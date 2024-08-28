IVERMECTIN TESTIMONIAL from UK Aug.26, 2024 +++ Arthritis, Inflammation, Age Spots, Plaque Psoriasis & STAGE 4 CANCER CURED
More and more evidence that Ivermectin is a miraculous cancer cure drug which perfectly lines up with this Substack’s ongoing series of SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES:
Cross-post from COVID Intel - by Dr.William Makis
These sorts of emails make me very happy too! -
My Take…
These emails make me very, very happy.
And just to add to the above anecdotal email, here is another trio of this Substack’s latest SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES:
It is not just (turbo) cancers that Ivermectin may cure:
This Substack has shared many instances now of arthritis being totally treated with the use of Ivermectin.
Another comment reinforces the evidence that Ivermectin reduces all systemic inflammation, while protecting against COVID, “vaccine” shedding, and even the common cold:
We have also read previously that age spots are reduced by Ivermectin, and further research may show that this miracle compound also possesses strong anti-aging benefits.
Another skin condition totally cured after years of failed medical interventions:
The next anecdotal success story was emailed to me last month, and it is spectacular:
STAGE 4 CANCER TOTAL REMISSION (with the below protocol).
Grateful, grateful, grateful to receive such emails and share them with everyone.
And here is the treatment strategy that may represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Thank you. This is amazing information.
Neither my husband or I took any of the shots, so we don't need a full protocol. What I would like is a recommendation for general inflammation, which we know is the cause of many illnesses.