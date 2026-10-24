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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
7d

Well, injecting 158,000 horrible diseases including MS40 Simian Virus in each Covid vaccine is going to have some sort of impact on the vaccinated and not the way to cure anyone of a Covid virus, made by Moderna and patented by them in 2013 - The Lancet in 2021, published that the Pfizer vaccine was 0.84% effective against Covid, which means the 158,000 horrible diseases injected were going to infect and kill a lot of people deliberately, I would have thought, bearing in mind that would be 99.16% of each vaccine shot.

Saw this link passing it on: https://expose-news.com/2026/10/16/scary-truths-about-the-toxic-covid-vaccine/comment-page-1/#comment-197533

Oh and here is the link for the 158,000 horrible diseases injected, you can see them on the last 18 pages of this document: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

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Justin Brown's avatar
Justin Brown
7d

My grandfather and aunt died from als so this brings great hope for my family 💙

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