2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
8h

The chemical spraying of our skies cannot be overlooked as a contributor to the increase of cancer cases.

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JDebraG's avatar
JDebraG
7h

I think we have more than that right here in the United States! Cancer has touched almost every member of my circle

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