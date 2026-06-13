2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
6hEdited

Most of these labs in Ukraine were Soviet operations, but when the Soviet Union collapsed many years ago, the lab scientists were not being paid and were selling info and their services to the highest bidder. The US stepped in and took over all those labs, paid the scientists to keep them under their control, and has clandestinely operated them ever since. Putin was correct but naturally, the US govt couldn’t reveal the existence of the labs, so he was made to look foolish by US media.

Reply
Share
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

NAIAD (6 billion budget) main goal is to support the DOD goal of creating Bio weapons for use against perceived enemies. Bio aggression by the US government is real. We shut down the Chinese illegal lab in CA. Surprised that all those on foreign soil are still functioning. A great business plan. Create a GOF and then give the pharma boys a reason to create a RNA for profit. Read one report that said that the bio labs in Ukraine were trying to come up with a GOF that was ethnic specific to Russian people. We are going to destroy life on earth if we continue down this path! DR. Fauci just did his job by lying to keep the truth from being known. Who cares how many million Americans were harmed or died in the process. Greatest crime against fellow Americans that must be rectified!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture