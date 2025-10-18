Stealing elections, releasing gain-of-function viral outbreaks, foisting slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on humanity, and fomenting civil unrest are the specialties of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, their NWO globopedo partners-in-crime and their various billionaire errand boys like George Soros and Bill Gates.

These very same shadowy players that are behind the money laundering scam that is USAID are also behind today’s ersatz color revolution national event known as ‘No Kings.’

Before we get to the No Kings national protesting du jour, let us expose off the top just a couple of their official co-conspirators like the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). No Kings was seeded as a movement in 2025, with the mission of portraying Trump as some kind of fascist authoritarian and his MAGA supporters as NAZIS, all while the CPUSA has openly praised late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and the DSA’s International Committee showed “solidarity” with North Korea’s totalitarian government.

But before we get to the Democrat Party’s black ops money laundering NGO network as “funded” by left-wing billionaires that derive all of their affluence from the very Deep State that is behind No Kings (and vote rigging, BLM, ANTIFA, viral outbreaks, “free” “vaccines,” and so on and so forth), let us expose once again their USAID node:

💥 WOW 💥 ⁉️ DID YOU KNOW - USAID was, IN FACT, funding BOTH the Wuhan Lab gain-of-function research AND Smartmatic Election Systems ⁉️ this mean that USAID was simultaneously funding BOTH the election-rigging technology that would steal the 2020 election WHILE manufacturing and releasing a WEAPONIZED VIRUS that would distract the world from the theft of said election? Source

PSYOP-19 scamdemics, rigged voting hardware, and all of the other crimes perfectly slot right into their temper tantrum wannabe revolution:

The dumb irony of these useful idiot paid protestors is painfully obvious:

Which brings us to the attempted coordinated mobilization of rioting across the U.S. this weekend, and the billionaire puppets that are funding it all:

But what’s a few hundred million amongst billionaire criminal friends in order to get the very slaves riled up that have been stolen from via “income” taxes to indirectly and directly fund said billionaires and their government apparatchik co-conspirators?

The usual NWO globopedo assets are always the front men:

And lest we forget the DARPA and CIA’s In-Q-Tel front boy:

(Still using Facebook and gmail, are we?)

And other globalist money launderers:

And how could any scamdemic or civil unrest tabletop-simulation-to-fully-operational event be complete without the depopulation-vaccine-frankenmosquito-synthetic-tumoregenic-meat-sun-blotting-sociopath?

And rounding out the technocommunist asshole funders behind No Kings:

And just like USAID and their various coups d’état abroad and at home, and just like Event 201 plandemics and associated DEATHVAX™, so too is this No Kings anything but organic:

Additional evidence that No Kings is the furthest thing from grassroots:

And always remember, just like the tax slaves are continually socially engineered to pay for their own demises under threat of State violence for things like “free” depopulation injections, military adventurism, “climate change,” billions to foreign nations like Ukraine and Israel, and never-ending color of law at home that is eroding We the People’s God given freedoms, the tax slaves are now also paying for all of the communism infecting and destroying America from within:

We really have been paying for our own demises for far too long.

Do NOT show up to any No Kings events this weekend.

Do NOT comply.

