More and more evidence that Ivermectin is a miraculous cancer cure drug which perfectly lines up with this Substack’s ongoing series of SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES:

My Take…

These emails make me very, very happy.

And just to add to the above anecdotal email, here is another trio of this Substack’s latest SUBSCRIBER SUCCESS STORIES:

It is not just (turbo) cancers that Ivermectin may cure:

This Substack has shared many instances now of arthritis being totally treated with the use of Ivermectin.

Another comment reinforces the evidence that Ivermectin reduces all systemic inflammation, while protecting against COVID, “vaccine” shedding, and even the common cold:

We have also read previously that age spots are reduced by Ivermectin, and further research may show that this miracle compound also possesses strong anti-aging benefits.

Another skin condition totally cured after years of failed medical interventions:

The next anecdotal success story was emailed to me last month, and it is spectacular:

STAGE 4 CANCER TOTAL REMISSION (with the below protocol).

Grateful, grateful, grateful to receive such emails and share them with everyone.

And here is the treatment strategy that may represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline