The PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” are truly nightmarish VAIDS adverse events that keep on killing and maiming, with the latest research providing even more irrefutable proof that anyone that was subjected to these depopulation injections in in grave trouble.

According to a recent study titled, Psychiatric adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination: a population-based cohort study in Seoul, South Korea, the researchers investigated the following post “vaccination” medical occurrences:

…psychiatric AEs including schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, and sexual disorders after COVID-19 vaccination from a population-based cohort using the Korean National Health Insurance Service (KNHIS) claims database in Seoul, South Korea.

The researchers generated a chart of these various mental conditions:

a Schizophrenia. b Depression. c Bipolar disorder. d Anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders. e Sleep disorder. f Sexual disorders.

The researchers arrived at a most troubling conclusion:

…this population-based cohort study revealed that COVID-19 vaccination differentially affects occurrences of psychiatric disorders. It increased the risks of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and sleep disorders while reducing the incidence and risk of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Our findings suggested that the relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and mental illness may be underestimated along with the complexity of its impact on mental health. Thus, close observation and special caution are necessary for administering additional COVID-19 vaccinations to populations vulnerable to psychiatric AEs.

The reason these depopulation injection may have reduced risk of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder is because they induce prion-based diseases which accelerate premature Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia, thus obfuscating other mental disorders while causing others; for example:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

The next severe adverse event further corroborates that these Modified mRNA poisons permanently alter the recipients’ genome…

…with yet another doctor coming forward to expose these crimes against humanity:

🚨 Shocking statements from Dr. Chris Shoemaker:



"The chromosomal pattern of people who were 'vaccinated' against COVID-19 has been genetically and permanently altered.



One-third of the weight of each injection they received consisted of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), which is capable of penetrating the cell nucleus.



Unfortunately, it has been discovered that the chromosomal pattern of liver cells and many other tissue cells in patients—both living and deceased—has been permanently altered. Their sperm cells, ovarian cells, spleen cells, and immune cells in the bone marrow have all been permanently changed, and now contain non-human genetic material, which certainly does not represent their humanity"...👇



"The scientists who created this were aware of it. Something as malicious as this, capable of affecting this vast number of cells in these multiple ways, could not have been invented unless it was deliberately produced in a malicious manner. This is the second reason for presenting my arguments, supported by scientific evidence...



Ezra A. Cohen ✅️ Source

Every single recipient of these eugenics shots has been genetically modified:

🚨🚨 SHOCK: Dr. Peter Kotlár, Slovak doctor, government commissioner, and MP, launches an explosive investigation into the DNA CONTAMINATION of the COVID "vaccines"...

The "vaccinated" are now officially transgenic...

"I am not afraid to say it officially: said human organism becomes a genetically modified organism."

"My main task is to defend the Constitution and, as a doctor, I have the duty and right to protect the health of Slovak citizens. Yesterday I also informed the U.S. Minister of Health and Human Services by letter, Mr. Robert Kennedy Jr., who confirmed receipt. Likewise, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kash Patel, and the U.S. Attorney General, Pamela Bondi, were also informed."

"So far, 34 batches of Pfizer and Moderna have been analyzed, stored with proper cold chain and only those used for the Slovak population during the COVID-19 epidemic. Today I will present the most significant result of the analysis."

"The results of the analysis of all, I repeat, all analyzed batches showed that in each vial there is an extremely high amount of DNA, a vector encoding the cassette for the synthesis of the S protein, and even of other proteins. Almost in the same amount as the mRNA, there is also DNA. In three cases, the DNA content is even higher than that of mRNA. This can no longer even be considered an mRNA vaccine. This genetic code for the synthesis of the S protein, this information stored in this DNA, is stable compared to mRNA, can integrate into human nuclear DNA and, subsequently, said human organism becomes—and I dare not say it officially—a genetically modified organism"... Source

And if mental impairment and a smorgasbord of severe adverse events like turbo cancer, MS, Parkinson’s blood clots, heart attacks and so on and so forth was not bad enough, then there are always the abbreviated lifespans to look forward to, with a research study titled, A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province, having concluded:

This means that the subjects vaccinated with two doses lost 37% of life expectancy compared to the unvaccinated population during the follow-up considered. […] We found all-cause death risks to be even higher for those vaccinated with one and two doses compared to the unvaccinated and that the booster doses were ineffective. We also found a slight but statistically significant loss of life expectancy for those vaccinated with 2 or 3/4 doses.

While the researchers attempted to downplay their ultimate conclusion, they could not escape the fact that there is a significantly lower life expectancy of at least 37% for those foolish enough to have ‘Trusted the $cience’ and allowed themselves to be conned into subjecting themselves to the ‘$afe and Effective.’

To further corroborate this terrifying data, there was a quality Japanese study that also irrefutably proves that these “vaccines” are the bioweapon payloads of the greater global Great Reset democide program:

🚨 BOMBSHELL FROM JAPAN — THEY CAN’T HIDE THIS ANYMORE



Professor Robert Clancy just dropped the receipts:

A massive Japanese study tracking 20 MILLION people found that ALL excess deaths were in the vaccinated group.



The unvaccinated group? ZERO excess deaths. And here’s the killer detail: mortality surges exactly 3 months after every booster — with peak deaths hitting around 100 days post-vaccination.



The pattern is undeniable. In my opinion, they can no longer suppress the information on the COVID vaccine. The data is out. The cover-up is crumbling. The world needs to see this. Source

Thankfully, there exists not only a ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but also a protocol that may also treat other VAIDS symptoms like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

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