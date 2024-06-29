While this latest study may be new, longtime readers of this Substack have been well aware for several years now that the slow kill bioweapons induce prion-based diseases as one of the myriad Modified mRNA “vaccine” adverse events; to wit:

We know have further proof of what will soon be yet another epidemic of “vaccine” damage in a surge of premature Alzheimer’s and dementia cases to go along with the ongoing horror show epidemic of turbo cancers.

by Peter Imanuelsen

AI generated image.

Time and time again, things that were called a ”crazy conspiracy theory” has been proven true.

For example, a recent peer reviewed study found that 74% of sudden deaths were likely because of the covid injections!

But now a new study has come out, looking at something most of us haven’t thought about before.

This study from South Korea looked at a massive sample of 558,017 people (of which 38,687 were unvaccinated) and what they found was very alarming.

People who got the covid injections were a 23% more likely to have Alzheimer’s disease.

But not only that, the study found that those who got the covid injections also had a whopping 138% higher risk of Mild Cognitive Impairment.

That is not an insignificant number.

The authors of the study conclude the following:

”Preliminary evidence suggests a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines, and increased incidences of AD [Alzheimer’s disease] and MCI [Mild Cognitive Impairment]. This underscores the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines' long-term neurological impacts.”

So there we have it.

You know, I was suspecting that something like this could be going on when the covid injections were first rolled out. Now this is purely anecdotal, but it starts to make sense with the study that just came out.

Because I started noticing something weird, people started behaving a little differently, and especially in traffic. It noticed that people started driving a lot more recklessly in traffic. Sadly, my observations in traffic were correct.

In Norway, 2022 was a dark year in traffic. Almost 50% more people lost their lives in traffic in 2022 compared with 2021.

What could be the mechanism for something like this? Well, we know that the lipid nanoparticles used in the mRNA injections go everywhere in the body. Could they have crossed the blood brain barrier? Further research is needed.

What do you make of this study?

Perhaps the only means of reversing and attenuating this “vaccine” induced prion-based disease surge in what will surely impact far more than 23% of the genetically modified survivors is the following prophylaxis and treatment protocol that also happens to be perhaps the only true holy grail cancer cure:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week ) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

