. These cells contain “neoantigens,” which are “tiny fragments of mutant proteins,” the release stated. The researchers used “predictive algorithms” to determine which neoantigens should be included in the vaccine to provide the highest level of immunity.

The whole personalized “vaccine” scheme was recently sold to President Operation Warp Speed by the usual technocratic eugenicists…

…and this whole personalized cancer “vaccine” agenda will all but guarantee that the patient will be murdered by the “cure.”

And the New York Post article concluded with the following most troubling admission:

Funding for this study was provided by the Gateway for Cancer Research, the U.S. Department of Defense, Yale Cancer Center, Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center, Harvard Medical School, Trust Family Foundation, Michael Brigham, Pan-Mass Challenge, Hinda L. and Arthur Marcus Foundation, The Loker Pinard Fund for Kidney Cancer Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Conquer Cancer Foundation/Sontag Foundation, the release stated.

Is anyone really surprised that the DoD and NIH, both co-conspirators in the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, are naturally behind this next phase coverup and depopulation program?

Let us hope against hope that President Trump will finally wake up to what is being perpetrated against America, and the world:

Perhaps RFK Jr. will have the integrity and fearlessness to point out to President Trump that he is once again being played by the very same NWO globopedo assets that derailed his first term, stole the 2020 election, and are now cooking up deadly “cures” and new “pandemics?”

The good news is that we already have what may be the ultimate holy grail ‘cancer cure’ in plain sight, which is precisely why the likes of the DoD, NIH, Pentagon, CIA, BigPharma and bioterrorists like Bill Gates, et al. do NOT want you to know about the following:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

So, please take full advantage of this WEEKEND RED PILL CANCER CURE FLASH SALE by using code RFKJR20 to receive an additional 20% OFF on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also on the miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the healthy sugar alternative FLAV-X!

