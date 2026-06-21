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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
just now

He is worse that a Dr Mengele. The people need to see justice. And justice would be public execution.

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Lita's avatar
Lita
1m

She just helped big time to save America & ‘We the People’. God bless her & her husband.

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