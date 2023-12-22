Our latest trio of subscriber comments starts with yet another horrifying corroboration of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” death and destruction:

We know that a combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may cure DEATHVAX™-induced turbo cancers, dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as clear up brain fog.

The next comment shows yet again that Ivermectin is effective for treating not just PSYOP-19, but, also, fevers, flus, and even the common cold:

In terms of arthritis, we know that Ivermectin has been used successfully to reduce inflammation and attenuate pain:

Our last comment comes courtesy of a doctor that I consider to be a certifiable hero, and someone that since the “pandemic” has been working tirelessly to help spread the word about lifesaving repurposed drugs.

Dr. Marik was previously referenced in this Substack article:

Here is Dr. Marik’s comment:

Please visit Dr. Marik’s page and download his monograph here: THE ROLE OF REPURPOSED DRUGS AND METABOLIC INTERVENTIONS IN TREATING CANCER

As an aside, the FLCCC’s Ivermectin protocol for respiratory infection is 8 days at the following dosages as function of weight: 12mg for 110-130lbs, 15mg for 150-170lbs, and 18mg for 190-210lbs.

And since Ivermectin is so exceptionally safe — far safer than aspirin — the dosing may be increased, and the duration of administration may be extended.

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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