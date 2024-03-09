The genetically modified humans are suffering from VAIDS.

Perhaps the single most horrifying feature of these slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is found in the prion disease symptom of VAIDS that is transmittable.

This latest communicable mis-folded protein disease may not just spread through, say, intercourse, but, rather, far more worryingly, it may be transmitted via airborne particles as well as casual physical contact.

The overriding question that now remains is did the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their partners-in-crime like BigPharma, the UN, WEF, CFR, WHO, NIH, FDA, CDC, et al. know that their Modified mRNA “vaccines” would induce prion diseases.

Longtime readers of this Substack already know the answer to this crucial question.

Let us consider the following article from 2019 that was written by a trio of DoD/USSOCOM/DARPA scientists, more at biowarfare criminals conducting illegal research as paid for via grants stolen from taxes, in the Deep State journal Defence iQ entitled, Prions as Bioweapons?

Prion Proteins & Diseases Prions (PrPC) are normal, cell-surface proteins that can misfold and aggregate to generate degenerative brain diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs; i.e. – prion diseases). Most notable of the known TSEs are chronic wasting disease (i.e. – “zombie deer disease”; which infects cervids), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (i.e. - “mad cow disease”), and a human pathology, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD). CJD can be zoonotically-transmitted by consuming BSE-contaminated meat, and after a long incubation period (e.g.- typically years to a decade) a constellation of neurological and psychiatric symptoms occur.

Basically, the above excerpt most presciently described prion disease as caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Six Critical Problem Areas for National Security Synthetic Prions: Methods to generate synthetic infectious prions have been optimized in attempts to better study and model the disease. Infectious prions can be engineered to be both structurally and pathogenically similar to TSE-producing prions. Although these methods require a certain level of expertise, the production of synthetic, pathogenic prions has been successfully replicated in a number of research facilities worldwide.



Potential problem: Development of prion agents independent of a natural (i.e.- animal) host, thereby making robust production of (weaponizable) prions more viable and readily available.

Aerosolized Transmissibility: TSEs can be transmitted through aerosolized prion-containing brain fragments. Research has proven that transmission through inhalation of aerosolized prions can infect various animals (e.g., white-tailed deer and mice). Although there is no definite certainty that aerosolizing prion homogenate is a route of transmission for humans, there are studies that support such potential.



Potential problem: A major consideration of any bioweapon effectiveness is ease of delivery. Aerosol dissemination enables a preferred method of delivery, which facilitates use against both individual or group targets.

Gain of function (GOF): GOF research typically involves augmenting the transmissibility or virulence of a pathogen. In an attempt to better study prions, the (inherently long) incubation period has been experimentally shortened in order to permit more time-effective and –efficient studies.



Potential problem: The increased transmissibility and pathogenicity, and reduced timecourse- of-effect of prions, makes these agents more feasible and valuable for weaponized use.

Increased knowledge of genomics and proteomics: Progress in genomics and proteomics have allowed varied uses of gene editing technologies. CRISPR/Cas9-based gene edited prion models have been developed that are easier and quicker to produce. As well, recent advances in CRISPR-based allelic drives can precisely target specific sites on genes and can be used to identify and target specific individuals and/or populations.



Potential problem: Simple-to-obtain and rapidly advancing gene editing tools enable modification of prions to more pathogenic and/or transmissible forms, which can be developed for weaponized use with relative ease by both state and non-state actors.

Cross-species Transmissibility: Studies have shown successful cross-species transmission of prion diseases in laboratory settings. Squirrel monkeys (a non-human primate) are susceptible to CWD. Additionally, studies have shown that genetic variants of mice are differentially susceptible to CWD infections typically seen only in deer.



Potential problem: Demonstration of cross-species vulnerabilities to prions can establish a broader palette of animal vectors for weaponized use for agricultural market disruption and/or zoonotic transmission.

Interactions with other pathogens: Prions have been shown to influence the pathogenicity of other infectious agents (influenza A viruses, HIV-1, etc.), which could be useful to create synergistic infections to affect particular (or broad) elements of a population.



