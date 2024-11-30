We have yet another trio of inspirational success stories using inexpensive repurposed drugs that the Medical Industrial Complex does not want anyone to know about.

Our first subscriber success story comment is especially intriguing because we know that Ivermectin instantly cures COVID-19, or why the criminals went after it so hard to ensure that they could obtain their fraudulent FDA Emergency Use Authorization for their slow kill bioweapon “vaccines;’ but once again this Nobel Prize winning miracle drug has some very important “side effects:”

Readers of this Substack appreciate that Ivermectin is effective for not just prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia, or VAIDS-induced early onset versions of these conditions, but that it could also address a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s that “experts” claim there are no cures for; to wit:

The next two success stories share a similar theme in that the “expert” doctors insult and devalue their patients in order to better control them.

A few weeks ago the following email landed in my inbox:

That oncologist is truly a monster that only cared about maximizing his profits for questionable treatments.

I asked this person to elaborate on how they cured themselves, and a few weeks later received the following detailed response:

2SG’s take…

Not to say that all of the other compounds used did not help to some degree, but the synergistic combination therapy of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole did most of the heavy lifting for this patient, and the protocol at the end of this article would be the most effective treatment approach.

The fact that this person advocated for themselves so ferociously and cured their cancer should serve as a wake up call to anyone suffering at the mercy of their God complex-afflicted oncologist.

And last but not least is a success story shared by Dr. Makis:

IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 70s year old Breast Cancer patient now "Cancer Free" after ignoring Radiation Oncologist advice to STOP Ivermectin during Radiation Therapy! The Story: 70s year old Stage 3 Breast Cancer patient had metastatic retropectoral lymph nodes positive on PET/CT in July 2024: We started a high dose Ivermectin & Fenbendazole Protocol in September 2024.

There were some typical Ivermectin related visual symptoms in the beginning, but after lowering the dose temporarily, these went away within days. Radiation Oncologist advises to stop Ivermectin & Fenbendazole before, during and after Radiation I advised to continue during the Radiation (based on preclinical research) CT done late Nov.2024 shows metastatic lymph nodes are gone. “no discrete lymphadenopathy is seen in this region” “Cancer Free” My Take… Radiation Oncologists generally don’t know much about the repurposed drugs Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, Mebendazole. You don’t want to stop these during chemotherapy or radiation therapy. All preclinical research suggests superior cancer cell killing in various combination treatments. Trust yourself, never leave full trust in the hands of a conventional medical professional (especially one who took several mRNA Vaccines to keep their job).

2SG’s take…

There is actual research that shows Ivermectin combined with chemotherapy shows far greater outcomes than just chemotherapy, but the following approach does not require toxic traditional "treatments” and may very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight with the use of a synergistic combination treatment approach as follows:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Adding Doxycycline to a Lyme Disease protocol may be crucial for 100% remission.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

