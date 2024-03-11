In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures comes a truly inspiring update, as well as a miraculous arthritis case.

A couple of weeks ago a subscriber shared a story about the synergistic combination therapy of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin which forestalled the Canadian government’s attempt at murdering yet another human being with their depraved MAID (Medical Assistance in Death) program:

That subscriber just shared an absolutely incredible progress report with us:

From almost dying as a direct consequence of the chemo that only made matters worse, to refusing the various legacy “treatments,” to now having irrefutable proof that the tumors have in fact begun to retreat, the Medical Industrial Complex paradox perfectly aligns with a democidal post truth reality inverted world where more deadly “treatments” are needed to maximize profits en route to a medically “assisted” early grave.

As the oncologists slow kill their patients while proverbially patting themselves on their respective backs, they dare not consider their success versus cure track records. They dare not review the data on chemotherapy and it’s real world effectiveness.

Yet in Canada, as their various cancer “treatments” increasingly fail their patients —especially the exploding number of patients with “vaccine” induced turbo cancers — they are extra-quick on the trigger to offer government assisted suicide as some kind of crazed eugenics panacea, because sickly, depressed and impoverished people are a burden to society according to these Death Panelists (see also: ObamaCare) a la Nazi Germany.

We excitedly await the followup MRI results which, assuming the Fenbendazole and Ivermectin administration is continued, should reveal even more tumor shrinkage, and ultimately full remission.

Our next story comes from a 77 year old woman that emailed yours truly after taking a chance on Fenbendazole and Ivermectin for her crippling arthritis. After getting three doses of the “vaccines” her mild arthritis flared up to the point that she could barely move.

I wanted to thank you from the bottom of my heart! I could barely get up after sitting in a chair and every time I had to move I was dreading it. After three weeks (2SG: of taking Fenbendazole and Ivermectin) I’m completely pain free and back to taking long walks in the park and back at the gym feeling better than ever. Thank you for giving me back my life!

Giving back lives is one of the best ways to defeat this malevolent Great Reset globalist system.

Is it any wonder then that the powers that be do not want anyone having access to lifesaving miracle drugs like Fenbendazole and Ivermectin?

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