Potential problem: Coupling known, pathogenic biological agents to prions can generate amplified disruptive effects in targeted individuals and/or groups.

The above six points literally outline Ralph Baric’s GOF work as funded by Fauci’s NIH and the various Federal spy agencies for their PSYOP-19 virus, and, far more importantly, their slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” payloads that consequently reprogram the DNA such that the recipients are transformed into walking spike protein factories.

Of course, they always telegraph their requisite coverups, with the added bonus of our three “experts” telegraphing their usual Hegelian Dialectic problem/reaction/solution ops to deal with the “disruptive effects” of their very own biowarfare releases:

Although current knowledge, tools, and methods may allow bioweapon programs to produce prion-based agents for kinetic warfare, we posit that the threat of using these agents for non-kinetic engagements is equally, if not more attractive to actors seeking to incur disruptive effects. For example, prion infections targeting meat markets, animal resources, and prompting public fear could disturb the relative capabilities of regional or global economic and socio-political competitors. The instigating actor/state could then offer viable alternative products or treatments to capitalize on the disruption, thereby establishing relative economic hegemony – and power – in these markets and perhaps on the world stage. If, and when combined with a well-executed misinformation campaign, such an approach could yield multi-domain, multi-dimensional effects that would be iterative, robust, and likely evoke durable consequences.

Although there are no known bioweapon programs that currently utilize prions and/or prion-based substances, we strongly encourage the US government and international regulators to focus on the current and near-term capabilities of prion research for employment in both kinetic and non-kinetic engagements. Further, in response to such surveillance, we advocate for periodic re-address and re-evaluation of if and how prions are classified on international lists of select bio-weaponizable agents.

Except that Baric and Fauci were developing precisely these exact bioweapon programs in Wuhan at the time of that writing, and these three Deep State apparatchik authors absolutely knew all about it when they were writing their article.

Our three hacks were also most certainly familiar with an article from 2013 entitled, Frameshifted prion proteins as pathological agents: Quantitative considerations which established that, “The HIV TAR-like element in the PRNP mRNA is likely an effector of frameshifting.”

Which is why it came as little coincidence when genomics expert Kevin McKernan recently proved that the very same frameshifting is also induced by the Modified mRNA “vaccines.”

Which further establishes that VAIDS was always a known and expected side effect of these Modified mRNA poisons.

Which further proves that prion based diseases were a deliberate feature, and most definitely not a bug, of the various bioweapon GOF programs that illegitimate government agencies and their co-conspirators were illegally developing, and continue to do so.

Is it then any wonder that according to Global Prion Disease Treatment Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030 the following chart predicts an absolutely terrifying explosion of prion diseases:

Despite the increasing prevalence of Prion disease, there remains a lack of awareness and understanding among healthcare professionals, which can lead to delayed or misdiagnosis. This limited awareness can hinder timely access to appropriate treatments and delay the development of new therapeutic approaches.

Those very same sickcare professionals that without so much as reviewing a single research study, or parsing a scintilla of actual data in their mad “Trust the Science” rush, foisted their “Safe and Effective” injections on their frightened and brainwashed patients. But we can be all but certain that the DoD/USSOCOM/DARPA scientists are in possession of far more than a “limited awareness” when it comes to the burgeoning prion disease epidemic (that they are in no small part responsible for).

And is it any wonder then that the global(ist) prion disease treatment market chart ends in the UN’s climacteric year of their 2030 Agenda endgame? Because at the rate these “vaccine” adverse events are progressing, by 2030 large swaths of society will be afflicted with premature dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, and thus these genetically modified patients will be that much easier to transition into their medically assisted “peaceful culling” democide.

Hopefully, well before 2030, enough VAIDS sufferers as well as those “vaccine” refuseniks infected with transmissible prion diseases alike will have the knowledge and tools to make use of the various repurposed drug treatments; to wit:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week ) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They always knew.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline