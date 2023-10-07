2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Oct 7, 2023

EDIT: it is 12mg and not 12 mcg of Ivermectin in the anecdotal quote.

Oct 7, 2023

Thanks for any pub of this unique subscription drive ... which is really trying to pound home the message that Substack READERS are the key to our ability to fight back against captured forces.

Can Substack readers increase the “paid” ratio of Substack writers to, say, 10 percent? Right now it’s about 1 to 4 percent paid. What we have is about 100 fairly well-known “Covid writers” taking on 40,000 salaried MSM “journalists” …. It’s the “1 percent of the 1 percent” who are actually subsidizing the world’s “freedom” writers.

https://billricejr.substack.com/p/substacks-paid-subscribers-are-the?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2

