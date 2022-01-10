“...the socio-psychological foundations of socialism is identical to that of the foundations of a state, if there were no institution enforcing socialistic ideas of property, there would be no room for a state, as a state is nothing else than an institution built on taxation and unsolicited, noncontractual interference with the use that private people can make of their natural property. There can be no socialism without a state, and as long as there is a state there is socialism. The state, then, is the very institution that puts socialism into action; and as socialism rests on aggressive violence directed against innocent victims, aggressive violence is the nature of any state.”

— Hans-Hermann Hoppe, “The Theory of Capitalism and Socialism”

Under the various guises of liberty throughout the ages, one of most effective means of control has always been accomplished through finance. Limit disposable income, and the propensity to borrow increases. As debt increases for the average person, so do fears and insecurities. Increase fears and insecurities, and it is that much easier to impose control.

The Founding Fathers were acutely aware of these evident dynamics. That was why they were vehemently against central banks, and bestowed onto Congress the power to create money and determine its value. The Founders were also wholly against any direct un-apportioned taxation (i.e. “income” taxes). They wanted We the People to have Allodial Property Title such that no taxes nor debts could ever be levied upon a property, thus ensuring actual unencumbered private property. We all know that today in America properties are anything but privately owned due to severe property taxes rendering “your” home nothing more than a lease arrangement with the county, 30 year mortgages (i.e. death pledges) to the banks notwithstanding. Refuse to pay the county its unfair share, and armed men show up to separate you from “your” home. The majority of property taxes are siphoned to the “public” schools, which are themselves unconstitutional since nowhere in the Constitution is “free” schooling a right. Schooling is a goods and services, nothing more. This is precisely why children at these schools are taught anything but Constitutional law, and taught anything but real history; Critical Race Theory curriculum and Tranny Storytime ensure that the future generations are easy to control know-nothings that will mindlessly pay large percentages of the fruits of their labors to illegitimate governments because it’s not the racist thing to do, not to mention the hypoxia induced from perpetual mask wearing ensures prematurely braindead masses reduced to tax mule debt-slaves in vicious feedback loops of compliance.

More taxes, less education, and more indoctrination. More taxes, less disposable “income.” More taxes, less autonomy and life choices. More taxes, more fear. More fear, less liberty. Less liberty, more tyranny. All while concurrently placing the entire Republic into untenable national debt via the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank.

In 1884 The Wilson-Gorman Tariff Act was introduced as the first peacetime income tax money grab in America. This “Act” was basically a 2% tax on “income” of over $4,000, which at the time would have impacted less than 1% of households. In 1885 SCOTUS repealed this illegal scheme as unconstitutional. That year marks perhaps the last time SCOTUS was not itself fully captured, and as such was still somewhat working on behalf of We the People. Thus, in 1895 SCOTUS considered theft by a government of the fruits of one’s labors as the total subversion of the Constitution, not to mention natural rights. But the United States Corporation is nothing if not patient…

The Cult’s next instance of their tax slavery scheme came about in 1913. That year marks for all intents and purposes the first successful major phase of the modern era coup d'état that today we are witnessing rapidly accelerate. The Cult that ran the British Empire and the outrage over taxation without representation merely bided its time and regrouped into another criminal configuration under Color of Law. It was under the prototypical “progressive” Big Government quasi-communist Presidency of Woodrow Wilson that the altogether unconstitutional 16th Amendment was ratified. 16A to this very day is antithetical to the Constitution. That very same year by no coincidence during Congressional winter recess the wholly unconstitutional The Federal Reserve Act was rammed through. In two fell swoops in a single year under a criminally disastrous presidency was forged the beginning of the end of the Republic. Of course, President Wilson committed one of the most unconstitutional “blunders” in the history of American history by entering into WW1 for no good reason—well, there were most excellent reasons for all kinds of Bigger Gov. By the end of Wilson’s disastrous presidency, the criminals had pulled off the total capture of the United States government, and We the People’s liberties would from thenceforth be systematically dismantled one devalued and stolen dollar at a time. That was the setup. Remember, less purchasing power of a dollar, less generational wealth, less property rights, more tyrannies upon tyrannies upon tyrannies applied with ever increasing ease.

For 29 long years the United States Corporation was lying in wait, ready to put into play 16A for all that it was hatched to be. That of course required yet another war! It was sold as “patriotic” to “voluntarily” contribute to the war effort. Enter the VICTORY TAX scam of 1942. This was not just a “voluntary” tax that would be capped at 3%, it was also “temporary.” The evolution of the virtue signal. Of course, 2 years later this VICTORY TAX was repealed as unconstitutional, but the American populace was never informed of this, and so the “voluntary” and “temporary” tax became permanent, and anything but voluntary. The ever more unconstitutional Individual Income Tax Act of 1944 was pushed through, even providing new definitions for these illegal “income” taxes. The modern era tax slavery trial balloon was firmly set into motion, floating gently above the unsuspecting citizenry, gently floating as they were to be slowly boiled alive across generations.

It is worth noting that prior to this 1944 “income” tax scam, America had a functioning military, roads, schools, hospitals, police, fire stations, and other well functioning infrastructure firmly in place; thus, all the fallacious arguments in the world as to why “income” taxes are necessary are just that, fallacious arguments predicated on brainwashing and ignorance. Taxation was never about anything but Social Engineering. Or why, for example, the Federal Reserve Bank could quite literally conjure any amount of fiat out of thin air, as they have been doing especially since the “Great Financial Crisis” (scam) of 2008, so why tax anyone then? (The Fed’s balance sheet in 2008 was around $800 billion. Now, The Fed’s balance sheet is over $8.7 trillion, or more than 10 times higher. But more on this shortly.) And so, as is painfully obvious by now, governments only ever seek to increase power, never ever relinquishing it voluntarily, and these tax schemes imposed under Color of Law are vital tools of the State, and governments are ready, willing, and prepared to break every single law to achieve their tyrannical ends, of course all for the “greater good” of its citizenry; to wit:

To guarantee that the American citizenry would fall in line with these illegal taxes that continue to this very day required what we now term Social Engineering. Enter the “Death & Taxes” pilot meme. Think of this as the prototypical three word slogan that is easily programmed into the unsuspecting citizenry as a catchy shibboleth that they mindlessly repeat amongst themselves, thus reinforcing their brave new slave mind state. Other three word memes du jour mindlessly repeated are “Trust the Science,” “Safe and Effective,” “Build Back Better,” etc. These slogans are all inextricably linked, with the former having both directly and indirectly birthed the latter ones. But more on that later.

From Dr. “Angel of Death” Mengele’s medical experiments, to Von Braun’s rocket technology, to the on and off world advanced technologies, to Goebbel’s Ministry of Propaganda, the Nazis for all intents and purposes were the prototypical modern era technocratic transhumanists. We also now know from declassified documents that three years before the end of WW2, the elite Nazis were already rapidly transferring their looted monies and treasures out of Germany, knowing full well that they were going to “lose” the war. That would put their insider knowledge at around 1942, the year of the VICTORY TAX. There are no coincidences, because just as the Nazi upper brass were transferring their ill-gotten assets to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a bank they created which to this day operates at the Central Bank of Central Banks, while “investing” in various Wall Street Companies, and aggressively moving stolen gold and money directly into the Federal Reserve Bank, the US government had simultaneously commenced on its less evasive slow theft of its citizenry, the very taxpayer monies that would be instrumental in absorbing these Nazis into the various American three letter agencies and programs like NASA as the war officially ended. To these ends, the powerful American Wall Street law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell aided and abetted Hitler from the get go, as well as major US corporations like IBM, which provided the census technology to expeditiously identify and herd the Jews, as well as Coca-Cola and other big corporations, various banks directly funding Hitler’s war machine, with powerful financial and moral supporters such as Prescott Bush, whose son would happen to one day run the CIA. There are truly no coincidences here.

Allen Dulles and his brother were both lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell. Allen was also working for the Office for Strategic Services (OSS), which was the prototypical American spy agency. He was stationed out of Bern, Switzerland as an American “spy”, yet his actual work it is now known was quite literally indirectly supporting Hitler and covering up Nazi war crimes with the help of the likes of the NY Times. Three years before the official end of the war the breakaway civilization of the Nazi regime was ramping up into full operational mode as the deadly distraction of WW2 raged on. Allen Dulles was instrumental in establishing the elite Nazi war crime into what they are today: the breakaway Nazi gang fully entrenched in the financial, tech, unconstitutional governmental agencies, and other sectors. Dulles launched Operation Paperclip to poach the best and the brightest Nazi minds and import them to America. The finest SS personal were combined with the OSS and consolidated into the Central Intelligence Agency, which Dulles personally ran. The CIA was and continues to be a fascist hybrid Wall Street meets Nazi agency, quite literally a most evil origin story, and they operate today in total subversion of the Constitution and We the People. NASA took Von Braun and other top Nazi rocket tech scientists to develop the space program. And Operation Mockingbird essentially took over Mainstream Media by embedding CIA agents into all the newsroom to fully propagandize impressionable American minds: all of these projects are ongoing to this very day. All of these projects, not limited to the biomedical work of the “Angel of Death” now being run by Dr. “I am Science” Fauci, an equally depraved sociopath doctor in his own right, are the continuation and evolution that are today instrumental in what we are seeing with “COVID-19” aka PSYOP-19.

