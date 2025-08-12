In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another pair of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first success story further corroborates this Substack’s recent article on Ivermectin curing various neurological conditions…

Not only is Ivermectin administered with other compounds such as Fenbendazole a possible Alzheimer’s Disease cure…

…and comes courtesy of Dr. Makis:

Ivermectin and Fenbendazole and making major inroads into Neurology as well.

But I have dozens of Neurology patients as well.

"Today he went to the neurologist...and unbelievably the doctor told my dad that he is questioning if my dad even has Parkinson's anymore...he told my dad he looks healthier than he's ever looked!" "He doesn't shuffle or slump over like he used to and his shakes are minimal!!! My dad was just speechless!"

From patient's daughter: "He has been on the protocol you gave him for four months"

Our next success story is no less impressive:

This Case Report of PC, as told by his wife, documents the case of a 69-year-old male, with Stage 4 metastatic melanoma who achieved a complete metabolic response. PC initiated treatment with fenbendazole, resulting in a significant partial response, including the resolution of multiple metastatic sites. The subsequent addition of combination immunotherapy (Nivolumab/Relatlimab) led to the complete resolution of all detectable disease. This case highlights a successful therapeutic sequence, demonstrating the profound anti-neoplastic effects of fenbendazole and its synergy with checkpoint inhibitors in achieving a durable, cancer-free outcome.

Clinical Timeline: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Response

Jan 2023: Diagnosis: Stage 4 metastatic melanoma confirmed. Widespread disease in clavicle, aorta, abdomen, leg, mediastinum, and a suspicious brain lesion.

Initiated Fenbendazole: 222 mg daily. PC begins self-directed therapy.

May 2024: PET-CT: Resolution of clavicular and mediastinal metastases. Persistent para-aortic disease (SUV max 7.04). Unremarkable brain CT.

Fenbendazole 222 mg daily. Significant partial response to fenbendazole monotherapy.

June 8, 2024: Genetic testing confirmed NRAS mutation, CDKN2A gene )p.M53l variant).

June 10, 2024: Blood Panel: Transient elevation of liver enzymes (ALT/AST).

Fenbendazole 222 mg daily. Liver enzyme elevation likely due to tumor lysis; therapy continued.

June 20, 2024: Dose Adjustment: Fenbendazole increased to 444 mg daily (222 mg twice per day). Fenbendazole Dose Escalation. Dose increased to drive further therapeutic response.

Sept 17, 2024: PET-CT: Resolution of cutaneous leg lesion. Further reduction in para-aortic node (SUV max 5.89). No new disease.

Fenbendazole 444 mg daily. Continued favorable response.

Blood Panel: Liver enzymes returned to normal range.

Fenbendazole 444 mg daily. Normalization confirms the transient nature of the enzyme elevation, ruling out hepatotoxicity.

Sept 20, 2024: Immunotherapy Initiated: Began combination therapy with Nivolumab/Relatlimab (monthly infusions).

Immunotherapy Introduced. Standard-of-care immunotherapy added to consolidate gains.

Jan 10, 2025: CT & PET Scans: No nodal or metastatic disease detected. Para-aortic node no longer avid (SUV max 2.3). Clear brain scan.

Immunotherapy complete. Complete Metabolic Response Achieved.

May 15, 2025: Follow-up: PC is active, in excellent health, and remains cancer-free. Immunotherapy-induced colitis fully resolved. No active cancer treatment.

Durable Complete Response.

Case Presentation and Clinical Course

Initial Diagnosis and Fenbendazole Monotherapy: In January 2023, a 69-year-old male (PC) with a 35-year history of surgically managed melanomas was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic disease. PET-CT imaging confirmed extensive metastases involving the left supraclavicular fossa, mediastinal lymph nodes, para-aortic arch, abdomen, a cutaneous leg lesion, and a brain lesion of high concern. PC commenced self-administered fenbendazole at 222 mg daily. Over the next 16 months, he achieved a significant partial response on fenbendazole monotherapy. A PET-CT in May 2024 confirmed the complete resolution of metastases in the left supraclavicular fossa and mediastinal nodal stations.

Dose Escalation of Fenbendazole and Continued Response: In June 2024, a routine blood panel revealed a transient elevation in liver enzymes (ALT/AST). This was interpreted as a consequence of tumor lysis rather than drug toxicity. The fenbendazole dose was confidently increased to 444 mg daily. By September 2024, follow-up imaging demonstrated further disease regression, including resolution of the cutaneous leg lesion and a decrease in the metabolic activity of the remaining para-aortic lymph node (SUV max reduced from 7.04 to 5.89). Concurrently, his liver enzymes had normalized, validating the decision to continue and escalate the fenbendazole dose.

Introduction of Immunotherapy and Complete Response: With the majority of the disease burden eliminated by fenbendazole, combination immunotherapy (Nivolumab/Relatlimab) was introduced in September 2024 to target the residual disease. PC experienced a significant adverse event of immunotherapy-induced colitis, which persisted for approximately eight months before resolving. Follow-up scans in January 2025 revealed a complete metabolic response. All evidence of nodal or metastatic melanoma was absent. The metabolic activity in the previously persistent para-aortic lymph node had fallen to background levels (SUV max 2.3). As of May 2025, PC remains in excellent health, active, and cancer-free.

Conclusions: The Foundational Role of Fenbendazole

The clinical timeline establishes that fenbendazole monotherapy was responsible for the substantial initial tumor debulking. By the time immunotherapy was introduced, the majority of the metastatic burden had resolved, indicating fenbendazole acted as the primary therapeutic agent in this case. This initial response likely created a more favorable tumor microenvironment for immunotherapy. By inducing immunogenic cell death through mechanisms such as microtubule disruption, fenbendazole enhanced the presentation of tumor neoantigens, effectively "priming" the remaining disease for a robust and complete response to checkpoint inhibition.

Tumor Lysis as the Potential Cause of Transient Liver Enzyme Elevation

The transient elevation of liver enzymes is attributed to the metabolic stress of processing significant tumor lysis, a phenomenon observed in other cases of effective fenbendazole treatment. The resolution of the transaminitis (liver enzyme fluctuation), even after a fenbendazole dose escalation, coincided directly with the reduction in overall tumor burden. This temporal relationship suggests that the enzymatic rise was a consequence of therapeutic efficacy, not drug-induced liver injury. The return of AST/ALT to within normal limits despite continued fenbendazole administration supports the assertion as well.

This case documents a complete and durable metabolic response in a patient with advanced metastatic melanoma. A sequential treatment protocol, initiating with fenbendazole to debulk the tumor followed by consolidation immunotherapy, proved to be a highly effective strategy. This outcome underscores the potent anti-neoplastic capability of fenbendazole and its synergistic potential with modern immunotherapies.

PC’s wife reports that he is presently a “box of birds” after coming through this experience in successfully eradicating his cancer.

