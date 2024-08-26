In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal crowdsourcing of repurposed drugs success stories comes another trio of absolutely amazing healing experiences.

We know that Ivermectin is a powerful anti-inflammatory, and can treat arthritis as per various research studies (e.g. Evaluation of therapeutic potential of ivermectin against complete Freund's adjuvant-induced arthritis in rats: Involvement of inflammatory mediators), so it comes as little surprise to read the following comment:

It makes logical sense that the dangers of “vaccine” shedding would be attenuated with Ivermectin. Also, despite the recent inane fear-mongering disinformation campaigns, Ivermectin certainly does not impact fertility in any way…

Fenbendazole is a potent anti-parasitic, and it is also an equally potent anti-cancer compound; to wit:

The final comment involves what many oncologists (mis)classify as a terminal condition, and yet once again we have another example of someone using the synergistic combination therapy of both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole to cure themselves, all while the iatrogenic Medical Industrial Complex immorally guesstimates bogus life expectancy timeframes as they extract the maximum profits from ineffective and dangerous treatments:

This is truly inspirational and we are all beyond delighted to read such comments! We hope that Katarina keeps updating us on her astounding progress as she heads into full remission…

Here is the treatment strategy that may represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

