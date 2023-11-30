In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures come two more incredibly encouraging stories.

The first anecdotal case is courtesy of a relative that I previously wrote about:

Her update from last night:

Yesterday I had an appointment with my cardiologist! I have got to share with you the results of this visit. You are aware that I experienced two heart attacks since the Covid started. About two months ago I started taking Doxycycline and Ivermectin in hopes that they will strengthen the function of my heart and that I will feel overall better. So I took both medications for a month straight (1 Doxycycline and 2 Ivermectin daily), my doctor was quite surprised at how well my heart is doing! I do feel better! No more of that nagging pressure in my chest and a sense of fear that something might go dreadfully wrong! Most grateful, blessings to you and yours, T.

For a little more context on why Doxycycline may reverse “vaccine” caused heart damage as well as “vaccine” caused turbo cancers:

The next anecdotal success story is courtesy of a subscriber whose cancer was in full remission until they subjected themselves to several slow kill bioweapon injections in order to keep their job:

Wonderful! Yes, I take three Ivermectin and one Doxycycline when I get up in the morning with a large, 16 oz glass of water. I wait an hour and have some light food(organic eggs and avocado slices, kimchi for example). At around 5 p.m. I take three Fenbendazole with a light meal with little carb and higher fat/protein. I started protocol on 11/11/23. I had surgery on the 22nd of November for the removal of three cancerous tumors from my bladder(my third surgery, and will have an MRI in two weeks to see if muscle invasive as was before.) As a result of my 11/11 initiation protocol I noticed an area the size of a dime below my left clavicle disappear ( a skin lesion that I had had for 2-3 years that was raised and would be prone to slight bleeding when rubbed too hard with a towel) to now virtually nothing. I know this protocol was the reason for this healing. Thrilled! I feel this regime is doing the same to any cancer I may have left in my bladder area. I’ll keep you posted. I am so grateful to you. Thank YOU!!!!! Best, K. (Please note that K. is using a modified ketogenic diet to starve the cancer of sugars and carbohydrates, which we know is what feeds cancers. An important article on this subject is forthcoming, along with a new product that not only serves as a sugar replacement, but, also, helps eradicate both cancers and diabetes.)

These latest anecdotal cases further reinforce the thesis that inexpensive repurposed drugs may be the best answer for treating a wide range of diseases, and said drugs may reverse the damages caused by these Modified mRNA poison “vaccines.”

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

