2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
10hEdited

So much death and destruction and the jab is still on the market and billions given to Pfizer ….. I’m not holding my breath . 🤬🤮🤬

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
10h

But will he take the 5th and refuse to testify?

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