“Death and Taxes”, “War on Terror,” “War on Virus,” “Trust the Science,” and other three word slogans mindlessly repeated by the programmed citizenry are all related to one another, and all are made possible by “Death and Taxes.”

“Death and Taxes” indirectly and directly pay for the MSM propaganda. The Nazi ministry of propaganda responsible for equating Jews with rats in Leni Riefenstahl’s famous films, is echoed in today’s Hollywood production slates loaded with “woke” State ideologies which just so happen to be monitored and shaped by the “advising” CIA. “Death and Taxes” pay for the unconstitutional CIA, FBI, IRS, FDA, CDC, and other three letter/word “government” agencies. “Death and Taxes” backstop the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank. “Death and Taxes” pay for the private banks like JP Morgan Chase bank that are one of the Federal Reserve Bank owners, and happen to be tasked with issuing EBT cards to the poors. “Death and Taxes” pay for CIA assets like Elon Musk and his taxpayer gifted grants for his overpriced and unreliable Tesla cars, and of course his Neuralink is nothing more than a DARPA project that is made to appear as a private sector project a la Facebook. “Death and Taxes” pay for DARPA as well, and the black budget advanced tech that the taxpayers know nothing of and have no access to despite funding it all, not limited to off world UFO tech that the government has been in possession of since WW2. “Death and Taxes” pay for Amazon’s AWS, and allowed for CIA asset Jeff Bezos to wipe out all of the mom and pop shops en route to being the global commissary as backstopped by In-Q-Tel. “Death and Taxes” pay for In-Q-Tel which is the CIA’s Silicon Valley venture capital arm that “invests” in all of the social media tech, and other tech fronts like Meta, Alphabet, et al. without ever sharing its proceeds with the source of this money; namely, the US tax donkeys. “Death and Taxes” privatize the profits, and socialize the losses of both the government and their corporate partners in crime. “Death and Taxes” pay for Fauci’s NIH which uses tax monies to R&D questionable patents that they turn around and license to private BigPharma corporations while Fauci et al. illegally keep the proceeds as well as the royalties instead of giving it all back to the rightful owners, the US taxpayers. “Death and Taxes” pay for the private BigPharma corporations’ deadly “vaccines” which are then injected into the virtuous virtue signaling mask wearing human lab rats for “free.” “Death and Taxes” pay for illegal Gain of Function research at CCP and CIA run labs like the Wuhan Lab of Virology. “Death and Taxes” pay for Bill Gates’ tax avoidance schemes which funnel taxpayer monies back into his orgs and that of his partners in crime. “Death and Taxes” pay for all kinds of anti-human, anti-We the People government and private sector budgets. “Death and Taxes” pay for all the illegal non-stop wars that Congress never approves of. “Death and Taxes” even paid for the over $21 Trillion in missing money at the DoD and HUD that was “classified” away from the prying eyes of the rightful owners of said tax monies. Taxation is theft, and it generates ever more of its self-perpetuating larceny. Thus, “Death and Taxes” is far from some innocent mantra imprinted into the collective minds of the naïve and gullible American citizen, but, rather, is the most pernicious Original Social Engineering Sin.

“The individual is handicapped by coming face to face with a conspiracy so monstrous he cannot believe it exists.”

— J Edgar Hoover

By 2019 the shadowy global derivatives market, estimated by some at well over a quadrillion dollars, was coming under pressure from rising interest rates. The world needed another disaster to avert this implosion. Another “market” crash was not quite ready to be perpetrated on the world just yet, but decades of “pandemic” simulations from the CIA’s Project Clear Vision to operation Dark Winter to Event 201, which was literally staged weeks before “COVID-19,” could be rolled out with relative ease. The Medical Tyranny models of total societal control were game-planned many times over by the usual suspects, and were sufficiently ready for real-world deployment. The “virus” was already created by Dr. “I am Science” Fauci and his CIA run CCP collaborators. Everything was in place. The CIA, The Federal Reserve Bank, the BIS, IMF, WEF, Gates, et al. were ready to go to work. Of course, the real work was to Social Engineer everyone into full compliance ahead of the real pandemic; namely, the deadly mRNA and vector DNA experimental gene therapies that never made it past animal studies were always a vital component of this program. The setup for this biochemical genetic engineering Depopulation Program required the Social Engineering PSYOP-19 phase to instill maximum fear (of virus, death, poverty, etc.), and that fear would pave the way for full spectrum dominance in the form of total control. Pitting fearful citizens against each other, using binary low-grade tricks like labelling the scared, gullible and trusting persons “pro-vax” while those that were on to BigPharma and governments as “anti-vaxxers”. By then the usual Deep State playbook of dividing and conquering the citizenry with “Trumpers” vs “anti-Trumpers” with all of the requisite political and social polarizations was firmly in place to facilitate with much ease the consequent steps. As the bickering continued, and as the Mockingbird MSM fear-mongered the planet for a virus that quite literally had over a 99.9%+ survivability rate for most people, and with YoY mortality for 2020 being anything but “pandemic” level deaths and the Cabal knew all of this from the start, the deadly Operation Warp Speed scam was rolled out in record time. The global derivatives market, the untenable debt supercycle, and the Ponzi “markets” were thus “stabilized” as trillions more were conjured from thin air and handed out as pittances to the locked down and conned masses, thus priming them for their Death Injections, never-ending boosters, and the “vax” passport horror show we now see in full operational mode today.

So why didn’t The Fed just print even more money in 2019? Why unleash PSYOP-19 when they clearly hadn’t perfected their scheme, with all the VAERS data and premature deaths and AE’s exposing them off the top, with the CDC constantly revising and obfuscating and making it all seem so much worse than it really was, and continues to be? Was the nation not already sufficiently enslaved by a perpetually ballooning national debt and onerous taxation, with a few trillion more in fresh fiat here and there not making much of a difference, at least not to the average clueless American? Or was there something far more sinister about the timing of this COVID-19 operation? And what of all of the recent CIA-run UFO disclosure rumblings? (The whole black budget UFO and off world tech that belongs to We the People as paid for by “Death and Taxes” is currently being game planned as the next false flag.) Why so many PSYOPS, False Flags, and “disclosures” all at once?

The Three Financial Destruction Nodes: The Federal Reserve, IRS, and Treasury:

There is far too much “collateral” and that collateral has its own liabilities in the form of pensions, savings, etc. It all must now be discharged along with the debt supercycle. The stock “markets” are being readied for a crash that will make 2008 look like Disneyland. There are far too many human useful and useless eater liabilities in the West. “Income” taxes are not draining the plasma from their hosts fast enough, and the backlash now is not worth the effort. It is vital to realize that since Day 1 the US Government never required the collection of “income” taxes; as perviously mentioned, all the infrastructure was in place prior to 1942. Taxation was always about CONTROL. Limit the finances of We the People, and you limit their power. Limit their power, and the government’s power grows in direct inverse function.

And now we are on the precipice of Universal Basic Income for the Human 2.0 and surviving refuseniks of these gene therapies. The technologically “clean” and “efficient” Death Injections under Nazism 2.0 Medical Tyranny achieve many ends in the most expeditious means possible. Thus, the slow kill PSYOP-19 program was launched.

And the aggressive violence of the State in unconstitutionally forcing deadly EUA gene therapies upon its citizenry goes perfectly hand in hand with the aggressive violence of its “Death and Taxes.” As the One World Cult readies for the Crypto-SDR one world digital currency as part of the human chattel consolidation program under the universal social credit score system, a new paradigm rapidly emerges.

The individual thus becomes the tax incarnate, levied in perpetuity upon and against itself as Slave 2.0 of the Great Reset, until such time as there are insufficient taxes to extract, and the subject is clinically and sanitarily disappeared.

Death for the useless carbon based life form eaters will be quickly uploaded. They will not protest, since they have been primed for their own mass suicide by the sins of emitting CO2, the gas of life itself. And of course procreation will be in non-binary test tubes for the “tax” base replenishment of the dystopian One World Government.

Total Reality Inversion.

And if We the Survivors do not invert the reality inversion in time…

Time is running out…

After a lifetime of State programming, the average person is now fully desensitized such that they are unable to comprehend that taxation is no less a violent act than being mugged at gunpoint in some murky alley; in fact, it is an even more violent event. The onslaught of crimes perpetrated by the State, whether they be in the form of taxes, “vaccines,” mandates, “vax” passports, masks, lockdowns, the upcoming draconian “climate change” social credit score passports, Cyber Polygon false flags directed at you as paid for by you the tax mule debt slave, or quite literally any of the innumerable laws that were scammed into existence post The Bill of Rights will never cease until there is appreciable non-compliance. All of these “laws” and “mandates” are heinously violent crimes against one’s natural rights, private property, bodily autonomy, life and liberty.

This violence has been normalized through the Military Medical Technocratic Intelligence Congressional Industrial Complex.

The Death Cult Government and its armies of useful idiots are the enemies of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Until we truly appreciate that the government works for us, not the other way round, we will remain the beaten down and despised slaves of a system that financially controls us until such time that our usefulness is deemed past sell date.

These malignant Social Engineering and “Medical” Gene Engineering schemes must be reengineered if whatever remains of the human race post the Death Injection PSYOP-19 Depopulation Program is to avoid living under total technofascist posthuman tyranny.

This Original Social Engineering Sin has for far too long paid the way for most, if not all, of our current ills. Let’s start finally calling it what it really is: “Taxes are Death.”

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

