Outgoing Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard who recently resigned to care of her husband as he battles a rare form of (turbo) bone cancer has just declassified absolutely devastating intelligence that irrefutably proves once and for all that the U.S. government has been and continues to work on behalf of the NWO globopedo cabal’s long-running gain-of-function (GOF) biowarfare genocide program; to wit:

Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.



In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function research around the world, and increase transparency and accountability, ODNI will continue working with partners across the Administration to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what “research” is being conducted.



https://odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases-2026/4163-pr-10-26 Source

It is important to appreciate that all previous administrations flat out denied that there exists this Intelligence-Industrial Complex illicit global bioterror project:

In 2022 Jen Psaki was asked about claims that we were operating biolabs in Ukraine. She denied the existence of “bioweapons” programs and then called the whole thing Russian disinformation. Source

And remember when President Putin and his generals were exposing U.S. biolabs illegally operating out of Ukraine?

The CIA’s 2014 Ukrainian coup d'état paved the way for these biolabs:

🚨 Russia Was Telling the Truth,U.S. Bio-Labs Relocated from Ukraine to Africa — Avian Flu False Flag in Preparation



Russia’s liberation of Ukraine’s U.S.-run bio-labs forced relocation of the operation to African soil. The objective: release engineered avian flu as a bioweapon, trigger the next pandemic, and pin it on Putin.



Metabiota — a Biden-connected firm — along with cutout NGOs pose as humanitarian outfits while running cover for the State Department and DoD. Their actual function: pathogen development serving Big Pharma’s interests.



Ai refuses to acknowledge, still calling it a conspiracy. Ai is quickly becoming the fact-checkers that allowed the Covid Plandemic, Hunter laptop and 2020 steal. Source

In other words:

No fucking wonder Russia invaded Ukraine… it wasn’t just the red line of NATO nor the 2014 U.S. Coup in Ukraine.



It was that PLUS the Ukraine via dark money U.S. Proxy hosting these deadly pathogens of war on THEIR Border.



Imagine if China or Mexico having this on our border? Is this what they had planned for us? 😳 🚨 Newly Declassified: America Built and Funded Over 40 Labs in Ukraine That Stored Dangerous Soviet-Era Pathogens in Complete Secret



It states that the U.S. built and supported more than 40 laboratories across Ukraine and They held especially dangerous pathogens such as anthrax, Ebola, Marburg, plague, Lassa, MERS, SARS, tularemia, tuberculosis, and others.



U.S. scientists trained Ukrainian staff to work with these high-risk pathogens.

— WOW! 😮 Many labs operated at high biosafety levels (BSL-3 and BSL-4), which are used for the most dangerous diseases.



A map in the document shows lab locations across Ukraine (including Kharkiv, Odessa, and others).



The report gives specific examples of U.S.-funded labs with exact costs — some costing over $3 million each — and names the main U.S. contractor (Black & Veatch) along with Ukrainian partners.



Several labs received official permits to work with “Especially Dangerous Pathogens.”



This document confirms the U.S. directly built and paid for dozens of labs in Ukraine, storing some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens with millions of taxpayer dollars IN COMPLETE SECRECY.



Heads need to roll! Source

These biolabs costing millions of dollars per facility were exclusively funded by the America tax slaves, and expressly operated for heinously nefarious purposes:

DECLASSIFIED BIOLAB BOMBSHELL: DNI Tulsi Gabbard just dropped the documents and it's explosive.



120+ biolabs in 30+ countries, with a heavy focus on Ukraine, where the U.S. built and supported over 40 labs.



This release directly supports President Trump's May 2025 Executive Order to end federal funding of risky Gain-of-Function research worldwide and increase transparency.



Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released never-before-seen declassified slides exposing the scale of U.S. government-funded biological laboratories worldwide.



These facilities were used for:



- Storage of Especially Dangerous Pathogens (EDPs) from the Soviet era



- Training Ukrainian scientists in high-containment biocontainment labs



- The slides also note Russia's accusations of U.S. biological weapons work in Ukrainian facilities.



- Research on deadly viruses



Pathogens documented include, Anthrax, Plague, Ebola, Marburg, Lassa, Tularemia, Tuberculosis, African Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, MERS, SARS, Rickettsia, and more.



Labs in Odessa, Uzhgorod, Kherson, Zakarpattia, plus major institutes like the Central Reference Laboratory and Ukrainian Antiplague Research Institute.



Main U.S. contractor was Black & Veatch, with Ukrainian subcontractors like Techno Project, Mediamax, Invest, and others.



Taxpayer costs ran into the millions per lab.



Examples: $2.1M, $3.5M, $1.7M–$1.9M for design, construction, and equipment.



Ukrainian Ministry of Health issued permits for working with these dangerous pathogens.



