2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
7h

Well done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kmari's avatar
Kmari
7h

What is unreported but a matter of curiosity for me is the vaccination status of the patients. Can success be achieved if the turbo cancers are exacerbated by the C-19 vaccine?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture