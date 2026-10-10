2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Fain Zimmerman's avatar
Fain Zimmerman
Oct 10

Thank you for the protocol for prevention as well as treatment! Many of us older folks pretty much still of sound mind appreciate this!

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Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
Oct 10

You’ve done a great service for the world 2sg. Thank you!

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