An interesting anecdotal comment was made in today’s earlier article:

Michael Kramer wrote the following:

My friend had a chronic knee problem for most of his life. He lives in Vancouver BC, not a friendly environment for arthritis. He has a second home in Scottsdale Arizonia, where he comes for the desert sun. In May his knee started to cause so much pain he could hardley walk. Went to many chiropractors who used the latest GIZMO technologies ultrasound etc., and said that’s all we can do. He ended up a heavy user of Tylenol to mask the pain. He is well aware of the Agenda 2030 and all the evil of the kill shot. Being a Canook , he was forced to get jabbed for travel. He knew about the properties of Ivermectin for Flu/viral infection (refuse to use word COVID((fear porn)). His elbow started a fluid buildup in elbow (looked like a tennis ball size inflammation. I read about Ivermectin success as anti inflammatory properties and I suggested he try it, as he had nothing to lose except pain. !2 mg in morning, 8 ounces of water. wait 1 hour before eating and 3 days later. NO PAIN, 100% knee and elbow normal. He doesn’t take Ivermectin, as only when needed. He was truly amazed, as the PharMafia pain management industry isn't too thrilled about these studies! Being a Canadian he spent about 7 grand for tests, etc. at the Mayo clinic!

BigPharma and the democidal governments certainly are none too pleased when inexpensive repurposed drugs may effectively cure so many of these so-called incurable diseases.

Several more of this Substack’s subscribers have reached out with similar anecdotal experiences, many of which will soon be compiled into a more comprehensive article.

Do NOT comply.

