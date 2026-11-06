The VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic courtesy of the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” has now gone into overdrive, with England recoding an unprecedented number of daily new diagnoses.

According to an article in The Guardian titled, Cancer diagnoses in England hit record high of more than 1,000 people a day, the cancer rates may very well be much higher than a thousand per day:

Cancer diagnoses in England have hit record highs, with more than 1,000 people a day diagnosed, NHS figures show. But experts warned that although the health service was identifying more cases, it was still failing to meet timescale targets on diagnosis and treatment. According to the latest cancer registration statistics, more than 373,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in England in 2024, the highest figure on record. On average, NHS England diagnosed 1,021 people a day with cancer in 2024, up from 972 a day in 2023. Prostate, breast, lung and bowel cancers accounted for half of all new diagnoses.

Of course, the driving force of this turbo cancer explosion is anything but the you know what:

Dr Ian Walker, the executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, said: “While NHS staff are diagnosing more people with cancer every day, too many are still being caught at a late stage.” […] “An ageing population is an important factor in the increase in diagnoses, but we must also recognise the role of obesity, which is a major and often overlooked risk factor for cancer.” She added that alongside preventing cancer, the NHS needed to continue improving early detection, including through the expansion of targeted lung cancer screening.

No mention of the gene altering DEATHVAX™, but at least “climate change” was not blamed by the hacks that wrote that coverup article.

Mysteries abound, even in demographics that historically never succumbed to this disease:

Longtime readers of this Substack can easily see through these MSM Mockingbird articles, knowing full well what is driving all this needless bioterror democide:

And here is the latest horror show U.S. cancer data, where the trend is anything but your friend:

Chart 11 - Cancer Excess Mortality Ages 0-54 (USA - No PFE)



Steady escalation through 57.2% elevated versus 2010-2019 historic baseline. This is a 20-sigma event, or 60,700 excess deaths from cancer since Week 14 of 2021.



This excess cancer mortality composes 37% of the total cancer excess mortality the US has experienced since Week 14 of 2021. This age bracket normally contributes only 8 to 11% of all cancer mortality



...so the post-vax novel risk to this age bracket is now 360% higher than it was in 2020 and prior.



The 2020 dry tinder surge in cancers for this age bracket is NOT TREND DATA. This was early capture of persons already dying from cancer - contributing a later pull-forward effect (PFE) in the signal data, which is not even taken into account in this inflection chart.



Note: One CANNOT manipulate the baseline in this analysis (paltering) in order to get this inflection to disappear. The baseline is corroborated by 2010 - 2019 per-100K Age-Standardized CDC/NCHS Cancer Mortality data. Do not allow fraudsters to deceive you on this principle inside a DFT-Inflection chart.



This analytical method is superior to trend analysis, and is how we detected the excess cancer mortality signal in July of 2021 - and alerted the world over it.



😔 Source

All highly “vaccinated” nations are experiencing similar cancer death and destruction.

In other words, the $afe and Effective depopulation injections are certainly working as intended, and then some:

Readers of this Substack are also well aware that there is a general VAIDS treatment protocol that for cancer has a success rate magnitudes greater than any oncologist’s (80%+ vs 15%); to wit:

Thankfully, there exists not only a ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but also a protocol that may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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