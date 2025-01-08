As this Substack has been warning for many years now, the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” induce VAIDS, which in turn may cause brain damage as one of its many symptoms. These cognitive injuries may range from prion-based diseases, to the “tangling” of the Tau protein, to early onset Alzheimer’s in teens, to a variety of other severe adverse neurological events…

…and now we have even more proof that brain damage is an all too real and deliberate “side effect” of the DEATHVAX™:

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study by Salmaggi et al found among 8,821,812 Italians that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of several serious neurological diseases:

Ischemic Stroke: IRR 1.44 [95% CI: 1.34–1.54]

Cerebral Hemorrhage: IRR 1.50 [95% CI: 1.32–1.70]

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.46–1.91]

Myelitis: IRR 2.65 [95% CI: 1.49–4.70]

Myasthenia Gravis: IRR 1.71 [95% CI: 1.29–2.28]

The majority of patients hospitalized for neurological diseases in 2021 received at least 1 vaccine dose:

Roh et al found among 558,017 South Koreans aged 65 and above that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment:

Alzheimer's Disease (AD): OR: 1.225 [95% CI: 1.025–1.464]; P = 0.026

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): OR: 2.377 [95% CI: 1.845–3.064]; P < 0.001

Kim et al found among 2,027,353 South Koreans that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of multiple psychiatric disorders:

Depression: HR: 1.683 [95% CI: 1.520–1.863]

Anxiety, Dissociative, Stress-Related, and Somatoform Disorders: HR: 1.439 [95% CI: 1.322–1.568]

Sleep Disorders: HR: 1.934 [95% CI: 1.738–2.152]

To summarize, COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ seriously damage the neurological system and DEVASTATE mental health. They increase your risk of:

Ischemic stroke (+44%) Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%) Transient ischemic attack (+67%) Myelitis (+165%) Myasthenia gravis (+71%) Alzheimer’s (+22.5%) Cognitive impairment (+137.7%) Depression (+68.3%) Anxiety disorders (+43.9%) Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

The most probable mechanism behind this damage is likely toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis, as evidenced by Rong et al:

Morz and Mikami et al:

And over 300 other studies, which can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library.

The neurotoxic COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ must be removed from global markets immediately to prevent significant increases in neurological and psychiatric disease among the population.

Luckily, readers of this Substack are aware that these neurological adverse events may be attenuated and even reversed by using inexpensive repurposed compounds such as Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and nutraceuticals containing Quercetin…

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Deploying the following treatment protocol may very well be the single most important approach to reversing Alzheimer’s, dementia and the various other neurological diseases for both the “vaccinated” and those that refused to become genetically modified alike:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

