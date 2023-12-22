Turbo Cancers, Dementia, Brain Fog, Fever, Arthritis & a Doctor's Metabolic Intervention Protocol
Our latest trio of subscriber comments starts with yet another horrifying corroboration of the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” death and destruction:
We know that a combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole may cure DEATHVAX™-induced turbo cancers, dementia and Alzheimer’s, as well as clear up brain fog.
The next comment shows yet again that Ivermectin is effective for treating not just PSYOP-19, but, also, fevers, flus, and even the common cold:
In terms of arthritis, we know that Ivermectin has been used successfully to reduce inflammation and attenuate pain:
Our last comment comes courtesy of a doctor that I consider to be a certifiable hero, and someone that since the “pandemic” has been working tirelessly to help spread the word about lifesaving repurposed drugs.
Dr. Marik was previously referenced in this Substack article:
Here is Dr. Marik’s comment:
Please visit Dr. Marik’s page and download his monograph here: THE ROLE OF REPURPOSED DRUGS AND METABOLIC INTERVENTIONS IN TREATING CANCER
As an aside, the FLCCC’s Ivermectin protocol for respiratory infection is 8 days at the following dosages as function of weight: 12mg for 110-130lbs, 15mg for 150-170lbs, and 18mg for 190-210lbs.
And since Ivermectin is so exceptionally safe — far safer than aspirin — the dosing may be increased, and the duration of administration may be extended.
The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (450mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week
Hydroxychloroquine (10mg/kg/day 7 days a week) - for prophylaxis one 200mg tablet once or twice per week
Doxycycline (100mg, 7 days a week for 30-60 days)
ImmunX immune support which also greatly increases the bioavailability of both Fenbendazole and Hydroxychloroquine (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like AlluX
Do NOT comply.
Sweet Wormwood (Artemisia annua) (500mg)
No side effects
Herb that is source of ivermectin and chloroquine
Kills virus, parasites, bacteria, etc - Broad spectrum
COVID-19 Excess Deaths in Peru’s 25 States in 2020: Nationwide Trends, Confounding Factors, and Correlations With the Extent of Ivermectin Treatment by State
https://www.cureus.com/articles/172991-covid-19-excess-deaths-in-perus-25-states-in-2020-nationwide-trends-confounding-factors-and-correlations-with-the-extent-of-ivermectin-treatment-by-state#!/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34479848/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33716085/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34306988/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15330172/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17339374/
https://www.cureus.com/articles/111851-regular-use-of-ivermectin-as-prophylaxis-for-covid-19-led-up-to-a-92-reduction-in-covid-19-mortality-rate-in-a-dose-response-manner-results-of-a-prospective-observational-study-of-a-strictly-controlled-population-of-88012-subjects?email_share=true&expedited_modal=true
https://ivermectinscience.com/
Anti Malaria - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18977424/
Anti Herpes , HIV1, FIV, human cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, bovine viral diarrhea virus, etc properties - http://eprints.mums.ac.ir/17027/1/Antiviral%20activities%20of%20aerial%20subsets%20of%20Artemisia%20species%20against%20Herpes%20Simplex%20virus%20type%201%20%28HSV1%29%20in%20vitro.pdf
Artemisia capillaris, Anti hepatitis B - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0378874114006370
Digestive problems, diarrhoea, dysentery, cholera, diabetes, hypertension, inflammation, intestinal spasms, and liver diseases, morning sickness, irregular menstrual cycle, typhoid, epilepsy, renal problems, bronchitis malaria, treatments of intestinal worms, threatened abortion, vomiting, and rheumatism, prevention and cure of malaria and cancer, worm infection, epilepsy, anxiety, insomnia, autonomic neurosis, general irritability, and neurasthenia, upper respiratory tract problems, schistosomiasis, leishmaniasis, and Chagas disease, etc - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8067791/
Anti RSV , Bronchitis, pneunomia - https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0166354205001956 ‘RSV is also responsible for serious lower respiratory tract infection among immunocompromised adults and young adults’
Anti cancer https://www.cancertreatmentsresearch.com/artemisia-annua-its-extract-artemisinin/ During the past years, Artemisinin has also also been identified as a substance with a strong anti cancer potential in various cancer cells such as
Cancers
https://www.science.org/content/article/wormwood-extract-kills-cancer-cells
prostate cancer http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26655404
Breast cancer
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0024320520302022
renal cell carcinoma (RCC) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26426994
pancreatic cancer http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19690861
gastric cancer http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23958790
brain cancer http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25211298
liver cancer
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12776323
http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24987823
sarcoma http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24859473
colorectal cancer: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26137537
endometrial cancer: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24296733
oral squamous cell carcinoma http://ar.iiarjournals.org/content/24/4/2153.full.pdf
melanoma http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16273263
and more http://www.hindawi.com/journals/bmri/2012/247597/tab2/
Madagascar’s president on Covid Organics a covid treatment from Artemisia (2020)
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-52633630
(And they want to kill him)
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/22/madagascar-says-foiled-plot-kill-president-andry-rajoelina
Thank you 2nd Smartest Guy for all this information! I hope to give a testimonial soon for my mom who has been suffering from recurrent UTI’s and a skin condition called pemphigoid. I thought I would try Ivermectin for two weeks one a day and see if this beats it. I am tired of the antibiotics that really don’t work or have other side effects. So far a couple of the sores that just wouldn’t fully heal are almost gone! I’ll be testing her urine again next week, but it hasn’t looked this clear in a while!!! As I am her caregiver I monitor it all daily!! Prayers for complete healing are welcome!