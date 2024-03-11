2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Macleod's avatar
Ian Macleod
Mar 11, 2024

I've experienced the same sort of success. I have stage 4 kidney cancer (no vaxxes, just run of the mill cancer, probably from years of working in a very toxic environment, car repair) and along with Monoclonal antibody treatment, I've been on the Tippens protocol along with Ivermectin. The last two ct scans over 6 months has showed a steady shrinkage in my main kidney tumour and the other related tumours. I feel great and plan to keep on keeping on! Only negative, I can't seem to get the product you mention thru the border (I'm in Canada)...so I've reverted to getting Ivermectin thru a friend who owns horses. It works!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Katarina Christoforou's avatar
Katarina Christoforou
Mar 11, 2024

I've just been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer NSCLC. I'm taking Fenbendazole and Ivermectin, and everything else my Oncologist failed to recommend. I'll let you know how I get on...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture