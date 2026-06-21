On her last day as acting Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard declassified a trove of documents and emails irrefutably proving that one of the most prolific serial murderers in history Dr. Anthony Fauci was not only behind the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, but actively covered up his illicit gain-of-function (GOF) programs, pushed the preposterous “wet market” zoonotic origins narrative along with his Intelligence-Industrial Complex coconspirators, conned President Trump and the world into adhering to fraudulent “Trust the $cience” mandates, and then perjured himself under oath to congress.

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.



https://odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4166-pr-11-26 Source

A few days prior, Gabbard exposed related worldwide bioterror crimes committed by Fauci & Co. along with the entire U.S. government:

And now we have even more receipts for Dr. Fauci’s scheming as it pertains to the PSYOP-19 scamdemic that he was directly involved with; for example:

June 4, 2021 briefing with CIA/WCP personnel and NSC officials with Fauci providing views on pangolin research, early illnesses at Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers, single-lineage vs. multi-lineage evidence, etc.

May 4, 2021 CIA-context email referring to the same 40-minute secure video teleconfrenece involved CIA/WCPMC officials with Fauci fabricating the PSYOP-19 origins briefing and recommending his various captured U.S. scientists to consult the IC.

Additional background on the illegal GOF research:

The fact that the U.S. funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan (and elsewhere) is nothing new. It has been known for years - just ask those who have been calling for the prosecution of Dr. Fauci for lying about his knowledge of the funding of gain-of-function research before Congress, or those who have investigated the ties between Dr. Fauci, EcoHealth Alliance (Peter Daszak), and the U.S. health apparatus. But these documents (only some of which are new) do, at a minimum, help remind us of the U.S. funded work at Wuhan. Take, for example, the EcoHealth Alliance contract (previously released a few years ago) which discussed engineering viruses to infect “humanized mice” and how virus spike proteins were inserted into “cultured viruses” to show “that other viruses may also be able to infect human cells.” The Wuhan Institute of Virology was the “principal laboratory for all research in China.” Source

The full scope of this scandalous release:

DNI Gabbard just dropped the COVID bomb declassifying it ALL.



This is the FULL 4 PART DOCUMENT SET. All the files in one place.



The full declassified series tells a clear timeline of lies, backdoor funding and a clear cover up of the manufacturing of bioweapons.



2016–2018: Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) had advanced synthetic biology tools, 2016 DNA assembly paper. U.S. diplomats warned of biosafety failures on gain-of-function bat coronavirus research.



Feb 2020: Top officials including Fauci met to gather data on virus origins and fight "misinformation."



2020–2021: IC assessments split, one agency moderate confidence in lab incident at WIV, FBI leaned lab, others low confidence natural. WIV researchers got sick in fall 2019. Fauci's own 2012 letter described a near-identical GOF lab accident scenario.



Internal IC emails: Officials avoided letting Fauci review origins papers due to "conflict of interest." Debates raged over the furin cleavage site looking like possible GOF modification.



May 2021: Biden ordered a 90-day probe as IC remained divided. Whistleblowers alleged intelligence contradicted Fauci's testimony denying NIH GOF funding at WIV.



Genetic evidence and declassified position paper: High probability SARS-CoV-2 was lab-produced, specific S-protein changes and a suspicious 12-nucleotide insert matching bat misc-RNA.



Strongest accusations and the Rand Paul transcript: Fauci commissioned scientists to publicly deny lab origin while they privately believed it. CIA analysts voted **6-1 for lab leak**, then reversed. Fauci made unlogged CIA visits. He approved risky research without safety committee sign-off. China lied for weeks and destroyed evidence.



Overall it shows early knowledge of risks, U.S. funding of dangerous work at WIV, divided intelligence favoring lab incident in key agencies, and alleged orchestration to suppress the lab-leak theory in favor of natural origin.



Summary of Each Document Set:



Part-1 - Core early evidence & IC split: Declassified compilation of 2016–2023 materials. Key items: Feb 2020 Fauci meeting on origins data, 2016 WIV synthetic biology paper, 2018 U.S. diplomat biosafety warnings, 2021 IC 90-day assessment one agency moderate confidence lab incident at WIV, FBI lab-leaning, others low-confidence natural, Fauci's 2012 GOF pandemic hypothetical letter, and $600k NIH funding to WIV via EcoHealth. Accusations focus on Fauci/IC suppressing lab-leak discussion and stonewalling Congress.



Part-2 - Internal IC debates + Rand Paul bombshell: Internal 2020–2021 emails and transcripts. Shows IC avoiding Fauci as reviewer due to conflict of interest, debates on whether the furin cleavage site indicated GOF. Features a detailed Rand Paul transcript accusing Fauci of orchestrating a cover-up commissioning scientists to publicly deny lab origin while they privately suspected it, CIA reversing a 6-1 lab-leak vote by analysts, unlogged Fauci CIA visits, approval of GOF-style research without safety oversight, and China lying for weeks about transmission and WIV illnesses.



Part-3 - 2021 official shift + genetic evidence: May 2021 news clippings and documents around Biden's 90-day origins probe order. Includes IC divisions, WIV researchers ill in Nov 2019, Fauci defending WIV funding in Senate testimony, reference to Daszak describing spike-protein manipulation, whistleblower complaints that intelligence contradicted Fauci's GOF denial, and a key position paper arguing "high probability" SARS-CoV-2 was lab-produced with specific engineered S-protein changes and a 12-nucleotide insert. Also references 2008 synthetic coronavirus reconstruction paper.



Part-4 - Reinforcing internal materials: Additional declassified internal communications and assessments continuing the same themes. Limited extractable text appears more image/redacted-heavy, but reinforces prior parts with further documentation on origins assessments, GOF research links, funding questions, and accountability issues. Fits the overall pattern of highlighting lab-related evidence and alleged suppression/cover-up efforts.



Combined Narrative Across All 4 Parts:



From 2016 capabilities and 2018 warnings →



Early 2020 awareness meeting →



2021 divided IC assessments leaning lab key places →



Genetic arguments for lab manipulation →



Whistleblower contradictions of Fauci →



Strong public accusations of orchestrated cover-up by Fauci and elements of the IC, plus Chinese obstruction.



The release challenges the early natural-origin consensus and calls for transparency on U.S.-funded risky research at WIV.



It's time for prosecutions. Source

Time for prosecutions indeed.

Of course, the poisoned tax slaves always pay for their own demises:

Sadly, the most damning information was fully redacted:

But is Gabbard’s final declassification intentionally or unintentionally ultimately a coverup?

Because the real bioweapon payloads were never in the deliberate GOF viral releases out of the WIV; but, rather, were always the “$afe and Effective” gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that inflicted the maximum harms on humanity from this whole PSYOP-19 operation.

Surely, by now Gabbard and her team must realize that the only reason the criminal FDA issued their “emergency” use authorization (EUA) was because the entire Modified mRNA platform could never ever make it past animal trials due to its deadliness and utter ineffectiveness…

…and surely Gabbard and her team appreciate that Fauci & Co. were always behind these depopulation injections, which were ready for deployment many years prior to the intentional Event 21 WIV release…

Let me break it down in a simple way that I’ve been reporting from the beginning.

To invent a vaccine for a disease that didn’t exist, our scientific Einsteins used taxpayer money to partner with communist China to create the dangerous virus in a lab—So that they could create a vaccine for it.

Covid was a result of primarily US funded vaccine research, and that’s the thing they could not let you know.

They stopped at nothing to obfuscate, misdirect, cover their tracks, protect themselves, and controversialize anyone telling the truth.

The scientific establishment and media aided and abetted.

I can think of no more impactful, crimes and violations that have occurred in our lifetime. Source

…so is this all just the latest in the ongoing Operation Warp Speed coverup?

Always remember, all roads lead to the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama:

Two of the biggest liars in American history. Source

It is far worse than donning MK Ultra masks, lying about infection fatality rates (IFRs), blocking early treatment compounds like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine precisely because they actually worked so well such that a murderous “vaccine” could never have been approved, and instituting iatrogenic hospital protocols with the fatal combination of intubation and Remdisivir to maximize the “COVID” death cases in order to socially engineer societies into subjecting themselves to these gene therapies that to this very day are still being pushed on children and adults alike…

…no, it was always far more nefarious than the average person can still imagine, and Obama and his NWO globopedo handlers were always behind this continuing eugenics program:

OBAMA & FAUCI both warned of a "FLU-LIKE" pandemic years before COVID took place. They even ran COVID war games and simulations before the outbreak, which turned out identical to the pandemic itself.



