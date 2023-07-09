Yesterday this Substack reviewed the latest cardiac mortality data:

A few days before that, this Substack reviewed the latest cancer data:

Today we tie these terrifying trends together by reviewing the latest data on excess non-PSYOP-19 natural cause mortality:

“Free speech absolutist” fraudster Elon Musk is still blocking Tweets in Substack. Please click the image to review the charts.

The two horror show charts from the above Tweet:

The mortality trend is relentlessly rising, meaning that the slow kill bioweapon injections are steadily deploying their fatal payloads across the “vaccinated,” more at genetically modified subjects.

Now let us take a more aerial view by looking at US Life Expectancy to remove even an iota of a scintilla of doubt that we are squarely in the midst of a State bioterror Great Reset eugenics program:

The above chart shows significantly increased mortality far worse than WW2 and the Vietnam War combined; in other words, the life expectancy for the US and all other highly DEATHVAXXED™ nations is trending straight toward a global mass depopulation event. (Childbirth trends are similarly plummeting in the West post DEATHVAX™.)

The data and the facts are absolutely incontrovertible. There is no kind of mental gymnastics, nor contortions of logic that can disprove the simple fact that large swaths of the global population are being murdered by a cabal of technocratic psychopaths operating out of illegitimate Federal governments, agencies and organizations like the CDC, NIH, FDA, CIA, DoD, Pentagon, CFR, WEF, WHO, UN, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofits,” et al.

The only hope that the “vaccinated” now have is to counter their mRNA and DNA contamination by using inexpensive repurposed drugs to fend off the spike protein damage, VAIDS, prion-based diseases, cardiac damage, turbo cancers, etc. & etc.

The unvaccinated may also want to consider said inexpensive repurposed drugs as prophylaxis from infections, shedding, cancers, etc.

And the unvaccinated and “vaccinated” alike must avoid environmental toxins, processed foods, unfiltered municipal water, etc. and offer total and absolute noncompliance during the forthcoming PSYOP-(_____) “mandates.”

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X