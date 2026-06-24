Junior Senator from Kentucky Rand Paul issued a subpoena to Dr. Fauci for refusing to voluntarily testify in front of this Homeland Security Committee after Tulsi Gabbard’s recent bombshell document release…

…one of thee most prolific serial murderers in history, Dr. Fauci and his legal team for many months has been playing games and stalling Senator Paul over his 2024 testimony where he egregiously perjured himself about the PSYOP-19 origins…

For years, the media and Washington elites treated Dr. Fauci as untouchable.



But if you lie to Congress, destroy records, and mislead the public about the origins of a pandemic that killed millions, you shouldn’t be above scrutiny.



I’ve issued a subpoena for Dr. Fauci. It’s time for answers. @CNBC @JoeSquawk Source

Thanks to Gabbard’s bravery, we now have enough receipts for the genocidal bioterrorist “doctor” to be prosecuted:

As previously reported by this Substack, the American tax slaves paid for all of this deadly gain-of-function (GOF) research, with these monies funneled through the CIA’s various black ops money laundering operations like USAID:

This Substack’s article titled, BOMBSHELL: USAID was Funding BOTH the Wuhan Lab gain-of-function research AND Smartmatic Election Systems as ‘NO KINGS’ Readies Color Revolution TODAY, was made into a video by the prominent X account The SCIF:

What do STOLEN ELECTIONS, COVID gain-of-function "research/bioweapons," & COLOR REVOLUTIONS have in common?



USAID. Source

Additional color on this USAID scam:

All of Dr. Fauci’s partners-in-crime were funded in no small part through the CIA’s illicit USAID thievery machine:

USAID funneled $53 million to EcoHealth Alliance, which funded coronavirus gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



That research likely created COVID-19.



Millions died.



Trillions were lost.



Lives were destroyed.



USAID has a history of being a CIA-front organization.



Former USAID Director John Gilligan admitted the agency was "infiltrated from top to bottom with CIA people," explaining that operatives were embedded throughout USAID's overseas activities.



In 2013, a State Department cable published by WikiLeaks described USAID's strategy in Venezuela as "penetrating Chavez's political base," "dividing Chavismo," and "isolating Chavez internationally."



In 2014, the Associated Press revealed that USAID secretly funded a Twitter-like platform in Cuba designed to build political opposition.



From 2009 to 2019, USAID partnered with EcoHealth Alliance on the PREDICT program, identifying 1,200 new viruses, training 5,000 people, and expanding dozens of research laboratories worldwide.



Then COVID emerged at one of those labs.



In 2022, former EcoHealth Alliance Vice President Andrew Huff alleged that Peter Daszak had ties to the CIA.



In 2023, a CIA whistleblower alleged that agency officials offered incentives to analysts to support a natural-origin assessment and downplay evidence pointing to a lab leak.



The CIA covered up the lab origin of COVID-19 because USAID funding was central to the creation of COVID-19. Source

There were far more than just 7.1 millions murders due to the whole PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that represent the greater NWO globopedo Great Depopulation and Great Reset democide agendas:

Always remember, from terror to bioterror, all roads always invariably lead right back to the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama:

And USAID directly funded PSYOP-19:

The “vaccine” patent owners happen to be the likes of the DOD and Pentagon — war agencies — and their BigPharma coconspirators were allowed to rake in the profits from their “free” EUA gene therapies, with the Mockingbird MSM getting major kickbacks from both the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their “advertisers” like Pfizer and Moderna:

The revolving doors of money laundering courtesy of the victimized taxpayers.

And they always knew exactly what these “$afe and Effective” depopulation injections really were:

The usual eugenicists:

The extraction of plasma from the American tax slaves is beyond devious and nefarious; in other words, paying for your own demises as well as everyone else’s while funding the CCP and their deadly GOF “research” continuations:

.@RandPaul Asks Samantha Power: ‘Did USAID Fund Coronavirus Research In Wuhan China?’



“Should we be funding the Academy of Military Medical Research in China? ...Some of the research proposals in 2018 were the Wuhan Insitute of Virology asking for money to create a virus with a furin cleavage site. A SARS-like coronavirus with a furin cleavage site. That’s exactly what COVID-19 turned out to be.



So we want to know if there were other research proposals you either granted or denied that were in the same vain as creating viruses that could have become COVID-19. We can’t tell because you won’t give us information... I now have 25 Senators that have sent you a letter, and you aren’t responding... You are being dishonest.” Source

All of these parasitic government careerist apparatchiks like Samantha Power are nothing more than mendacious technocommunist sociopaths that the CIA runs for various ops.

Senator Paul also indirectly referenced the global network of biolabs that the US government was illegally funding…

…with Dr. Fauci’s fingerprints all over these various overseas facilities; to wit:

The “Biden” autopen pardon scandal may not help the not-so-good doctor after all, and may ultimately be revoked:

This bioterrorist certainly required this preemptive pardon:

There are never any coincidences: Hunter Biden was intimately involved in the biotech firm Metabiota by heavily investing in this San Francisco startup that compiles data from around the world to “predict” disease outbreaks and was unsurprisingly partnered with USAID's PREDICT and PREVENT programs. In turn, Metabiota was tied to the Ukraine biolabs scandal, with all of this leading back to Dr. Fauci & Co.; to wit:

Even if this were a work of fiction, it would be bone-chilling. I suspect it is possibly all true, however, and then it would be something else entirely. Worth a listen. On his way out, Biden pardoned two people. His son Hunter. And Dr. Tony Fauci. Both pardons start the clock on the exact same month: January 2014.



That’s not a coincidence. That’s a confession. @BarbaraMBoyd connects the dots 👇 Source

As expected, the CIA’s Mockingbird MSM continues to refuse to report on any of this…

…and Medical Freedom hero Senator Ron Johnson is now also sounding the alarm over the captured MSM quislings, and how Dr. Fauci will avoid testifying at all costs due to obvious self-incrimination:

Just as the legacy media ignored my report on the FDA’s cover-up, they are now ignoring @TulsiGabbard’s report on Fauci’s lies.



Until the legacy media starts reporting on and treating these scandals as news, the public will remain unaware, and corrupt actors will not be fully exposed. Source

Representative Nancy Mace is also calling for justice:

Dr. Fauci should be behind bars, but at the very least he needs to be investigated.



He lied to Congress. According to new reports, he funded the Wuhan lab with your tax dollars. He tortured puppies. He mishandled the entire COVID-19 pandemic and watched Americans lose everything while he faced zero accountability.



This man is not a doctor. He is a fraudster who scammed the American people for years and walked away without a single consequence.



It is time he faced some accountability. Source

Calls for justice from quite literally every direction:

But will justice ever be served?

The serial killing spree has lasted now for over four decades:

And the VAIDS-afflicted tax slaves continue to support their abuser:

All while they were suppressing inexpensive compounds that worked against all viruses, even their GOF creations, like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine so that they could both peacefully cull and poison the maximum amount of innocent people with their “vaccines:”

🚨🚨“They knew that effective and safe treatments for COVID existed but suppressed them on purpose”...

“Because without alternatives, the rushed mRNA injections could be justified as the only solution”...

Dr. David Martin. Source

A terrifying reminder of precisely what was perpetrated against humanity:

I made a lot of videos about the pandemic. I think this is the best one. It captures the insanity really well. Source

Dr. Fauci has not yet been indicted, and this is all far from over with a new PSYOP-19 followup scamdemic on deck and ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice:

Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Albert Bourla, Peter Hotez, Peter Marks, Ashish Jha, and Tedros Ghebreyesus ALL declare that another pandemic is imminent.



The same architects of the last plandemic are priming the world for the next one.



These are the consequences of never holding them accountable.



This is why justice is NECESSARY. Source

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