In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug case study series come two more compelling success stories, and a detailed prostate cancer protocol.

Readers of this Substack know that Ivermectin may treat arthritis and general inflammation, and today we have yet another encouraging experience:

It sure seems like the arthritis was cured, and the fact that this person is now completely pain-free further reinforces this.

Verrucas, or plantar warts, are thickenings of the skin on the soles of the feet caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV), and the extremely dangerous HPV vaccine. This is a painful and extremely uncomfortable condition, and the skin may be mottled with tiny black dots which are blood clots. It is very difficult to treat verrucas with traditional drugs.

Ivermectin is indeed like magic, and taking this miracle drug orally for topical conditions works wonders as per the above comment.

The following comment is from a subscriber that was featured in the previous ‘success stories’ article:

This subscriber has been using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole as a combination therapy for her husband’s stage 4 prostate cancer with incredible success:

Her protocol has clearly been exceptionally effective to the point that her husband’s late stage cancer is now in total and complete remission.

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

This new and improved cancer protocol may be administered indefinitely, and may also be modified for a prophylaxis approach whereby the above schedule could be reduced to once or twice a week, instead of the full 7 days a week. This protocol may also be effective for “vaccine” spike protein (SP2) attenuation, as well as for the viral spike protein (SP1), all parasites, viruses, RSV and the seasonal flu.

Which is precisely why the democidal powers that be do not want anyone to have access to these miraculous lifesaving drugs.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

