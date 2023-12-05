More Ivermectin SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES: Death's Doorstep, Arthritis & Idiopathic Gastric Condition
In this Substack’s ongoing series of anecdotal repurposed drug cures come a trio of compelling comments.
By now we have heard far too many of these death’s doorstep stories that ended in democidal tragedy, and likewise we have heard many accounts of Ivermectin rapidly saving the lives of those that seemed destined for certain death.
From previous articles we know that Ivermectin may attenuate, and even possibly cure, arthritis:
In terms of diagnosable parasitic conditions, the scientific literature on Ivermectin is voluminous, to say the least. It would then follow that idiopathic gastrointestinal conditions may potentially benefit from this wonder drug:
Not only does Ivermectin eradicate parasites and viruses, it also protects and promotes the beneficial microorganism strains of the gut microbiome, reduces mucosal and systemic inflammation, and may have other gastrointestinal healing properties.
We also know that Ivermectin may be an effective alternative treatment for (turbo) cancers:
This Substack will be publishing a very important anecdotal experience in the coming weeks, and a special new product announcement…
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
If you have faith in God/nature , the one question to ponder is that would God put in nature a substance/organic material that would harm you? A brilliant question from Dr Ardis on benefits of nicotine as first line defense for spike 19 klotshot. Only man would concoct a harmful poison (Pfizer et al) to estroy humanity. Since Iver comes comes from a certain soil (fungus) only foud in Japan,speaks volumns for the wonder of this rare gem. For the discoveror of this miracle, we are forever in your keep.
Is there no illness, disease or human ailment that is not exacerbated by the USELESS but DEADLY (EXPERIMENTAL) COVID INJECTION, which 'experts pretended was a Vaccine? Why are people still availing themselves to this obvious Cull (by lethal injection) of humanity? Our experts, politicians and medics are proving dishonourable by promoting these dangerous injections - even suggesting pregnant women should get the depopulating jab. Amazingly, these DEADLY INJECTIONS come with NO LIABILITY for vax injuries or/and VAX DEATHS. ZERO consequences (culpability) for the makers.
That is pre-meditated, mass murder.
The WHO is finished. Since Bill Gates invested well over half of the WHO's annual budget, in order to gain influence, we the people have decided the WHO ceases to exist! Gates is invested in VACCINES and has stated "VACCINES are the most lucrative investment I ever made". Gates also believes the planet is overpopulated. Mysteriously, Gates seems to know about the next Scamdemic that his WHO will be declaring and has stated publicly; "The next one will really get their attention". New diseases mean more DEADLY Vax sales! Join the dots muppets!
The most recent (corrupt) World Health Organisation 'fear porn' focuses on 'white lung disease' which, I believe, can become a deadly form of respiratory disease = pneumonia.
Thanks for informing us that Whit Lung pneumonia is sometimes referred to as Walking pneumonia. Gates's corrupt WHO will hate that description!
When I first learned of this health condition, causing minimal deaths generally in China, I learned it was a historical issue that impacted the Chinese more than other races.
The reason was suggested as being related to the unique Chinese diet!
Obviously, Gates's CORRUPT WHO will want to maximise this Chinese health issue because they need all the FEAR PORN they can create in order to justify their existence, relevance and importance. Sorry ex-WHO people - It's too late - the WHO is now finished - We the people have spoken!
Until someone proves otherwise I'm happy with that synopsis.
As previously stated, Gates's CORRUPT WHO is no more. Since they became Gates's illegitimate mode of influence with lies and misinformation created and distributed for Gates's wider sinister intentions, the WHO no longer have any power or relevance in any country that agrees they are now obsolete = finished.
We the people have spoken!
Mick from Hooe (UK) Unjabbed to live longer!