They knew EXACTLY what would happen because they were the ones who created it themselves.



A "vaccine" was then released, from a pandemic in which they started, which ended up killing MILLIONS of people, along with the pandemic itself. It was all planned and executed against humanity.



NEVER FORGET. Source

American comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore, who was a rabid communist prior to being severely injured from two servings of the Moderna PSYOP-19 vaccine in April 2021, has finally woken up the hard way, and posted two days ago on X the following:

Everything Fauci told us was a lie.



He lied about:

-Funding the creation of Covid virus

-Herd immunity & Natural immunity

-Vaxx Stopping transmission & contraction

-Early treatments: Ivermectin & hydroxychloroquine

-Lockdowns

-Masks

-Children needing Vax

- Severity of Covid virus ( death rate for people under 70 was 0,04%)



Everything Fauci said about Covid was a lie. Not that he “didn’t know” or that the “ science was evolving”, he knowingly lied & purposefully misled the public. Source

The scamdemic was always pure junk science:

“There was no science behind it…and there was no clinical trials…that’s why it was accepted” -Dr. Fauci



Be careful…this video will spike your blood pressure Source

Is your blood boiling yet?

And just another reminder that BigPharma never held the majority of the PSYOP-19 “vaccine” patents because it was the DOD, Pentagon, NIAID and NIH that are the holders of these democide technologies, which is precisely why the likes of Pfizer and Moderna were allowed to make windfall profits from the “free” “vaccines” courtesy of the duped and frightened American taxpayers:

The calls for justice are now coming from all sides:

Senile diaper soiling ice cream licking pedo “Biden” was installed as “President” off a blatantly stolen election is what allowed for the the autopen “pardon” of Dr. Fauci:

Fauci funded the research that almost certainly led to the pandemic. He then lied about it under oath and spent over two years trying to make people believe that Covid occured naturally. That is why he needed a pardon. Source

And speaking of stolen elections:

This was why the COVID mass murder was committed: Source

Now, let us get back to the topic of the gene integrating Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and the burgeoning VAIDS epidemic…

…and exactly why Gabbard’s declassification on Fauci is grossly incomplete; namely, we are in the midst of a Great Depopulation that is not just unrelentingly progressing, but is actually accelerating:

Disabilities continuing to rise. Yesterday, I saw a 37 year old on long-term disability after 3 Pfizer shots. 🚨 US BLS Disability survey went to a new all time high of 36.768 million in May.



Last high was November 2025 at 36.638 million.



Notice the 3 sigma trend change that has occurred since February of 2021.



In a little over 5 years the survey has added about 6 plus million folks (22.5% growth) Source

At the height of the plandemic Intelligence-Industrial Complex assets like Mark Zuckerberg knew exactly what was being perpetrated:

Leaked video of Mark Zuckerberg where he warned his Facebook execs NOT TO GET VACCINATED with the mRNA (COVID) vaccines because "we don't know the long-term side effects of modifying people's DNA & RNA"



He censored doctors, scientists, and the sick who denounced the ‘Vaccines" Source

Unsurprisingly, the CIA’s Mockingbird MSM was ordered to completely avoid covering this bombshell story…

…we may easily conclude exactly just who the criminals really are:

And let us never forget how so many of the Medical Freedom hero doctors were aggressively persecuted for daring to speak out about these genocide shots in the hopes of saving patient lives:

When Dr. Mark Brody sent a cautionary email to his patients urging them to wait for better vaccine data before getting the COVID shots, Rhode Island suspended his license. When forced to choose between renouncing his medical opinion or failing a board-imposed ethics course, he surrendered his license voluntarily, now practicing integrative medicine without prescriptions.



Dr Brody is one of six plaintiffs suing seven medical boards for violating the free speech of physicians whose medical opinions differ from other physicians. Source

And now that we have a full-blown global VAIDS epidemic…

…the death tolls will only keep rising, so the question remains: will Dr. Fauci & Co. get away with their Crimes Against Humanity?

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