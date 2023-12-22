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David Zuckerman
Dec 22, 2023

Sweet Wormwood (Artemisia annua) (500mg)

No side effects

Herb that is source of ivermectin and chloroquine

Kills virus, parasites, bacteria, etc - Broad spectrum

COVID-19 Excess Deaths in Peru’s 25 States in 2020: Nationwide Trends, Confounding Factors, and Correlations With the Extent of Ivermectin Treatment by State

https://www.cureus.com/articles/172991-covid-19-excess-deaths-in-perus-25-states-in-2020-nationwide-trends-confounding-factors-and-correlations-with-the-extent-of-ivermectin-treatment-by-state#!/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34479848/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33716085/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34306988/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15330172/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17339374/

https://www.cureus.com/articles/111851-regular-use-of-ivermectin-as-prophylaxis-for-covid-19-led-up-to-a-92-reduction-in-covid-19-mortality-rate-in-a-dose-response-manner-results-of-a-prospective-observational-study-of-a-strictly-controlled-population-of-88012-subjects?email_share=true&expedited_modal=true

https://ivermectinscience.com/

Anti Malaria - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18977424/

Anti Herpes , HIV1, FIV, human cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, bovine viral diarrhea virus, etc properties - http://eprints.mums.ac.ir/17027/1/Antiviral%20activities%20of%20aerial%20subsets%20of%20Artemisia%20species%20against%20Herpes%20Simplex%20virus%20type%201%20%28HSV1%29%20in%20vitro.pdf

Artemisia capillaris, Anti hepatitis B - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0378874114006370

Digestive problems, diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, diabetes, hypertension, inflammation, intestinal spasms, and liver diseases, morning sickness, irregular menstrual cycle, typhoid, epilepsy, renal problems, bronchitis malaria, treatments of intestinal worms, threatened abortion, vomiting, and rheumatism, prevention and cure of malaria and cancer, worm infection, epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia, autonomic neurosis, general irritability, and neurasthenia, upper respiratory tract problems, schistosomiasis, leishmaniasis, and Chagas disease, etc - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067791/

Anti RSV , Bronchitis, pneunomia - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0166354205001956 ‘RSV is also responsible for serious lower respiratory tract infection among immunocompromised adults and young adults’

Anti cancer https://www.cancertreatmentsresearch.com/artemisia-annua-its-extract-artemisinin/ During the past years, Artemisinin has also also been identified as a substance with a strong anti cancer potential in various cancer cells such as

Cancers

https://www.science.org/content/article/wormwood-extract-kills-cancer-cells

prostate cancer http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26655404

Breast cancer

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0024320520302022

renal cell carcinoma (RCC) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26426994

pancreatic cancer http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19690861

gastric cancer http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23958790

brain cancer http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25211298

liver cancer

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12776323

http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24987823

sarcoma http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24859473

colorectal cancer: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26137537

endometrial cancer: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24296733

oral squamous cell carcinoma http://ar.iiarjournals.org/content/24/4/2153.full.pdf

melanoma http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16273263

and more http://www.hindawi.com/journals/bmri/2012/247597/tab2/

Madagascar’s president on Covid Organics a covid treatment from Artemisia (2020)

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-52633630

(And they want to kill him)

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/22/madagascar-says-foiled-plot-kill-president-andry-rajoelina

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Joni's avatar
Joni
Dec 22, 2023

Thank you 2nd Smartest Guy for all this information! I hope to give a testimonial soon for my mom who has been suffering from recurrent UTI’s and a skin condition called pemphigoid. I thought I would try Ivermectin for two weeks one a day and see if this beats it. I am tired of the antibiotics that really don’t work or have other side effects. So far a couple of the sores that just wouldn’t fully heal are almost gone! I’ll be testing her urine again next week, but it hasn’t looked this clear in a while!!! As I am her caregiver I monitor it all daily!! Prayers for complete healing are welcome!

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