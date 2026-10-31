2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan's avatar
Stan
6h

Further reason and evidence that we must convene Nuremberg 2.0 trials for crimes against humanity, and that we must hold the planners, perpetrators, propagators, and all those who had inside information and knowledge about this accountable for what they did. Those found guilty, must face the death penalty.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
5h

Remember this so creepy shylock scientist *richard lieber*, he was arrested when returning from Wuhan, where he had participated/contributed to the deadly creation of psyop-19.

There is NEVER anything positive/constructive coming from these devilish shylocks, always endeavoring the destruction of us Christians since the crucifixion of JESUS. This is perfectly in line with the guidance by their *god* who is none other than *lucifer*.!!!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture