Another day, another high profile VAIDS victim…

…with the profoundest irony of ironies of our latest PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” victim having once been one of the most prominent promotors of these gene altering depopulation injections; to wit:

Breaking: NFL legend Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who did an entire campaign pushing the Covid shots, including on Fox News, and got many shots, announces he’s been diagnosed with devastating Parkinson’s disease. 🏈🏈😔😔😢😢😢 Source

Readers of this Substack have known for many years that Parkinson’s Disease is one of the myriad severe adverse events from these VAIDS-inducing depopulation injections…

…and said readers also know that there may very well be a cure for this “untreatable” condition; for example:

And the topical repost of an article from two years ago titled, Ivermectin for Parkinson’s Disease - MS, Stroke, Chronic Pain, Anxiety, Depression, and Schizophrenia? Modulated through P2X4 Receptors:

At the end of this article there will be a synergistic protocol which may more potently treat all of the various diseases featured in the following article:

by Justus R. Hope

Muhammad Ali and Michael J. Fox testified before a Senate Committee about Parkinson’s Disease

We all should know that Ivermectin is effective not only against River Blindness but can be repurposed against many different types of cancer, even against metastatic disease.

During the 2020 pandemic, Ivermectin saved many lives worldwide, and not just in the Intensive Care Unit. Ivermectin has also been used to treat Long Covid and Long Vaxxed patients by eminent physicians like Dr. Pierre Kory. Some people, like yours truly take Ivermectin weekly for its protective or preventative effects.

When you consider the broad spectrum of its anti-disease activity in combination with its vast safety profile, why would you not?

Ivermectin is not only anti-parasitic, but it is anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-cancer. But today we know there is more, and much more.

Dr. William Makis recently wrote about how Ivermectin has properties of promoting remyelination in demyelinating diseases like Multiple Sclerosis. However Ivermectin has long been known to have potential effectiveness against motor neuron disorders like ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Ivermectin has shown such great promise against ALS, a patent application was filed by Belgian scientists in 2007.

‘Use of ivermectin and derivates thereof for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis’ (Publication No.: WO/2008/034202A3), to cover ‘the use of ivermectin and analogs, to prevent, retard and ameliorate a motor neuron disease such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and the associated motor neuron degeneration’

There is emerging evidence that Ivermectin may be effective not just against ALS, but against a variety of neurological disorders including Parkinsonism, a disease that many link with the mRNA injections.

Ivermectin exerts much of its neuroprotective effects by modulating P2X4.

“Because of its action on P2X4 receptors, ivermectin has potential with respect to preventing alcohol use disorders92 as well as for motor neuron disease.93”

As an aside, Ivermectin reverses the effect of alcohol on P2X4 and has the potential to reduce cravings and consumption of alcoholic beverages in those afflicted with substance use disorder.

However, back to neuroprotection.

If it is neuroprotective, and the evidence is growing that it is, and humanity is being bombarded with various toxins and electromagnetic frequencies each day that compromise our nervous system, perhaps there is reason to consider Ivermectin as a neuro-protective repurposed drug worthy of use during this dangerous time in our history.

Ivermectin’s main mechanism of action in neuroprotection seems to be its stabilization of P2X4 receptors.

“Ivermectin is a positive allosteric modulator of P2X4 that stabilizes this subunit in the open state [20], which consequently may also prevent P2X4 internalization [21, 22].”

Why is the stabilization of P2X4 so important?

Because overexpression of P2X4 is not only a disease driver in ALS and Parkinsonism, it plays a key role in many other diseases including Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Chronic Neuropathic Pain, Migraine, Epilepsy, Alcohol Use Disorder, Depression, Bipolar, Schizophrenia, and Anxiety.

Or to put it more technically, this study explains the pathological role of P2X4:

“In various pathological states, such as trauma, ischemia, chronic pain, neurodegenerative processes, and several neuropsychiatric disorders, de novo expression of P2X4 and/or an increase in cell surface P2X4 density has been reported in microglia and/or neurons, thus suggesting possible key and multiple roles of neuronal and microglial P2X4 receptors in the establishment and/or maintenance of these pathologies [25]. Changes in the intracellular expression of P2X4 may also have important consequences in the pathophysiological context.”

The following study on the effect of allosteric modulators on P2X4 - like Ivermectin - highlighted its potential effectiveness in neuroprotection.

“Collectively it appears that there is good evidence that positive allosteric modulation of P2X2, P2X4, and P2X7 receptors may be of therapeutic benefit in a number of different conditions summarised in Figure 2. It is also clear that there may be endogenous molecules, particularly in the central nervous system, that could act as positive modulators to enhance the action of the physiological agonist ATP (e.g., neurosteroids on P2X2 and P2X4).”

Ivermectin may not just be the anti-parasitic, anti-cancer, anti-viral repurposed drug we recognize but may have multiple other neuroprotective benefits for humanity in an era where we all may be subjected to neurotoxins - some apparent, and others invisible - like EMF.

No article written in 2024 discussing the importance of neuroprotection and the harms of the mRNA program would be complete without mentioning this interview given by Jim Ferguson with Dutch scientist, Dr. Robert W. Gorter:

“A highly educated top doctor and professor at seven universities, who is a senior virologist, epidemiologist, oncologist, and immunologist, has warned that graphene oxide is present in mRNA vaccines.

Professor Dr. Robert W. Gorter, who has received death threats from individuals linked to Big Pharma, has had to employ specially trained security officers and personal bodyguards because his research has exposed a truly evil plan that is being implemented.

He has provided concrete evidence of graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccines, among others, and is warning that there is a way to track the vaccinated using 5G and particularly 6G masts.

This technology, being constructed across the planet in every major town and city, is actually linked to mass surveillance systems controlled by an extensive surveillance grid powered by AI technology.

Even more alarming is the ability to use drone technology to effectively administer pulses of 5G/6G into those with graphene oxide in their blood from the shots.

Whether you wish to employ Ivermectin for your scabies or cancer or to help protect your brain and nervous system from the effects of modern technology, the drug Ivermectin remains one of the safest and most widely effective repurposed drugs known.

In 2017, Dr. Andy Crump put it this way:

“Over the past decade, the global scientific community have begun to recognize the unmatched value of an extraordinary drug, ivermectin, that originates from a single microbe unearthed from soil in Japan.

Work on ivermectin has seen its discoverer, Satoshi Ōmura, of Tokyo’s prestigious Kitasato Institute, receive the 2014 Gairdner Global Health Award and the 2015 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, which he shared with a collaborating partner in the discovery and development of the drug, William Campbell of Merck & Co. Incorporated.

Today, ivermectin is continuing to surprise and excite scientists, offering more and more promise to help improve global public health by treating a diverse range of diseases, with its unexpected potential as an antibacterial, antiviral and anti-cancer agent being particularly extraordinary.”

Not only should all athletes that were conned into subjecting themselves to any vaccines consider the following protocol, but so should everyone else that has also been poisoned be guided by the following ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight that may treat other VAIDS symptoms like blood clots, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, Alpha-Gal Syndrom from Lone Star Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, shingles (herpes), arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, diabetes, asthma, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, other “incurable” ailments, “vaccine” shedding, gain-of-function viral releases, seasonal flu and even the common cold:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

Do NOT comply.

⚡️⚡️⚡️The Sitewide Flash Sale Continues!⚡️⚡️⚡️

Please use code SITE20 to receive 20% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

Please note that supplies for many of these products are now extremely limited.

⚡️The Sitewide Weekend Flash SALE⚡️ends Sunday, October 25th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code SITE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX