In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures come a trio of compelling comments.

By now we have heard far too many of these death’s doorstep stories that ended in democidal tragedy, and likewise we have heard many accounts of Ivermectin rapidly saving the lives of those that seemed destined for certain death.

From previous articles we know that Ivermectin may attenuate, and even possibly cure, arthritis:

In terms of diagnosable parasitic conditions, the scientific literature on Ivermectin is voluminous, to say the least. It would then follow that idiopathic gastrointestinal conditions may potentially benefit from this wonder drug:

Not only does Ivermectin eradicate parasites and viruses, it also protects and promotes the beneficial microorganism strains of the gut microbiome, reduces mucosal and systemic inflammation, and may have other gastrointestinal healing properties.

We also know that Ivermectin may be an effective alternative treatment for (turbo) cancers:

Ivermectin May Defeat Cancer and Other Common Chronic Diseases of Aging 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · June 15, 2023 This Substack recently wrote about the powerful anticancer properties of Fenbendazole: I also mentioned in passing that one of reasons Ivermectin was so viciously maligned and suppressed was that if society were taking it to cure PSYOP-19 one of the side effects would be “sudden” plummeting cancer rates, and thus BigPharma et al. went all out to destroy … Read full story

This Substack will be publishing a very important anecdotal experience in the coming weeks, and a special new product announcement…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

