This Substack has been covering the surging rise in DEATHVAX™ induced adverse events and VAIDS, with a particular emphasis on the phenomenon referred to as turbo cancer.

And now we have even more evidence of the slow kill bioweapon democide:

Charts from the above Tweet:

From today’s article entitled Debunking The Absurd Lies That COVID "Vaccines" Reduced Infection Rates which is corroborated by the above increased spending chart:

Now that the “vaccine” narrative has imploded, the Medical Industrial Complex is left with but one true cash cow; that is, cancer treatments. This represents their largest profit margin business model. Thanks to the childhood vaccine schedule, and especially the PSYOP-19 injections, the incidence of turbo cancers is going parabolic.

An article will be posted tomorrow that will detail the mechanism of the mRNA “vaccine” Tumor Promoter function that causes these cancers.

And yesterday’s article featured the cure:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