The U.S. paid Ukrainian scientists to study the genomes of highly infectious viruses, including highly pathogenic avian flu, inside these American-funded biocontainment labs.



Clear "web of connections" to the U.S. biological weapons defense industry. The slides also note Russia's accusations of U.S. biological weapons work in Ukrainian facilities.



This program was knowingly hidden from the American people for years. Previous administrations and officials allegedly lied, covered it up, and attacked anyone who raised questions.



Many of these labs conducted research on hazardous pathogens with very little oversight, including dangerous Gain-of-Function work.



Labs in Ukraine are now at heightened risk due to the ongoing war. The files are public. The truth is out. This isn't conspiracy, it's declassified U.S. government documents. Demand accountability. Source

Arrests indeed:

Just like the GOF PSYOP-19 scamdemic was initially developed at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill by Dr. Fauci’s partner-in-crime Ralph Baric, only to then be conveniently outsourced as a pivot off the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate “President” Barack Hussein Obama’s coverup GOF moratorium to a sister facility known as the Wuhan Institute of Virology…

…all of these other GOF viruses that were being illegally developed across the world by the U.S. government in clandestine biolabs are being readied for followup scamdemics and associated gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

This is Tulsi Gabbard’s Swan Song— She just exposed them ALL!



🚨 Declassified Report Maps out the Extensive Secret U.S. Network Behind Ukrainian Biolabs and Dangerous Gain of Function and Pathogen Research 🦠



This document shows many U.S. government agencies, universities, and companies linked to Ukrainian scientific institutions conducting dangerous “research” on the world’s most dangerous pathogens. 🦠 A table lists multiple research projects (called TAPs) on viruses such as highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu), African swine fever, and others. Many of these projects were completed or are ongoing.



The U.S. funded Ukrainian scientists to study the genomes of highly dangerous viruses inside biocontainment labs that were also paid for by the U.S. government. 🔻 U.S. Government Agencies & Contractors



Black & Veatch (major contractor, appears multiple times)

CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

USDA (United States Department of Agriculture)

Metabiota 🔻 U.S. Universities & Research Institutions

University of Florida

University of Tennessee

Kansas State University (K-State)

University of New Mexico

University of Alaska Anchorage

JGI (Joint Genome Institute) 🔻 Other Partners:

Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research – UFZ

Orion

SATOSO

OIC 🔻Ukrainian Entities:

Various Ukrainian research institutes, veterinary labs, and universities



*Note: There are others as this is described as a small sampling. Source

And this really is a global biowarfare project with EVERY INSTITUTION BOUGHT:

And speaking of Rand Paul, yesterday he posted on X about some of Dr. Fauci’s Crimes Against Humanity leveraging said Intelligence-Industrial Complex that has always been weaponized against We the People all while feigning to serve America:

The deliberate web of complexity is a feature of this ongoing global eugenics program:

And what about those rogue biolabs recently being busted in Nevada?

An Israeli operating a CCP biolab in Nevada is truly odd, and of course he is somehow let off the hook:

Odd story.. very odd..



Las Vegas Bio-Lab: Federal charges against Ori Solomon, an Israeli property manager who was in the U.S. on a non-immigrant visa, have been DROPPED, without prejudice— Solomon managed the rental property in East Las Vegas where the illegal biolab was discovered.



Solomon managed the home (and reportedly dozens of other short-term rentals/Airbnbs in the area) for the owner, an LLC tied to Jia Bei Zhu (a Chinese national in federal custody related to a similar Reedley, CA biolab case). The federal charges that were dropped were specifically for illegal firearm possession. Solomon is not allowed to possess firearms.



He was arrested and charged in Clark County with a felony count of improper disposal (or discharging) of hazardous waste—specifically linked to the improper storage and disposal of hydrochloric acid found at the property. A court date scheduled for June 4, 2026.



https://rumble.com/v7afem2-las-vegas-bio-lab-federal-charges-against-ori-solomon-an-israeli-property-m.html Source

Always follow the money.

And all of this money is generated courtesy of the theft via taxes from the American slaves forced to pay for their own demises as well as innocent people in other nations all while funds continue to freely flow into these horrific projects all across the globe.

Basically, given this latest declassification by Gabbard, a new “emergency” followup scamdemic is all but guaranteed, but the following protocol may protect from most if not all GOF viruses from PSYOP-19 to Hantavirus to Ebola to these latest biolab creations to the seasonal flu to the common cold, as well as for turbo cancers, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, various other “incurable” ailments and VAIDS adverse events, “vaccine” shedding, and so on and so forth, the following may very well be the best means of protecting oneself against these ongoing Crimes Against Humanity:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT pay for your own demise.

Do NOT comply.

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