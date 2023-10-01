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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 1, 2023

The fraudulent research on Remdesivir is just the latest gross misrepresentation of a drug treatment that is harmful and causes death!

It is time to criminalize fraudulent medical research that causes harm and death, and should be treated no different than first-degree murder! There are over 500 drugs with black box warning’s that indicate the risk of dying from the administration of the drug is a Reality! The FTA is not effective in policing the drug history because it has been emasculated by the very institutions that benefit from pushing drugs toare physicians

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Kari's avatar
Kari
Oct 1, 2023

In August of 2021 my whole household was sick with Covid. My dad was the most impacted due to his age and heart condition. I had to take him to the hospital. Unfortunately they prescribed remdesivir. They acted like we needed to decide fast because they only had so much. We didn’t find anything negative when we searched it. We read Trump took it. The hospital talked to us about when and how he was going to be released, discussing occupational therapy, etc. Then the remdesivir kicked in. His hands began to swell. It was kidney failure but they didn’t tell us that. They began to discuss end of life care. He died. I’d sign up for this class action lawsuit. People need to be held accountable for their actions.

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